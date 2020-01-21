Assessing The Balance Sheet Of Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls (JCI) announces its first-quarter earnings numbers on the 30th of this month. Consensus comes in at $0.38 per share which is well ahead of the $0.26 number reported for the same quarter of 12 months prior. At present, JCI shares are trading with an implied volatility of just under 20%. This means the market believes shares of this conglomerate will have a trading range of 20% either to the upside or downside over the next 12 months. We would initially state that the move should happen to the upside given the firm's present valuation. As earnings approach, we expect the IV number to increase to the mid-twenties like it has done in previous quarters.

Earnings announcements offer excellent opportunities to generate cash flow around solid underlyings due to the elevated volatility. As we can see from the technical chart below, shares look like they are undergoing a topping pattern at present. If this is correct, shares should retrace right back down to around the $38 level in order to complete the pattern. Binary events such as earnings usually offer the perfect opportunity for something like an ongoing technical pattern to play itself out.

Therefore, if shares drop somewhat, the real question is whether Johnson Controls would be a strong long-term buy at those levels. To help us in answering this question, we turn to the balance sheet to see how the firm's key financial metrics have been trending. When this financial statement is researched carefully, it can give us a strong insight into whether the company in question turns out to be a good investment or not. Therefore, let's go to the recently reported annual numbers to see how they line up with past years.

Firstly, we see that “Cash & ST Investments” has risen to $2.8 billion which is encouraging. Obviously, the more cash on the balance sheet, the better as long as debt or share dilution is the reason for more cash.

Receivables came in at $5.821 billion at the end of last year. Although this key line item rose by a mere $160 million last year, the trend over the long term is definitely down. However, when we divide receivables at present into net sales, we get 24% which means receivables as a percentage of company sales is actually rising. This is the first adverse trend we see on the balance sheet.

We see a more favourable trend with respect to the company's inventory. Inventory is down 43% since September 2017 and currently represents 7.5% of the firm’s total sales.

Current assets amount to $12.393 billion at present and current liabilities come in at $9.07 billion. This gives us a current ratio of 1.37, which is the highest current ratio we have seen in Johnson Controls for quite some time.

We then go to the non-current assets which essentially are assets which are more “fixed” in nature. Johnson's “Net Property, Plant & Equipment” comes in at $3.34 billion. Again, similar to inventory, this line item has been literally cut in half since 2017.

What really sticks out in the non-current asset section of the balance sheet is the amount of goodwill. Goodwill is basically the “extra fat” paid on top of respective book values when the company makes acquisitions. Here is where the whole area of risk/reward on any potential investment enters the equation. For example, if any particular acquisition were to come good, then the original goodwill dollar amount may end up being a steal. Alternatively, if an acquisition does not do what was originally envisaged, then Johnson would have to lower the amount of goodwill for that particular deal. This is what is known as a write-down and is very common in companies that do not acquire well.

We write a lot about stacking the odds in our favour as much as possible. Goodwill ($18.17 billion) in Johnson Controls at present accounts for 43% of the firm's total assets of $42.87 billion. We are not stating that this is essentially negative. It just increases or consequently the reward from how these acquisitions play out going forward.

Other intangible assets come in at $5.6 billion. When we basically add property, plant & equipment to goodwill and current assets, we get total assets of $42.28 billion.

The long-term liabilities of long-term debt, pension benefits and other non-current liabilities come to $12.38 billion. Total liabilities come to $21.48 billion when we add in current liabilities. This means the reported debt-to-equity ratio is only a mere 0.34, which on paper means the firm is in a much stronger financial position at present. But is there more than meets the eye here?

Where total equity of $20.8 billion may be easily covering long-term debt, it is not covering the firm's total liabilities of $21.45 billion. Furthermore, investors must take into account the number of intangibles which make up shareholder equity. With a market cap of $31.6 billion, the stated book multiple of the firm comes in at 1.63 which looks very attractive on the surface. However, to get some validity on Johnson's price-to-book ratio, we turn to the price-to-sales ratio which currently comes in at 1.5, which incidentally is well ahead of its 5-year average of 0.9.

Therefore, to sum up, the stock does not look as cheap as we originally envisioned. Strong points on the balance sheet are improving liquidity and growing cash. We would have reservations, however, how stubbornly high receivables remain as well as the large amount of goodwill. Let's see what Q1 numbers bring later this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.