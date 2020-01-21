S&P 500: A Smarter Way To Buy Expensive Equities

(Pic Sourced Here)

Well, here we go again. Not our second impeachment in 20 years but another round of corporate earnings that might have entirely escaped investors' notice except it’s shaping up to be one of the most important earnings seasons of the last several years. Deeply-troubled investors are looking for reassurances after a strong rally that pushed some equity indices up over 30% last year, taking out several major milestones on the way despite tepid earnings growth. Just how tepid? According to the FactSet Earnings Insight Report (FactSet Insight - Commentary and research from our desk to yours) the first three quarters of 2019, earnings for those largest American enterprises in the S&P 500 fell, sending already high price multiples even higher. And Q4 isn’t shaping up to be any better.

We may only be in the early days of the reports, FactSet’s survey of expectations are low, with the latest report estimating that S&P 500 earnings are likely to fall 2.1% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2018. That last time we had four quarters of weaker y-o-y earnings was from the third quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of 2016. The difference was then the S&P 500 was relatively flat with several minor corrections, now the index has logged four consistent months of new highs leaving many investors wondering if those rich portfolios have something in common with sandcastles built in the path of a rising tide.

We can debate low interest rates and justifiable multiples till we’re blue in the face, but our suggestion is to first look at our own ETFG Quant Fundamental data that can help you see the marketing in a different light, comparing the price multiples not to other sectors or thematic funds but to their own past values where you’ll quickly see just how stretched valuations have gotten. Whether it’s “irrational exuberance 2.0” is up to you, but we’ll offer some suggestions on other ways to invest than chasing already richly priced equities.

Through a Mirror, Darkly:

Fundamental values have always been a bit of a Rorschach test for investors, with everyone finding something that usually supports a conclusion they’ve already arrived at. Fortunately, we have another way to view this fundamental conundrum, through our Quant Fundamental Data where we compare current price multiples and yields compared to their past levels among other factors. And as you can see in the chart below, our Fundamental score for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is close to the lowest (indicating peak prices) levels we’ve ever recorded for it, thanks to this most recent run-up.

Of course, you can also see that the scores have been low for an extended period of time as SPY continues to climb higher in price while its various fundamentals, whether earnings, cash flow, or book value, have increased by smaller percentages. That could lead value-investors who look at this data to say ““well, it can’t get any lower from here” or even “well, it’s going to fall sometime” although a period of prolonged earnings growth (however unlikely) and stable prices would do the same thing. In fact, a prolonged period of seemingly stable values in itself isn’t terribly unusual, partly due to the fact that our fundamental data tends to have a quarter lag thanks to the reporting cycle.

At the same time, SPY was also stuck in a trading range for much of 2018, making it unlikely that the score would radically adjust. Only when the fund broke down in late 2018 did we see a short-term blip in its score that was quickly reversed as prices again began to rise. Still, a low score can continue to get even lower which is why we’ve talked about our models. After all, anyone who’s ever bought a stock based on “well, it’s cheap relative to the market/sector/industry” can probably tell you that just because something is cheap now, doesn’t mean it can’t get even cheaper in the future. Short sellers can offer a similar story from the other side.

That’s why we’ve always been careful to emphasize that the fundamental scores are meant to give our models a more long-term view versus our behavioral scores that rely on momentum or contrarian indicators and have a more immediate impact which is why we included fundamental scores. Of course, the other view would be that if equities have stayed this expensive for this long, what’s going to change the dynamic? Certainly not a Federal Reserve committed to a dovish course, nor a President obsessed with the stock market as a measure of his own success. Rumors of another attempt at tax reform before the election (and impeachment) are already beginning to be leaked.

That leads us back to our conundrum, should investors believe the story spread by the bulls that earnings growth is about to push higher or go with their guts (and fears) and take a value stance? Doing so by the most direct means, buying cheaper funds, might seem good in theory but fiendishly difficult in practice as you can see in the chart below. It shows the aggregate Quant Fundamental Scores for all domestic funds by focus, excluding anyone with missing values to give a more accurate reading.

