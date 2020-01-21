Infineon And NXP: Tailwinds As Automotive ICs Recover In 2020

A strong tailwind for the demand of semiconductors in automobiles is Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, also known as ADAS.

NXP and Infineon have held the top two spots in automotive semiconductor sales for the past three years due to strong product offerings.

Semiconductors In Automobiles

The largest end use markets for semiconductors are computers and consumer, industrial, and communications equipment, which collectively consumed over 85% of all semiconductors in 2018. However, my analysis expects that the automotive semiconductor market will be the fastest-growing end use market for chips, with a 13.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and a total market value of between $42.5 billion in 2018 and $70.6 billion in 2022, as shown in Table 1.

Semiconductor content per vehicle continues to increase due to government regulation for improved safety and emissions, the standardization of higher-end options across a greater number of vehicle classes as well as consumer demand for greater fuel efficiency, advanced safety and multimedia applications.

A strong tailwind for the demand of semiconductors in automobiles is Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, also known as ADAS. These are electronic systems that help with monitoring, warning, braking, and steering tasks in a vehicle. These technologies exist at different levels. For example, infotainment systems, rear-view cameras, blind spot, and lane departure warnings are applications of this technology which empower the driver with crucial information but also let them exercise control over the vehicle at all times.

Chart 1 shows the growth in each of the semiconductor devices between 2018 and 2022. The largest growth will be with DSPs (digital signal processors), growing 111% between 2018 and 2022. A DSP is at the heart of almost all modern audio equipment. The technology is found inside headphones, smartphones, smart speakers, studio audio gear, vehicle entertainment systems and much more. It’s actually a cornerstone of modern audio products.

Optoelectronic chip growth will be a close second at 108%. Optoelectronics products provide automotive imaging solutions, enabling advanced driver assistance systems, surround view, and driver monitoring applications.

Chart 1

Key Semiconductor Companies for Automotive Sector

Chart 2 is my list of semiconductor manufacturers and their market shares for 2018, according to The Information Network’s report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

The top companies in 2018 were NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) with a market share of 11% and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF) with a 10% share of the $42.5 billion market. Both companies were also the market leaders in 2016 and 2017, and I anticipate they will continue to be key semiconductor suppliers going forward. Thus, they are my top semiconductor picks for the automotive market and the subject of additional analysis in this article.

Chart 2

Infineon

In the Automotive segment, Infineon recorded revenue of €3,503 million in the 2019 fiscal year, an increase of 7% compared to the €3,284 million revenue of the previous year. The segment contributed 44% of the Group revenue, as shown in Chart 3.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows Infineon’s ATV (automotive) offerings broken down by percentage of sales by type, with powertrain comprising 12% of the 44% of revenues. The products include automotive system ICs for alternator electronics, engine management, transmission control systems and System Basis Chips (SBCs). Infineon’s automotive electronics are used in hybrid and electric vehicles, automotive security systems, powertrain systems, body electronics and chassis, safety and ADAS. I’ve listed product applications and chip types below.

Applications

Assistance systems and safety systems

Comfort electronics

Powertrain

Security

Product range

32-bit automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety and driver assistance systems

3D ToF sensors

Discrete power semiconductors

IGBT modules

Industrial microcontrollers

Magnetic and pressure sensors

Power ICs

Radar sensor ICs (77 GHz)

Silicon carbide diodes, MOSFETs and modules

Transceivers (CAN, LIN, Ethernet, FlexRay)

Voltage regulators

Infineon is also the number one supplier of power semiconductors, largely used in automotive devices as shown in the bullets above. These included discrete power semiconductors, MOSFETs, and silicon carbide diodes. Additional data on power semiconductors can be found in The Information Network's report entitled "Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies."

In spite of overall lower vehicle manufacturing levels during 2019 fiscal year, Infineon’s Automotive segment continued to grow, as shown in Chart 4. This is due, on the one hand, to Infineon’s strong presence in vehicles of the premium and upper mid-range classes. On average, both vehicle classes contain more semiconductors than vehicles of the mid-range and compact classes. In addition, production of premium and upper mid-range vehicles dropped less-percentage-wise than worldwide vehicle manufacturing as a whole.

Infineon’s semiconductor solutions fit for all types of electric vehicles: Pure electric vehicles as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, including 48 volt technologies. For automated driving, revenues from radar sensor ICs and AURIXTM microcontrollers increased substantially during the 2019 fiscal year. 77 gigahertz radar systems suitable for use over medium and long distances saw particularly strong demand.

