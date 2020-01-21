CSX Corp.: No Growth In 2020

We see 2020 as showing little to no growth in revenues and earnings in 2020, but one positive is slight cash flow improvements.

CSX Corporation (CSX) had been one of our best-performing recommendations into 2019, but back in July, we turned bearish and felt it was time to take profit. In November, we remained bearish, and frankly, we still have a negative outlook here. While the company is working to get back on track, it is facing headwinds, most notably in its coal volumes. There are positives keeping the stock from falling, such as an impressive overhead ratio, but we have concerns that 2020 will see no growth. You see, CSX has just reported earnings, which we will discuss here. We remain mildly bearish but would not be short the name. The quarter showed some key strengths and weaknesses. From an operational perspective, it was a slightly-better-than-expected quarter. However, what lies ahead in 2020 is the reason why we are avoiding the name. Let us discuss.

Operational efficiency continues to impress

The company's performance, in conjunction with a confusing economy in 2019 and beyond, so-so economic data, and volatile oil prices, have resulted in swings in the stock. There was weakness in coal shipments, and that is expected to continue in 2020 as well. That said, performance is decent, but not strong. The murky outlook has us still concerned. But a great positive here is that CSX's operational efficiencies have been improving, and that is worth noting.

The economy still remains strong, and we continue to actively monitor the data for signs of economic strength or lack thereof. The rail shipping data (subscription may be required) week to week has also been somewhat concerning. That said, the results from CSX suggest slowdowns are possibly occurring, and revenue is suffering. In fact, in Q4, CSX's operating ratio set a new company record of 60.0%. Its full-year 2019 operating ratio of 58.4% represented a new U.S. Class I railroad record, improving upon last year’s record result of 60.3%. Overall, the results were about in line.

Revenue contraction remains

In general, the company had delivered slow and steady growth for years, but revenues have started to contract. The top line revenue figure came in at $2.89 billion, which was down 8% year over year. This reverses recent growth in the last few Q4s:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Although revenues were down, the bigger story is that they were below expectations by $32 million. We had expected a 5-6% drop in revenues, so this was well below our expectations. This multi-million dollar shortfall was due to lower-than-expected volumes and a negative mix from coal market headwinds.

Expense management once again saves earnings

While revenue was down 8%, CSX managed to slash expenses significantly. Expenses declined 9%. This type of expenditure control is once again a testament to strong management and strong discipline of the company to stick to its spending plans. We really have to say that operationally, the company has never run better. It is just facing pain on the volume side of the equation. Expenses were $1.73 billion, much better than the $1.75-1.80 billion we thought we would see. This efficiency was driven by continued efficiency gains and volume-related savings. This was the reason the operating ratio was just so favorable. This was a huge positive and saved earnings.

With an expected drop in revenues, we were expecting EPS to fall to $0.94-0.97. It came in at $0.99. Thanks to that expense management and improved operating ratio, earnings were better than expected. However, there was no growth here. Earnings per share were down from last year by $0.02, even if they surpassed consensus by $0.03. The trend of growth was broken:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While the results for the quarter were better than expected, it is clear that the trend suggests the pace of earnings growth has come to a halt. This is why we expect weakness in the stock. For the full year 2019, CSX generated net earnings of $3.33 billion, or $4.17 per share, versus $3.31 billion, or $3.84 per share in 2018, an increase of just 9% on a per share basis.

We applaud the solid expense management, as well as the ability of management to be committed to shareholders, but performance is expected to slow, and as such, we are keeping our distance.

2020 expectations

Here in 2020, the story of CSX has certainly changed. What looked like a more favorable pricing environment versus the last two years has not helped overall headline results for the most part, despite boosting operating efficiency to records. There was volume growth and volume declines in some markets, and a mix that remains questionable going forward. We continue to expect the company to struggle this year. While we continue to have expectations for a robust economy in 2020, CSX will face headwinds.

That all said, when we factor in CSX's year-to-date performance, we are still projecting growth in 2019 for earnings, but revenues are questionable. For the year 2020, we are projecting revenues of $11.7-11.9 billion, a likely decline. With a reduced share count and a favorable operating ratio, we think earnings will have little to no growth. We see EPS of $4.15-4.25. This lack of growth in earnings makes a buy here tough. Despite a nice dividend and good, shareholder-friendly policies, the stock is expensive. One buried positive is that adjusted free cash flow grew 9% in 2019, and given the reduced spending plans and buybacks, it is likely cash flow remains strong. Still, we do not see this as a reason to buy here.

Take home

Management has really refined the spending and cost structures at CSX. There remain volume pressures in several segment areas (e.g., coal), and these headwinds look like they will remain in 2020. There is no growth expected in revenues and little-to-no growth expected in EPS. Shipping data via rails is less than stellar. We remain mildly bearish here.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012, so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow."

Join BAD BEAT Investing before prices go up this month This is the last chance. If you want to be a winner you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit-taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.