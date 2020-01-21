All Top Paying Dividend ETFs Are Not Created Equal

Since the Great Financial Crisis, investors have had to look for alternative ways to earn interest on savings and investments. A common investment theme I have across lately is the need and want for high-yield. One thing that I learned about investing, early on in my career was not to focus on dividend yield, or distribution yield. My career started right before the Great Financial Crisis started. In 2007, investors and savers could still earn respectable yield. Certificate of deposits still paid over 5% at my local community bank, and high-yield bonds were still high-yield (JNK). You could earn at least 7-8% on those BBB-BB bonds, and here we are today, where yields have completely evaporated. Investors are left looking anywhere they can for yield to survive.

This is a dangerous place for investors to be, just like it was when I first started doing research for a local investment management company in 2007. Today, I have met with plenty of investors who are purchasing products with the highest yields, across all kinds of different product structures. From closed-end funds to exchange-traded notes, investors appetite for risk again is back, and back in a big way. When I looked at my recent ETF screener from ETFdb.com, I decided to choose the highest-yielding funds. I went ahead and ran the performance numbers from the high-yield portfolio and compared them to a simple balanced 50/50 equity and bond portfolio. Some investors will read this in skepticism and believe that other investors are not purchasing funds like these mentioned above. Actually, they are buying them as the market hits new highs daily. This article is intended for readers to start asking more questions about their whole portfolio allocation, and to become more educated about total return and risk-adjusted returns.

The Top Ten 16.5% Portfolio

To keep the article somewhat easy to understand, I selected the top ten highest-yielding exchange traded fund products. After I allocated 10% to each of the holdings, the average dividend yield of the portfolio came to 16.5%. You will find asset classes that many investors here on Seeking Alpha own. From master limited partnerships to business development companies, these are areas where I find investors being very aggressive in owning right now. Owning an equal allocation to the below mentioned assets, the investor only produced a CAGR of just 1.28% annually since 2017. Let's take a look at what the portfolio entails:

Symbol ETF Name Annual Dividend Rate Dividend Date Dividend Frequency Annual Dividend Yield (PIN) Invesco India ETF $5.53 2019-12-23 Quarterly 27.31% (HEWY) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF $5.53 2019-12-24 Semi-Annually 25.11% (AMZA) InfraCap MLP ETF $0.96 2020-01-03 Monthly 20.47% (MLPQ) ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN $4.17 2019-10-10 Quarterly 19.36% (MLPZ) ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN $4.80 2019-10-10 Quarterly 18.43% (BDCL) UBS E-TRACS 2x Leveraged Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN $2.23 2019-10-10 Quarterly 14.87% (AMJL) Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN $1.68 2019-12-11 Monthly 14.84% (LBDC) ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN $2.23 2019-10-10 N/A 14.82% (MORL) ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN $1.88 2019-10-10 Monthly 13.05% (ZMLP) Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares $1.60 2019-12-23 Quarterly 12.86%

(Source: ETFdb)

Half of the portfolio is made up of exchange-traded notes, which I would personally never own. You can find all kinds of information about them, but I encourage you to read this article about them on Investopedia. Most investors believe they are the same as an ETF, but they aren't. According to Investopedia, an ETN, is a senior, unsecured, unsubordinated debt security issued by an underwriting bank. Similar to other debt instruments, ETNs have a maturity date and are backed only by the credit of the issuer. This is a much different ownership structure than owning a fund that owns actual equity positions instead of swaps and derivatives. Nonetheless, they attract investors due to their very high yields.

The High-Yield Portfolio Risk Metrics

When looking at the risk metrics of the portfolio, the volatility is fairly high, even in a linear bull market. High-yield products tend to have more risk than individual investors might understand. Weather it is a BB and rated lower portfolio holding, or a double-long exchange-traded note, these products magnify an investors return and volatility profile. When you think about it, a return-to-risk ratio of 1:1 makes sense.

For everyone one-percent return you would want to earn, one should expect a volatility movement of at least that return.

