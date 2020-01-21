China's Refinery Capacity Overwhelms IMO 2020 Impact

Source: IMO.org

IMO 2020, the maritime Sulphur Cap regulation that went into effect January 1st, was once feared to create a shortage of marine fuels that would also impact the pool of middle distillates, such as diesel and jet, worldwide. But no such thing happened. And, in fact, it now appears China has created a glut of refinery capacity.

According to Reuters' calculations, the total amount of oil processed in China rose in 2019 by 7.6 percent to 13.14 million barrels per day (mmbd). In December, the country processed 13.78 mmbd, which was 1.71 mmbd, or 14.1%, higher than a year ago.

China added 28.5 million tons of refining capacity in 2019 and is projected to add another 27 million tons this year. Meanwhile, capacity reached 860 million tons last year and only 675 million tons is expected to be processed this year, so a large overcapacity exists.

In addition, crude production in China also increased by 1.9% versus 2018. The country produced 3.78 mmbd in 2019.

Domestic demand for refined products is reported to be very weak. Profit margins in December fell to breakeven levels.

U.S. Trends

In the U.S., a petroleum products glut has been building, despite the fact that refinery utilization is lower than last year. Over the past 4 weeks, crude inputs to refineries were off 2.5% versus the same weeks last year.

Meanwhile, stocks of refined petroleum products built by 39 million barrels over the past 3 weeks and stand at 868 million barrels, 27 million more than a year ago and the highest in at least 4 years for this time of year.

Demand for products at the primary stock level was 1.0% lower over the past 4 weeks compared to a year earlier. Demand for distillates and residual fuels is off 6.9% and 6.1%, respectively, in the same comparison.

Global Supply and Demand

Source: International Energy Agency.

The International Energy Agency reported that non-OPEC supply growth was 2.0 mmbd in 2019 and is estimated to be 2.1 mmbd in 2020. The call (demand) for OPEC’s oil is projected to drop to 28.5 mmbd in 1Q20. OPEC produced 29.44 mmbd in December. Total demand growth for 2020 is projected to be about 1.2 mmbd, far less than the growth in non-OPEC supply.

In 2020, OPEC itself projects that the call on its oil will drop another 1.16 million barrels per day.

That is on top of a 2.0 mmbd drop for 2019.

Conclusions

IMO 2020 posed both a threat and opportunity for oil refiners. In typical oil industry form, China built an overcapacity in 2019 and is planning to add to that in 2020.

In the U.S., petroleum product demand has been relatively weak as the IMO regulation went into effect, enabling product stocks to build to their highest point in years for this time in the season.

Globally, 2020 features a much larger rise in non-OPEC production than global demand growth. That is expected to keep OPEC on the defensive as it watches demand for its oil degenerate further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.