Akamai Will Have A Great Year

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is another cloud company breaking out to a new 52-week high. In my last article entitled "Akamai: Not A Compelling Investment Opportunity," I was not excited about this company and gave it a Neutral rating. But now I see signs of life and a bullish market environment in 2020.

Akamai's legacy CDN business should improve this year, given the 2020 summer Olympics, the presidential election and the abundance of new video streaming services provided by the likes of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Apple Inc. (AAPL). The traffic benefits, at least from the Olympics and the election, will be shorter-term, not persisting beyond November of this year. And the new streaming services may, in fact, build their own CDNs eventually, just like Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) did a few years back.

This company should have good short-term performance, but the longer term hold promise as well. Akamai is well-positioned to profit from the emergence of 5G technology and IoT, and the company's move into cybersecurity appears to be a smart one.

Despite the anemic growth seen in recent years and failure to meet the Rule of 40, I believe that Akamai holds some promise going forward. And it doesn't hurt that the stock price is showing signs of life. For these reasons, I am modifying my rating from Neutral to Bullish.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Note that while Akamai is technically an IT Services company, its gross margin is north of 75%. The average IT Services company has gross margin of under 40%. That and its move into cybersecurity makes me analyze Akamai as one would analyze a software company.

Revenue Growth

Akamai's annual sales growth rate is 6.6%. This anemic growth is due to the relatively mature legacy CDN products, along with the shrinking market for large enterprises as they build out their own CDNs or switch to competing services.

(Source: Akamai 2018 Analyst Day)

As I stated earlier, I expect that 2020 will be an above-normal year for Akamai due to the traffic generation expected from the summer Olympics, presidential election and various new streaming video services. Longer term, I expect the CDN network to be stimulated by 5G, smart cities and IoT. In addition, Akamai's cybersecurity portfolio will start to contribute an ever-larger portion of revenue growth. Therefore, I expect that revenue growth of 6.6% probably represents a minimum growth level for the next several years.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Akamai's free cash flow margin TTM is a relatively healthy 18.2%.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Akamai's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 6.6% + 18.2% = 24.8%

The calculation comes out substantially lower than 40%. In this case, I like to ascertain that the company is not burning an excessive amount of cash.

SG&A Expense

One method of ascertaining cash burn is to examine the SG&A expense margin. Note: In the chart below, the SG&A expense margin has R&D expenses included.

The SG&A expense margin is 42.5%, quite a reasonable figure and very competitive in the world of digital transformation stocks. My conclusion is that Akamai is not burning cash, at least not the way that some software companies are.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Akamai is slightly above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is mildly higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Akamai is very slightly overvalued relative to the typical stock in my digital transformation universe, but not enough for concern.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still considered high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

I view cybersecurity as the path for Akamai's future success. Cybersecurity is a very competitive market, and there is always a risk that competitors could take market share away from the company.

Summary and Conclusions

Akamai was the original creator of the CDN industry and is still the market leader. While this industry is somewhat stagnant, with the large enterprise market shrinking, I see optimism for 2020. The summer Olympics, presidential election and new third-party initiatives in video streaming services will cause a fairly significant increase in traffic this year and will bolster Akamai's bottom line. The company will also benefit from emerging technologies such as 5G, smart cities and IoT.

Akamai's move into cybersecurity will contribute to revenue growth, making this a more attractive longer-term investment. While the current level of revenue growth is somewhat anemic, I am optimistic that this is a low point and will soon be higher. The company fails the Rule of 40, primarily due to the low revenue growth, which should be higher in the coming years. It isn't burning cash, at least anywhere near the level that other software companies are.

When making an investment, one has to weigh the pros and cons. In the case of Akamai, I believe that the pros outweigh the cons. It is not a high-growth company, so I can't say that it is a favorite of mine, but there is sufficient reason to raise my rating from Neutral to Bullish. The stock breakout doesn't hurt in this decision.