In the case of the high-yield portfolio, one must accept at least an 20% movement in the portfolio to earn the quoted 16.5% yield. However, investors should want to seek alpha, or a way to minimize volatility and earn the highest total return and not just yield. Alpha really means an excess of return weather it be over an index, or against your own volatility benchmark. Let's take a look at the high-yield portfolio risk metrics:

Metric High-Yield Portfolio Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.23% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 2.75% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.11% Geometric Mean (annualized) 1.28% Volatility (monthly) 4.98% Volatility (annualized) 17.25% Downside Deviation (monthly) 3.36% Max. Drawdown -20.78% US Market Correlation 0.81 Beta(*) 1.13 Alpha (annualized) -13.50% R2 66.01% Sharpe Ratio 0.06

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

When you look at the risk metrics, you can see the portfolio produced no alpha and all kinds of volatility. This is a market scenario I believe investors are setting themselves up for in the next recession or bear market. Even a slight hiccup in financial conditions could cause this high-yield portfolio to drawdown much faster than an average balanced portfolio. To earn these high-yields, most times than not, investors have to be willing to accept higher volatility on average. This practice is easier said than done. We have not had a major drawdown or major correction in years, other than late 2018. Could you imagine what would happen to securities that are double-leveraged, or full of junk notes in a financial crisis 2.0? I would not want to be that investor wanting income in retirement, focused on income, but not the safety of principal.

Assumptions Made

To be fair, critics of this piece could argue this isn't a long enough backtest. This is true. However, this portfolio methodology is made up of funds today that average investors are purchasing due to the high dividend yields. If you don't believe it, click on those tickers above and read comments on them. If you wanted an even more fair portfolio, compare the long-term risk adjusted returns of high-yield bonds and compare them to a simple balanced portfolio. You can find the result on Portfolio Visualizer, where the results are pretty compelling, as well.

The Balanced 50/50 Portfolio

I went ahead and compared the high-yield portfolio to a simple passive balanced portfolio. When you look at the CAGR over the same time period, the results were much better with an annual rate of 9.8%. To earn this return, the investor had to experience just 6% standard deviation. No active management of picking the highest-yielding funds, and no high expense ratios that come with some of these products. Lets take a look at the holdings of this portfolio:

Symbol ETF Name Annual Dividend Rate Dividend Date Dividend Frequency Annual Dividend Yield (SPY) SPDR S&P 500 ETF $5.62 2019-12-20 Quarterly 1.71% (AGG) iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF $3.03 2019-12-19 Monthly 2.68%

(Source: ETFdb)

With just an average yield of 2.19%, most yield hungry investors would take a pass. They would be doing themselves a disservice. This is very important to understand when comparing a yield only type of product to a total return approach. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of balance within a portfolio, and the prudence that comes with it. Even though the balanced portfolio yield is stated lower, the annual returns have a tendency to be higher when looking at the very long-term.

Historical Risk/Return Of The 50/50 Portfolio (1926–2018) Average annual return 8.2% Best year (1933) 32.3% Worst year (1931) –22.5% Years with a loss 18 of 93

(Source: Vanguard)

When looking at Vanguard, I found the 50/50 portfolio produced an average annual return of 8.2% since 1926. The worst performing year came in 1931, in which it lost -22.5%. We all know the Great Depression period was the worse investment period on record. Having balance allowed the investor to survive and live to fight another day. Looking at the risk metrics from 2017-2019, you can see how much lower the risk an investor experienced in earning a respectable 9.8% return:

Metric SPY & AGG Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.79% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 9.92% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.78% Geometric Mean (annualized) 9.72% Volatility (monthly) 1.75% Volatility (annualized) 6.05% Downside Deviation (monthly) 1.06% Max. Drawdown -6.16% US Market Correlation 0.97 Beta(*) 0.47 Alpha (annualized) 2.71% R2 93.83% Sharpe Ratio 1.30

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The risk metrics look much different for the 50/50 portfolio. By owning the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), and the iShares Barclays Bond Aggregate (AGG), the investor only had a max-drawdown of 6%, and annual volatility of 6%. This portfolio actually produced alpha, and at a rate of 2.71% annually. I forgot to mention the expense ratio of SPY at .04%, and the AGG expense ratio of .05%. You can see why most billionaire investors like Jack Bogle and Warren Buffet encourage investors to own simple index products for the long-term. Not that these products are the absolute best, but very tough to beat long-term.

The Last Word On Yield Only Focus

The best advice I ever heard about dividends or yield was explained simply to me by my first investment mentor, the late Dr. Gerald Perritt:

If a security yields more than a treasury, there is risk. It's your job to figure out where it is.

At the time, this was some of the best advice an investor could learn. Not to scare investors or to become permanently pessimistic, the Great Financial Crisis started at all new highs in the S&P 500, and when most people didn't see it coming. Focusing just on yield, puts the average investor in danger of something more significant, their own financial crisis. Just remember, it's a recession when your neighbor loses his job, and a depression when you lose yours. Take the time this new year and learn how you can re-balance your portfolio, while focusing more on total return with less volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.