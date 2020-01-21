Fresh Out Of Luck: 4 High-Yield REITs To Avoid In 2020

Even the best value investors can get caught in a value trap if they’re not consistently careful.

There's always a value trap lurking out there in the market wilds, just waiting to snag the unsuspecting.

There's always a way to mismanage a business or otherwise fail to properly prepare for the future.

On Monday, I published an article on the free site titled “7 Lucky High-Yielding REITs for 2020.”

In it, I covered, sure enough, seven stocks that were yielding higher-than-usual dividends. The “lowest” of the lot was City Office (CIO), an office REIT that came in at 6.8%. The highest was CoreCivic (CXW), a prison REIT offering 10.9%.

Now, normally, I call into question double-digit yields. In fact, I’m more of a mid-single-digits kind of guy when it comes to the REITs that I recommend. Even though they generate almost two times the yields that ordinary stocks do, that doesn’t mean they have an excuse to be offering something like… I don’t know… 27%.

For the record, that would be what Washington Prime (WPG) currently features, and you’d better believe I wrote about that situation too. That’s a landmine waiting to explode, if I ever saw one.

As the legendary REIT authority Ralph Block once said, “A REIT that yields 10% almost always means that investors perceive very low growth or, even worse, a potential dividend cut.”

Can I hear an “Amen!”

Of course, investor perception isn’t always correct, hence the reason why I wrote the “7 Lucky” REITs article that I did. As I said in it:

“While there are many ways to determine quality, I have a strong bias for analyzing a company’s cost of capital advantages… “Another measure of value – arguably one of the most important – is dividend safety. While many REIT investors consider a REIT safe based upon its steady distributions, we believe that investors should be looking at REITs with dividends that are not just safe but also have good growth prospects.”

Since that’s the perfect lead-in to our list today, let’s get right to it.

Nothing THAT Drastic, but Still Not Great

Now, I also wrote in that previously published piece how:

“Later this week, we will be writing on several high-yielding REITs worth avoiding. Keep in mind, investors should always remember not to make investment decisions based solely on the dividend yield, since that could result in substantial losses.”

That’s what this article is about: To keep your portfolio performing at optimal levels as we close up this first month of 2020. Admittedly – considering that I began it by mentioning Washington Prime and its 27% dividend yield – I should probably let you know…

We don’t have anything as intense as that to criticize this time around. As well we shouldn’t. The day there are more than a few “Washington Primes” out there is the day I might need to start rethinking my commitment to REITs.

Fortunately though, that day hasn’t come. It’s only one where I need to point out potential value traps. Which essentially means it’s a day that ends in Y. Nothing new to see here, only to be remind ourselves of.

While REITs are designed to be safer, as a category, they’re not designed to be 100% safe. There’s always a way to mismanage a business or otherwise fail to properly prepare for the future. And unlike with higher-paying dividend stocks, there are no exceptions to this rule.

So let me restate it: There’s always a way to mismanage a business or otherwise fail to properly prepare for the future.

As such, there’s always a value trap lurking out there in the market wilds, just waiting to snag the unsuspecting.

It’s a Trap!

They say you can make mad money in the markets, and they’re right.

But you can also lose mad money, or find your funds stagnating, locked in place by a machine much bigger than you. It’s therefore much, much, much better to just avoid such things in the first place.

For those who aren’t aware of the term, a value trap is a stock that looks like a value investor’s dream. The company might have strong past performance, making it see, as if it’s just in a temporary slump – that there are bigger and better things coming down the pike for savvy investors who get in now.

That is, after all, the very definition of value investing. But even the best value investors can get caught in a value trap if they’re not consistently careful.

By careful, I mean looking for solid signs of upcoming price appreciation. Maybe the REIT in question is just in a slump. But if so, what’s the catalyst that’s going to project it up, out, and beyond that dip?

So far, I’m not seeing anything convincing enough to tempt me into stepping out on any of the following positions. They’ve got teeth, sure, but those teeth can just as easily turn on their investors – a fate that sounds far from pleasant.

I’d much rather take more familiar paths where I can see what I’m walking onto or into. As for the positions below, let’s fly over them instead.

They’re worth looking at, if only as indications of what we should probably circumvent in the future.

Looking, but Not Touching at This Time

Before examining the list in detail, let me provide some detail for our process for screening these value trap REITs. As you can imagine, earnings (or FFO for REITs) is a critical indicator, so we decided to screen for REITs that had weak FFO per growth histories.

Source: iREIT

Then we decided to screen for dividend growth or lack thereof:

Source: iREIT

Then we took a closer look at the payout ratio, an indicator as to whether the dividend is sustainable and has the ability to grow over time.

Source: iREIT

By examining these metrics, we now have a better idea as to how these four REITs are managing capital for the interest of shareholders. Over the years we have found that a company that cannot maintain steady earnings and dividend growth will likely underperform, and many times investors end up with substantial losses.