Chart 4

By definition, “Segment Result” is segment revenue less segment expense. Segment margin dropped QoQ for FY 2019. Knowing the segment margins for each division of the company that generates both expenses and revenues provides a more accurate picture of where the company is creating the most value and where its strengths and weaknesses lie.

For Infineon’s entire 2019 FY (not on a quarterly basis is Chart 4), Segment Result was €404 million and lower than the previous year’s Segment Result of €466 million. Based on revenue, the Segment Result Margin was 11.5% (previous year: 14.2%).

In the past few years, Infineon has benefited from growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in China, the world’s largest automotive market. Its revenue has risen by 11.7%, 9.1%, and 7.6% in the last three years, respectively. However, the economy’s slowdown is impacting car sales around the world, especially in China.

Infineon’s planned $10 billion acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) will catapult it - past current market leader NXP - to become the world’s largest automotive chip supplier. It also gives the German firm a stronger position in the critical markets for infotainment and advanced driver assist systems. In 2018, while Infineon ranked second in the global automotive chip business, with a 9.9% share of the global market, Cypress ranked 14th, with total automotive revenue of $808 million and a market share of 1.9%. The combined companies would have a market share of 11.9% and revenue of $4.9 billion in automotive semiconductors. This exceeds NXP’s 10.8% share and $4.5 billion in revenue for 2018. Beyond boosting Infineon’s market share, Cypress’ product portfolio expands the company’s offerings into new areas it currently doesn’t serve.

The addition of flash memory and SRAM products will particularly augment Infineon’s ADAS capabilities. With the acquisition of Cypress, Infineon will also expand its ADAS offerings and become more relevant to the Infotainment segment. Infineon, in 2018, ranked eighth in the market for chips serving ADAS and infotainment applications, while Cypress held the sixth place. The merging of the companies’ revenue would put Infineon in the fourth place with revenue of $1.2 billion, usurping Japan’s Renesas.

NXP Semiconductors

Chart 5 shows that the automotive sector of NXPI comprised 48% of company revenues of $9,407 million in 2018, representing revenues of $4,515 million.

As a result of the merger with Freescale Semiconductor at the end of 2015, NXP became the largest semiconductor supplier to the automotive industry with strong positions in Car Entertainment, In-Vehicle Networking, Secure Car Access, Chassis & Safety and Powertrain. The combined portfolio is highly complementary, enabling NXP to address a broader scope of complete and complex solutions for its automotive partners. It continues to invest in growth areas including the evolution of the Secure Connected Car, ADAS, electrification of powertrains and other safety and comfort applications. Listed below are the company’s key product applications.

Car access & immobilizers

In vehicle networking

Car entertainment

ADAS

Telematics

ABS

Transmission/ throttle control

Automotive Lighting

Gateways

Battery Management

Sensors

Chart 5

NXPI expects automotive revenues to increase at a CAGR of 7-10% between 2018 and 2021.

In Q3 2019, automotive revenue was $1.05 billion, down 7% year on year (Chart 6). During the quarter, automotive revenue declined 7% versus the year-ago period, as anticipated at a lesser rate of decline than in the previous quarter, and showing 2% sequential growth.

NXP invested an undisclosed sum in Hawkeye Technology, which will build radar sensor modules using front-end transceivers and microcontroller chips from NXP. Hawkeye will combine the NXP reference designs with its own antennas, radar software, and radar firmware. It will then provide those modules mostly to the Chinese automotive market, where the compounded annual growth rate of radar is about 40%, or about twice that of the rest of the world.

NXP said that the move to the more advanced systems is largely responsible for the huge growth rate in automotive radar. Whereas today’s production vehicles typically use between one and three radar sensors for Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS, future vehicles may employ as many as 6-10 radar chips on Level 4 and Level 5 vehicles. Moreover, such vehicles will also need more powerful processing to go with the radar chips.

Chart 6

Investor Takeaway

Currently, 10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.94, suggesting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.40%. The high price target for IFNNF is $25.00 and the low price target for IFNNF is $15.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of "Buy."

NXP Semiconductors N.V. now has 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy.’ The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 115 and has a mean target at 138.13. Now with the previous closing price of 134.18, this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.9%. There is a 50-day moving average of 125.72 and the 200-day moving average now moves to 111.08. The company has a market cap of $37,412 million.