The data is from January 10th, the last day before the start of earnings season and confirms what most readers will know intuitively, domestic equity funds are expensive across the board and no more so than those in the sectors that FactSet expects to show the most earnings growth in the 4th quarter; utilities and technology funds. We’ve talked at length about the dangers of the utilities sector (Investing In America During Earnings Season) and their high prices are carrying over to the more utility heavy high dividend funds as you can. The same goes for low volatility funds and you’ll not find them by shifting benchmark but staying with large-cap stocks! Funds linked to other benchmarks like the Russell 1000 or NASDAQ 100 are just as pricey.

So that begs the question, where are the cheap stocks? You could look at sector-specific funds where surprise, energy and consumer discretionary look “relatively” attractive although we’d point out that there is wide variation within each focus. For example, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) has an aggregate score of just over 65 while the score for the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum Fund (PEZ) is below 10. Given XRT is an equally-weighted fund offering far broader exposure to retail names than PEZ, investors might want to be more cautious about buying cheaper stocks in that sector. The same can be said of the energy sector where multiple MLP funds are trading at close to their lowest historical multiples while broader funds like Vanguard Energy (VDE) are closer to their averages.

What’s an investor to do? Well, we’d like to revisit some recent advice we gave you in a number of different posts here at Seeking Alpha and encourage you to think outside the style box or sector map. First you have to ask yourself what sort of investor you are?

For adventurous investors Hungry For Capital Gains:

We should suggest turning your focus to emerging market funds, something we talked about in our year-end forecast where we analyzed recent trends in the U.S. dollar and how that could be the missing catalyst for EM markets. You can read our post here (A Falling Dollar In 2020 Means Better Times In Troubled Chile) but clearly someone was listening because both the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) and the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) have been pulling in substantial assets in 2020, over $900 and $600 million, respectively.

What makes this a trade for adventurous investors? Well, EM equities haven’t exactly delivered on their growth hopes over the years, offering less return for more volatility and making them relatively unattractive compared to U.S. stocks. Throw in their currency risk and it takes a bold investor who’s willing to commit more than a token 5% of their assets to EM stocks. But while the dollar remains in its trading range and below long-term resistance, EEM has been putting points on the board, performing in line with SPY so far this year.

For Investors Who Want U.S. Exposure with less downside Risk:

Long the domain of tactical allocation managers who promised all the potential equity upside with less downside risk, ETF investors have typically been stuck doing it for themselves through market timing. That can get you performance that looks like the worst-case scenarios from a Dalbar study but as we discussed a year ago (Pacer Trendpilot: Can't Someone Else Do It?), you can outsource the hard part of the trend following strategy to someone else and at a better price than an actively run mutual fund.

We’re talking about the Pacer Trendpilot series of funds that rely on technical rules to determine their portfolio exposure. For a fund like the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) that means using the 200-day moving average of its benchmark, the S&P 500, to determine whether it should be fully invested, half invested and half in cash or all in cash and so far, the results have been impressive. PTLC is up close to 20% in the trailing year versus 26% for SPY, not too shabby although our colleagues at Morningstar would point out that PTLC was in the bottom decile in their large core category.

What caused the underperformance was a common problem of trend following strategies, being whipped around in a volatile market. The rout equities suffered in late 2018 caused the 200-day moving average of PTLC’s benchmark to fall its value from five days earlier, triggering a shift to all cash in November which didn’t reverse until almost the end of February. As you can see in the chart below, that shift helped the fund avoid further downside but also caused it to miss some of the early upside when the S&P 500 began to recover.

That might not seem like a fair trade-off to some investors, but the fund also has less max drawdown and downside capture compared to the rest of the funds in the space, not to mention a higher Sharpe ratio thanks to lower volatility. That could make PTLC and the other funds in the Trendpilot series a worthy addition for value-conscious investors afraid of missing out on more upside potential.

Conclusion:

There is no disputing stocks are expensive, whether justifiably or not, or whether that even matters is a question each investor has to answer for themselves. But the ETF revolution has given investors options they never had before to decide what risk they are willing to take on and how to manage it, you just have to be willing to decide for yourself.

Author's note: Thank you for reading! If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

ETF Global To Launch On Seeking Alpha Marketplace

ETF Global is excited to announce that we will be shortly introducing the premier institutional-quality ETF research service on Seeking Alpha!

While we'll continue providing our free reports, subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded ETF Data and Research. We are eager to hear your thoughts on topics that matter most. Please message us directly to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income.