Shopify: This Is A Speculation

As its shares climb higher and higher, this stock has become increasingly risky.

Investment Thesis

Shopify's (SHOP) share price continues its aggressive appreciation. If there was a point in time when this company's narrative could turn into strong profits, thereby making its valuation compelling, this potential has long ago been abandoned.

With declining growth rates and more competition than ever before, investors are now chasing the stock on hope rather than on rational analysis. This investment is best avoided. Here's why:

Rational Investing?

The recent run-up on Shopify's share price came to me as a surprise - I'll acquiesce. Speculation of M&A potential was all it took for this overvalued investment to increase its valuation. Indeed, as David Einhorn reminds us:

After all, twice a silly price is not twice as silly; it's still just silly.

Admittedly, with so many companies' share prices dramatically increasing the past couple of months, why not Shopify too? And the sell-side too, for its part, is more than happy to see the share price increase - after all, this makes their job so much easier (and more profitable).

Moving on, what makes Shopify a highly alluring investment is the rhetoric that goes side by side with it. It speaks of modernity, of being ahead of its time, something esoteric and daring. Altogether, with its rising share price, this makes the stock unavoidable for fear of missing out.

Still, as I highlighted earlier last month in an article titled Shopify: Declining Growth Rate in the graph below:

Source: Author's work

We can see the rapidity with which Shopify's top line is declining. Accordingly, investors should take a step back and appraise why the company's top line is reducing its growth rate at such a fast pace.

The Flaw In The Business Model

For Shopify to grow its top line, it needs to continuously increase the number of merchants coming onto its platform.

Then, the company sells valued-added services (Merchant Solutions) to these merchants, which works like leverage to increase its top line.

Put another way, if a new merchant comes onto Shopify's platform, the company is able to sell the entrepreneur "value-adds" to help the merchant set up their shop.

The problem is that many new merchants will fail to make their business profitable enough to keep going month after month. As you know, running a business is a challenging endeavor, fraught with risk.

Whence, the merchant calls it a day on their endeavor, Shopify has not only lost its merchant, but it has lost its ability to sell that merchant value-adds.

The next problem is that Shopify now has to seek out a new merchant. But that's not a problem, is it? Actually, this right here is exactly where we find the problem. As long as the merchant stays on the platform, the company is able to sell that merchant a rolling subscription (Merchant Solutions).

Source: Author's work, Do Not Stay Passive

Thus, as you can see above, the profits from Shopify's Subscription Solutions are terrific and fair outweigh its profits from Merchant Solutions.

Please note, even though Subscription Solutions are substantially more profitable to Shopify than its Merchant Solutions segment, the bulk of the company's revenues are derived from its Merchant Solutions. Specifically, 60% of Shopify's revenue is generated from its Merchant Solutions.

In an ideal scenario, merchants would adopt Shopify's platform and succeed with their business. This would allow the company to retain that merchant and renew their subscription, which is far more profitable to Shopify's operations. But that is not so, as reality gets in the way.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

As the table below demonstrates, there is no margin of safety in Shopify's present valuation.

Source: Author's calculations

As a reminder, going into late 2019, many SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies were being priced at close to 20x trailing sales. These were richly valued companies, but their business models made these sorts of valuations (somewhat) justifiable.

SaaS players boast of their annual subscription revenues, with some of them having medium and large enterprises signing up for 3-year subscription models. With that sort of long-term visibility and predictability, and the customer base not going anywhere, it is understandable why SaaS players are able to hold onto these sorts of valuations.

But in the case of Shopify, the absolute opposite takes place. As discussed above, the bulk of its merchants are on monthly rolling contracts - small-time entrepreneurs who struggle to make their businesses profitable.

Also, not only are investors already paying 36x its trailing revenues, the company is evidently unprofitable on a GAAP basis, and increasingly so.

The Bottom Line

Shareholders clamor for Shopify's shares and chase them higher.

Meanwhile, I declare that these shares have long ago abandoned any prospects of being a reasonable investment. Presently, this stock is nothing more than speculation.

