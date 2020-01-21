Coeur: An Exponentially Growing Company

While the precious metals bullish community may see this as a buying opportunity, we show a modicum of skepticism.

Let's make one thing clear at the start. We are not fans of precious metals mining companies. We in general see them as giant sinkholes that compete with a majority of shale oil plays for being the worst places that capital can be allocated. So yes, there will be possibly a bearish bias here. That said, we have looked at the events in a dispassionate manner and do believe there are serious reasons to warrant at least a cautious stance by the bulls.

Coeur Mining (CDE) is a precious metals miner with bulk of its revenues derived from gold and silver.

Source: CDE Q3-2019 presentation

With just marginal production of zinc and lead, investors have latched on this as a great North American play on precious metals.

The Bull Case

It is not hard to find reasons investors love gold and silver. From soaring budget deficits to loose monetary policies by the Central banks, investors have been drawn into this space in droves over the years. The recent jump in metal prices has further emboldened the bulls and they have started once again throwing out outrageous targets.

A blow-off rally in silver – quite possible – suggests silver prices rallying toward $200 – $300 per ounce. For comparison, Bitcoin was $3 a few years ago and recently exceeded $1,700. Amazon stock sold for about a buck 20 years ago. Today it is near $1,000. Silver near $200 is not impossible in a few years… If the powers-that-be create or can’t stop hyper-inflation of the dollar, $500 silver will look inexpensive by the end of next decade.”

We bring up these kinds of numbers simply because the vast majority of those who invest in this space actually read and believe in these targets. Now while we do not have similar thoughts, we do want to point out that only in case of those outrageous targets would it make sense to invest in CDE.

The Realistic case

CDE is a well-known destroyer of capital and after two decades since the turn of the century, it sports a rather nasty stock price return.

Data by YCharts

After years of investing in the dictator paradise known as Bolivia, it has realigned its capital expenditures and production to far more friendly jurisdictions. What investors still miss about these companies in general and CDE in particular is that they dilute the shareholder base at a tremendous rate.

Data by YCharts

So any value that might exist gets transferred to issuers of this confetti. We find it ironic that those running from dilution by the Federal Reserve jump into these companies that create "shares from thin air."

The current selloff

CDE fell sharply as its Q3-2019 production disappointed.

CDE today announced fourth quarter 2019 production of 94,716 ounces of gold, 3.2 million ounces of silver, 3.9 million pounds of zinc and 4.0 million pounds of lead. Full-year 2019 production totaled 359,418 ounces of gold, 11.7 million ounces of silver, 17.1 million pounds of zinc and 16.6 million pounds of lead.

What was stunning for markets was that CDE had guided much higher for all of 2019 when it already had Q3-2019 in the bag.

Source: CDE Q3-2019 presentation

This was presented on November 4, 2019, so CDE also had some idea of where Q4-2019 was trending. Hence this was a rather big hit to guidance and suggestive of some serious deterioration. The bulk of these came from its Silvertip mine in British Columbia. As we can see below, as tons milled rose, average silver grade and recovery fell sharply.

Source: CDE press release

To make matters worse, CDE's refining costs jumped just as silver prices moved lower.

Source: CDE press release

CDE also stated that it is now considering that it will do another impairment.

As part of Coeur’s year-end review process, the Company is conducting an impairment test on the carrying value of the operation, which totaled approximately $400.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Matters being considered in this review include: the slower than anticipated ramp up since acquiring Silvertip in the fourth quarter of 2017, considerably weaker zinc and lead prices, and significantly higher treatment charges for zinc and lead concentrates. The Company expects to complete its final impairment analysis in connection with filing its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and releasing fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings

Source: CDE press release

While newly-minted CDE investors may be surprised, CDE does impairments on a regular basis. Below we show just 4.

The Company’s assessment of the recoverability of its long-lived assets at December 31, 2015 and 2014 under ASC 360 indicated that write-downs of its long-lived assets of $313.3 million and $1,472.7 million, respectively, were required. These non-cash impairment charges resulted in write-downs in the Company's Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and reduced the carrying value of Mining properties and Property, plant, and equipment on the Company’s balance sheet at December 31, 2015 and 2014.

Source: CDE 2015 annual report

The Company’s assessment of the recoverability of its long-lived assets at December 31, 2014 and 2013 under ASC 360 indicated that write-downs of its long-lived assets of $1,472.7 million and $773.0 million, respectively, were required. These non-cash impairment charges resulted in write-downs in the Company's Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and reduced the carrying value of Mining properties and Property, plant, and equipment on the Company’s balance sheet at December 31, 2014 and 2013.

Source: CDE 2014 annual report

For the year ended December 31, 1998, the Company reported a net loss of $234.3 million, or $11.18 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14.1 million, or $1.12 per basic and diluted share in 1997. In addition to the $164.4 million non-cash write-down recorded in the fourth quarter, the 1998 year end results include the previously disclosed first quarter write-down of the Petorca mine of $54.5 million.

Source: CDE 1998 annual report

We missed a few as at some point it does get redundant, but suffice to say write-downs happen quite frequently here and they are substantial in relation to CDE's market cap.

Data by YCharts

What this means for the stock

A lot of 2020 hopes were pinned on rising Silvertip production. That will definitely not come to fruition. While metal prices strengthened slightly in Q4-2019, we do want to bring one set of numbers to light.

Source: CDE Q3-2019 presentation

CDE's best quarter had a $11.3 million free cash flow run rate. With the problems shown at Silvertip, Q4-2019 free cash flow should be lower, possibly half as much. At that rate, the company would be trading at about 65-70 times free cash flow. While that might work out if the great price projections actually come to fruition, we think that the most likely situation is more chronic underperformance by this company.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Investors should not disregard these problems as CDE has a long and tumultuous history of impairments alongside dilution of shareholders via share issuance. That below is the only real parabolic chart of exponential growth that investors have had the pleasure of enjoying.

Data by YCharts

We compared CDE to a couple of other chronic diluters and you can see even in that esteemed company, CDE stands out. We also threw in Exxon Mobil (XOM) to show that not all resource companies follow this pattern. Also, just for fun, we compared CDE's share count growth to the US money supply. After all, investors in this space want to save themselves from "the relentless dilution by the Fed."

Data by YCharts

Beyond that, we want to add that the goalposts for leveraging precious metals prices always keep moving forward. Below is the 2019 outlook issued earlier in the year, which will not be met.

Source: CDE Q3-2019 presentation

If you observe over time, these costs have risen rather rapidly and faster than the metal prices themselves. Investors bullish on precious metals should buy them. Barring rather extreme price moves for the metals themselves, CDE will likely underperform.