That’s why we purposely write the “less glamorous” articles, in an attempt to warn investors before it’s too late. Now let’s examine these value trap picks in greater detail.

Global Net Lease (GNL), formerly called American Realty Capital Global Trust (previously a non-traded REIT), made its official debut as a publicly-listed REIT on June 3, 2015.

Since that time shares have drastically underperformed, generating total returns of just 15.1% (or 4.9% annualized). The portfolio currently has 264 properties (28.9 million square feet) located in seven countries. The company is externally managed and shares the same manager as another REIT on our list American Financial Trust (AFIN).

GNL has higher leverage than many of its peers (45% debt to enterprise value) which means it has a higher cost of capital. In addition, GNL is forecasted to grow AFFO by -11% in 2019 and consensus estimates for 2020 (of $2.00 in AFFO) will be less than the 2017 AFFO of $2.10 per share.

Meanwhile, the payout ratio (again using AFFO) is around 113%, meaning the dividend is not being covered by cash flow. The company has not increase the dividend since it listed shares, a sign that there's little to zero valuation creation. In our view, Mr. Mr. Market is telling us that the 10.4% dividend yield is not sustainable. Beware of the booby trap!

Source: FAST Graphs

As mentioned above, American Financial is externally managed by AR Global Investments, the same manager as GNL. AFIN commenced trading on July 2018 which means it has less experience (as a publicly-traded REIT) as GNL. Since listing shares, AFIN has returned 7.8% or 7.5% annualized (hence the term, value trap).

In addition to high leverage, one big beef I have with AFIN and GNL is the potential for conflicts of interest. As the saying goes, “you just can’t serve two masters” yet that’s precisely what GNL and AFIN are doing, and that means that investors are not first in line.

AFIN’s portfolio consists of 771 properties (18.2 million square feet) that includes 738 single tenant and 33 multi-tenant. Most of the single tenant properties are smaller (around $1 to $10 million per transaction) and this means the closest peers are company’s like National Retail (NNN) or Agree Realty (ADC).

However, AFIN does not have the same cost of capital as most peers. Given the high equity and debt multiples, AFIN must seek out properties at cap rates of around 8% and this means that growth is modest, and that’s reflected in the consensus growth number of 2% in 2020.

AFIN also suffers from “sucker yield syndrome” and that means the dividends per share is higher than the AFFO per share, by a margin of 10%. So forget about a dividend increase anytime soon. Thanks, but no thanks. Beware of the booby trap!

Source: FAST Graphs

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a shopping center REIT that attempts to carve out a specialty niche in which the company invests in community centers in Texas and Arizona. Currently the company owns 57 properties (4.9 million square feet) and more than 1,300 tenants. While we are attracted to the growth markets (TX and FL), we are less enthusiastic over the lack of growth that the portfolio is generating.

As viewed in a previous chart, WSR has achieved negative FFO per share of around 7% over the last four years and the company has not grown its dividend since 2011 (flat dividend of $1.14 in 9 years in a row).

More disturbing, the company has become a “sucker yield” in which its dividend ($1.14 per share) is 7% higher than its 2019 forecasted FFO per share (of 1.07). In addition, WSR has significant leverage (65% debt to total capitalization) and the company has done a poor job of managing its balance sheet to generate steady earnings growth.

While the 8.4% dividend yield may look enticing, be careful of this value trap, and the potential for lackluster rewards. Beware of the booby trap!

Source: FAST Graphs

Finally, there’s New Senior (SNR), a healthcare REIT that has returned -38% since going public (-8.9% annualized). We were bullish on this REIT a few years ago, but we hit the brakes just in time for the dividend cut in 2018. You may recall that we actually telegraphed the cut a few months in advance (November 2017),

“Holy Cow, New Senior certainly looks cheap – on all metrics, but if the company “cuts the cheese” investors are likely gonna’ get shellacked.”

For those of you who think a dividend cut is always priced in, just take a look at the price chart for SNR since the dividend cut to better “align its payout ratios with its industry peers.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Some have ventured out in the quest for value after SNR’s dividend cut in 2018, but we’re not biting on that bait, regardless of the 6.7% dividend yield. It’s clear that the company has not an awful job of managing capital and is now once again inching closer to become a “sucker yield.” As you can see (in one of the above charts), SNR is forecast to grow FFO by negative 40% in 2020, which makes the payout ratio a dangerous 88% (and 91% based on our AFFO data).

Once again, we are recommending that you stay away from this one. As the saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

Note: “Fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again.” George W. Bush's remarks on teaching American history and civic education at East Literature Magnet School in Nashville, Tennessee, georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov. September 17, 2002

Source: FAST Graphs

Ok. President Bush. You get a mulligan.

Anyway, this concludes my “Fresh out of Luck” article and I wish lots of luck in 2020, and speaking of luck, here’s one of my favorite Gary Player quotes,

“The harder you work, the luckier you get.”

Now, let me get back to work because we have close to 800 members on iREIT on Alpha.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

