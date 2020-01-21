The Sixth Porsche

But there's a bigger story here that needs telling. I've told it before, but here's another chapter.

The recent run to record highs, particularly in tech shares, is a reminder of "how the machine works," as I once put it.

Until Saturday, I had never met my neighbor Jack. Our first encounter reminded me of a note from Wall Street's most famous tech bear.

"Homless," reads the vanity tag on Jack's black Porsche 911 GT3. "Homless," with no "e."

Jack lives in my neighborhood, and that's not his real name. He seems like the kind of guy who would Google his own car, so I'm changing his name to protect the innocent.

In four years living here, I've never spoken to Jack, mostly because I suspected that anyone who would try (without success, presumably because the correct spelling was already taken) to put the word "homeless" on a $150,000 car isn't someone I would get along with.

On Saturday, I found occasion to walk to the post office. That's always a risky endeavor for someone like me, who avoids small talk. Everyone who lives here is always outside milling about, so if you're going to walk, you're going to talk.

"Green Egg," Jack called out on my way back. He was standing in the driveway beside his smoker. It was all I could do not to respond "and ham," and then keep walking.

But I restrained myself. I was cordial. "Yeah, I've never had the pleasure."

If you know anybody with a Green Egg, you know they're usually proud of it, even if they're not particularly adept at using it. I begrudgingly walked over. The GT3 was in the garage, less than 10 yards away.

"It's nice," I mused, gesturing faintly at it, knowing the conversation was inevitable anyway.

"The child I never had," Jack said. "I've got five."

"Oh yeah? What are the others?"

He proudly rattled off the years and three-digit model numbers, all starting with "9." Porsche aficionados would know them, I suppose.

I hoped he would switch gears - maybe he'd talk about what was in the Green Egg.

No such luck. "Bill Lane. You heard of him?"

"No."

"General manager down at...," he named the closest Porsche dealership.

Like all of us, Jack assumes the rest of humanity is tuned to his frequency. His is an extreme case, but we all do it - we make passing references to people, places and things in a casual way that suggests we're oblivious to the fact that the rest of the world has no idea who or what we're talking about.

Last week, according to his account, Jack tried to convince Bill to take a deposit on a new GT variant that Porsche apparently hasn't built yet. "Oh, they're buildin' it," Jack assured me.

Bill wouldn't take his money. "He told me 'We gotta have a waiting list before we can take deposits'." I feigned a chuckle. He went on: "I told him 'You got one now'."

Jack is attempting to pre-purchase a Porsche that hasn't even been built yet. He is a one-man waiting list. It would be the sixth in his stable.

I stayed for a while, and we did what people do, I guess. Just a couple of guys who, by luck, chance, hard work or some combination of the three, ended up living on an island, standing in the middle of the driveway on an unseasonably hot Saturday talking about nothing.

Jack, it turns out, has only a passing interest in markets. He gets the Journal and listed a hodgepodge of other generic, money-related periodicals he pays for, but confessed he only peruses them on weekends, if at all. "I leave the finances to her." He gestured towards the house. I assumed he meant his wife, although she never made a cameo.

But for someone who doesn't follow the Dow on a daily basis, Jack seemed acutely aware that things have been going well. He even made a loose connection to the GT3. "See our markets this week?" he asked, before resorting to one of the tiredest of tried money quips. "Spend it 'cause you can't take it with ya." He motioned at the garage.

I wanted very much to regale him with the mechanics of quantitative easing and how the 2017 tax cuts boosted buybacks and buybacks boosted stock prices, and because financial assets (like stocks) are concentrated in the hands of people like Jack (and myself), the benefits of a rising market accrue exponentially, exacerbating the wealth divide and very possibly sowing the seeds of capitalism's demise. That wouldn't be good for me or him, I wanted to say. His vanity plate would be right at home in an irritated Bernie Sanders tweet.

But I refrained, fearing the word "Trump" would come up, although he seemed oddly detached from any political leanings whatsoever.

Jack and his Porsches reminded me immediately of a January 12 note from Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. The chart from his note received a ton of attention last week, after it was republished on January 13 in a longer piece. I'll get to that chart shortly, but note that the original, shorter piece (called "The Other 1 Percenters") contained some musings about the tax cuts, inequality and the read-through for corporate bottom lines. Here is a quick excerpt:

The rise in labor costs over the past year [had a] negative impact on corporate margins. In fact, this is the primary reason why earnings growth in 2019 was negative for most US companies while the economy enjoyed another strong year of growth driven by, you guessed it, the consumer. In fact, this shift of profits from capital to labor has led to an unbalanced economy in which consumption boomed in 2019 but capital investment growth actually went negative in the second half. The bottom line is that the average worker is doing well, thanks in part to the higher ratio of corporate earnings coming their way and a tax cut that benefited the middle class more than the rich, given the $10,000 limitation on real estate and state income tax deductions.

