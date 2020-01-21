Mad Dogs Of The Dow For 2020

In 2019, Mad Dogs of the Dow, a factor investment strategy focused on companies offering high dividend yields and conducting above-average share repurchases, returned 26.75%. By comparison, Dogs of the Dow, a famous strategy focused on the ten highest dividend-yielding members of the Dow Jones Industrial, returned 19.67%. During the same period, Dow Jones Industrial, a benchmark for both strategies, returned 25.02%.

Although a lot of investors routinely overlook share dilutions and underappreciate stock repurchases, taking into account changes in the outstanding number of shares can make a significant long term impact.

During the last four quarters, the S&P 500 companies conducted approximately 60% of their cash returns to shareholders via buybacks, and only 40% via dividends. As repurchases account for more than half of the cashflows to shareholders, they must be an integral part of a yield-focused strategy. Therefore, I have added net share repurchases (percentage change in the number of shares) to Dogs of the Dow, and I have given the strategy a new name.

In 2019, by far, the best performing stock of the Dow was Apple (AAPL). On the first day of the last year, Apple's shareholder yield of 8.6% was the second-highest yield of all Dow components. However, as the buyback yield of 6.75% was a predominant part of the shareholder yield, its dividend yield was one of the smallest. Thus, Apple was not included in the original Dogs of the Dow. Therefore, investors who focused purely on dividend yield and not on the total cash distributions missed the company that was one of the biggest cash distributors on the US market.

With the reinvestment of dividends, Apple's total return in 2019 was almost 89%. Its exclusion from the original strategy was the main reason for such a massive underperformance.

Readers who would like to use this simple yet powerful strategy could do so by using the table below, which includes the updated list of the Dow companies with the dividend, buyback, and the total (shareholder) yields.

The top 10 companies on the list, which provide the highest shareholder yield, form the Mad Dogs of the Dow for 2020. These companies are Walgreens Boots (WBA), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Caterpillar (CAT), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), IBM (IBM), Apple (AAPL), Merck (MRK), Home Depot (HD), and Goldman Sachs (GS.PK). Walgreens, Cisco, Pfizer, and IBM are included in both strategies, while the other six companies do not overlap.

Significant Structural Changes Require Strategy Adjustments

The Strategy is based on the famous Dogs of the Dow method. However, compared to Dogs of the Dow, it uses a net buyback yield (net change in outstanding shares) as a second and critical outperformance factor.

In my first article regarding the shareholder yield, series, I explained why yield investors must focus on the total cash returns to shareholders and not just on the dividend distributions. This article includes quantitative research, which shows the significant predictive power of the shareholder yield. As dividends are only one side of the story, net repurchases are the other side. Thus, to have a full overview of the cash flows, investors should take both into account.

On the first day of every year, the original Dogs of the Dow strategy invests in the ten highest dividend-yielding constituents (equal-weighted positions) of the Dow Jones Industrial index. However, as the market has structurally changed, the Original strategy needs to be adjusted. Thus, the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy invests in the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield). The Strategy is based on the equal-weighted portfolio, annual rebalancing, and the reinvestment of dividends.

On average, between 1961 and 1998, the original Dogs of the Dow strategy outperformed the Dow index by 2.6% per year. However, since 2000, the average outperformance decreased to approximately 1.5% per year.

The decrease in the outperformance of the Original strategy corresponds to the surge in buybacks. Before the 1990s, dividends were between 70% and 80% of the total distributions to shareholders. During the late 1990s, buybacks have surged and surpassed dividend payments. Since then, repurchases account for approximately 60% of the total cash distributions made by the S&P 500 companies.

Such structural changes require strategy adjustments. The goal of the adjusted strategy is to use the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it for the separation of the top-performing companies from the underdogs.

The Strategy Strongly Outperformed the Original Dogs of the Dow

On the first day of the last year, the average dividend yield for the ten companies forming the original Dogs of the Dow strategy was 3.77% (the ten Dow companies with the highest dividend yield). On the same date, their average net buyback yield was 1.82%. Combined, the average shareholder yield for the Original strategy was 5.59%.

On the other hand, Mad Dogs of the Dow (the ten companies with the highest shareholder yield) had the average dividend yield of 2.82%, while the net buyback yield was 4.52%. When combined, the total shareholder yield was 7.34%.

Although at the beginning of the last year, the Mad Dogs of the Dow companies had a lower average dividend yield, the total yield (shareholder yield) was higher by 30% (5.59% vs. 7.34%).

In the following table, there is a list of the Dow constituents with the dividend and net buyback yields on the first day of 2019. Between the original "Dogs of the Dow" and the modified "Mad Dogs of the Dow" strategies, there were only three overlapping companies. These are Cisco (CSCO), JPMorgan (JPM), and IBM (IBM), while the other seven positions were different.

During the last 20 years, a lot of companies have changed their cash distributions from dividends to repurchases. By doing this, they reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selecting companies purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

Since the beginning of January until the end of December, the Strategy (Portfolio 1) returned 26.75% and has outperformed the Dow ETF (Portfolio 3), which returned 25.02%. The original Dogs of the Dow strategy (Portfolio 2) returned 19.67%, which was significantly below the enhanced strategy.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the DJIA index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. For the Mad Dogs of the Dow, the exposure to the single stock is 10%, compared to, on average, 3.33% for DJIA constituents. However, due to the Dow's price-weighting methodology, its single stock exposure could be significantly above the average. Similarly, for the Mad Dogs strategy, the exposure to one sector or industry could be substantially higher compared to the Dow's exposure.

On the one hand, a more concentrated portfolio with a much higher shareholder yield should be a source of significant long-term outperformance. However, on the other hand, it is a source of the additional risk, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the DJIA index. Additionally, this strategy is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the absolute long-term outperformance.

Readers who plan to use any part of this strategy should adjust the percentage allocated to equities and the number of equity positions in their overall portfolio according to their willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Additionally, readers that would like to utilize the shareholder yield, but would like to diversify among a larger number of positions, could use the Top 10 Dividend King strategy, which is based on the same investment principles.

Key Takeaways

This article presents a factor investment strategy, which logic and rules are based on long-term shareholder yield quantitative tests.

During 2019, the enhance strategy that combines dividends and buybacks has significantly outperformed the original Dogs of the Dow strategy.

For 2020, Mad Dogs of the Dow offer a median shareholder yield of 7.8% vs. a median of 5% for the thirty Dow Index constituents

As markets have changed, yield investors should adjust their approaches and include buybacks as a standard part of their strategies.