As you can imagine, I do not agree with all of that. There's no question that the US consumer is strong, but whether or not lackluster business spending is primarily attributable to profits shifting from capital to labor is debatable, to say the least. C-suite confidence has collapsed over the past year:

(Deutsche Bank)

While rising labor costs are indeed a source of consternation, uncertainty around trade policy is a pervasive concern cited in every single survey that I've read.

Gary Cohn, the architect of the tax cuts, told CBS on Sunday that the tariffs are surely the primary factor holding back investment and capex. Here's what he told Margaret Brennan:

The minute a company is thinking about spending capital, what do you go out and buy? You go out and buy steel and aluminum. That’s how you build factories. That’s how you build property, plant equipment. So all of the sudden, the advantages that we were trying to give companies to help stimulate the economy - to build facilities, to go out and hire people, to drive wages - we took away that advantage by taxing the input that they needed to build.

And that's just his assessment of the metals tariffs, which many believe were the straw that broke the camel's back in terms of driving Cohn to resign from the administration. Since his exit, President Trump has slapped tariffs on all manner of other goods, from capital to intermediate to consumer.

(Heisenberg)

It thus seems odd to suggest (even tacitly) that subdued capital investment is due to some kind of massive windfall handed to workers. The tax package was defined by corporate tax cuts, and it's no secret that companies used that windfall to fund buybacks (note the surge in 2018):

(Goldman)

Those buybacks inflated corporate bottom lines and reinforced an existing dynamic wherein the corporate bid is the largest source of US equity demand.

Consider the following from SocGen's Sophie Huynh (this is from a November note):

The level of concentration of tech buybacks is rather extreme: the top 10 buybacks represent 83% of total sector buybacks, rising to 90% for the top 15. This means the trend is driven by a few companies such as Apple, Oracle, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Broadcom, Alphabet and Intel. We can see this in the S&P 500, where no fewer than eight tech companies figure among the top 15 buyback programs. We still expect tech companies to continue dominating the buybacks spectrum (currently 31% of S&P 500 gross buybacks) but the levels should gradually normalize from the abnormal amounts due to Trump’s end-2017 tax reforms through cash repatriation and the boost to US GDP. In addition, 68% of S&P 500 tech companies’ revenues were generated in the US as of 2018 - with a median of 61.1% among the 48 tech corporates that do buybacks.

Of course, the higher the heavyweights fly, the faster the "perpetual motion machine" spins. Recall the classic 2017 exposition from Howard Marks:

With cap-weighted indexes, index buyers have no discretion but to load up on stocks that are already overweight (and often pricey) and neglect those already underweight. That’s the opposite of buy low, sell high.



The large positions occupied by the top recent performers - with their swollen market caps - mean that as ETFs attract capital, they have to buy large amounts of these stocks, further fueling their rise. Thus, in the current up-cycle, over-weighted, liquid, large-cap stocks have benefitted from forced buying on the part of passive vehicles, which don’t have the option to refrain from buying a stock just because its overpriced.



Like the tech stocks in 2000, this seeming perpetual motion machine is unlikely to work forever.

It won't work forever, but it's in fine fettle currently, that's for sure. And nowhere is that more evident than in large-cap tech.

Ironically, there is perhaps no more consistent critic of overvaluation in tech land than the above-mentioned Mike Wilson, whose fame got a big shot in the arm in late 2018 when the tech selloff he predicted that summer played out in dramatic fashion.

In the same January 12 note mentioned above, Wilson talks about "corporate inequality." After noting that large companies are better able to cope with slowing global growth, diminished pricing power (the price Phillips curve is even more moribund than the its wage counterpart) and rising costs, Wilson writes that "capital concentration is following corporate inequality like never before [as] the top five companies in the S&P 500 (the other one percenters) make up 18% of the total market cap."

That's a record and is even more extreme than the tech bubble. Here's the chart that grabbed headlines last week:

(Morgan Stanley)

In many ways, Wilson echoes Marks and throws in the concept of a liquidity-driven rally, something I've spilled gallons of digital ink discussing. Here's Wilson describing the divergence flagged by the arrows on the visual:

During 2019, the net income concentration for the 1 percenters didn't keep pace with their market cap concentration. I think this divergence is the result of the extraordinary liquidity being provided by the world's central banks, which is going to the most liquid and largest names in the S&P 500.

He's most assuredly right. After all, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P for six consecutive weeks, the longest such stretch in two years.

With apologies, tech looks like a bubble again. On some measures, it's the most overbought since the original tech bubble, and it's hard to ignore the correlation with Fed balance sheet growth (see the bottom pane below):

(Heisenberg)

For Wilson, this dynamic where "the big get bigger as they continue to eat the small guy's lunch... is unsustainable and potentially a bigger risk to the economy and markets than the very important issue of individual income inequality."

But you can't separate the two. Indeed, ownership of equities is the nexus. As the prices of those stocks surge, so too do the fortunes of the wealthy in whose hands the stocks are concentrated. Recall this classic quote from Epsilon Theory's Ben Hunt:

But the goodies of a trebled stock market aren’t evenly distributed. Who owns stocks? If we’re talking about households, leaving aside pension funds and endowments and other institutional investors, it’s the rich, mostly. And that household share of the Central Bankers’ Bubble doesn’t increase linearly with wealth, but exponentially, meaning that the really rich own a lot more stocks than the merely rich, so the really rich have gotten a lot richer than the merely rich.

The top 1% in America now controls as much wealth (basically) as the 50-90th percentile combined. You’ll note that this was not the case 13 years ago. Quite a bit of this predicament can be explained by the fact that the top 1% now controls a combined $13.3 trillion in corporate equities and mutual fund shares, more than the other percentile groups combined.

(Heisenberg, Fed data)

So, suggesting that the relatively paltry wage gains that have accrued to the working class over the past three years come anywhere close to offsetting the almost unfathomable wealth that has accrued to the folks who own the vast majority of corporate equities and mutual fund shares over the same period is plainly spurious.

In the same vein, it's worth noting that Wall Street's largest banks enjoyed a $32.4 billion windfall over the last two years courtesy of the tax cuts:

(Heisenberg, Bloomberg and company data)

Although we should be careful to point out that the numbers vary by bank, on the whole, Bloomberg notes that loan growth for the banks mentioned in the chart fell to 1% last year from 3% in 2018, and their combined workforce shrank by a net 1,200 people over the period. At the same time, they declared their intention to return a total of $21.5 billion to stockholders. Thanks to the tax cuts, profits at the largest banks hit $120 billion in 2019. Prior to Trump, they had never risen above $100 billion.

Of course, those same banks grease the wheels of corporate debt issuance, which helps fund more buybacks, inflating stock prices still further. Debt costs are suppressed by central bank largesse, which also works on the demand side of the equation by driving investors out of government bonds and into corporate credit. And around we go. I talked about this at length in a November post for this platform called "How The Machine Works."

The cumulative effect of all this is to create massive distortions, both in markets and in society. To use Wilson's quote again, "the big get bigger as they continue to eat the small guy's lunch." He was referring to corporations, but it's true for society as a whole too, and the stock market has become perhaps the key channel by which corporate inequality begets individual inequality.

Because the behemoths (e.g., the tech giants) dominate benchmarks, consistently rank in the top holdings of hedge funds and have become synonymous with multiple factors (e.g., momentum, growth and in some cases, low vol.), odds are, anyone who holds stocks holds those shares. And the wealthy own most of the stocks. It's a carousel. Only not everyone gets to ride.

In the near term, stocks are almost surely set for pullback. In the longer note mentioned above, Morgan's Wilson makes a compelling case for tech as a good candidate for a drawdown, due in no small part to the disconnect between relative profit growth and relative performance.

(Morgan Stanley)

In a bigger-picture, longer-term view, all of this is unlikely to be sustainable for too much longer. As evidenced by the rise of populism on both the left and the right (and trust me, now that we've tried right-wing populism, we will, at some point, swing all the way left), the vast majority of voters in developed economies are tired of a system that they see as creating massive wealth disparity and perpetuating not just inequality of income, but inequality of opportunity (which is itself often an extension of poverty).

If you think that doesn't matter for investors, I would strongly encourage you to reconsider. Indeed, if there is anything that matters for those of you with a long-term investment horizon, that's it - the possibility that the rules which have governed the game for the past seven decades will be rewritten. This is a theme that pervades year-ahead and "new decade" outlooks from Wall Street, and you can be sure it will make all manner of headlines this week in Davos.

These are all things I would have told my neighbor Jack if I thought he would care. And it's ironic that he almost surely wouldn't be interested. After all, he personifies so many of the dynamics mentioned above.

To the left of his Green Egg was a yellow webbed lawn chair. To the casual observer, it would have seemed out of place. It belied Jack's palatial abode, which by that hour had cast a long shadow clear across the street. But despite its obvious cheapness, there was something flagrantly ostentatious about that chair. Its tackiness cheapened the house just as the vanity tag cheapened the Porsche. The whole scene made sense in an odd kind of way.

Next to the chair, a crinkled issue of Barron's tried not to blow away in the breeze coming off the water. A highball glass half-full of something clear served as a makeshift paperweight. It sweated through the pages onto the concrete.

As I walked down the driveway, relieved to have finally bid Jack adieu, he yelled a reminder: "Spend it 'cause you can't take it with ya!"

I waved a final time and walked away.

Jack's logic is half-right and half-wrong. The problem comes when you're still here and the money's gone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.