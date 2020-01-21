Dual Momentum Vs. Robo Advisor Portfolio Performance Study

For a number of years, I've been applying the Dual Momentum portfolio management model to three portfolios. Over the same time frame, another portfolio exists as an experiment to answer the question, "Who Will Manage The Family Portfolio When I Die?" Grim as the topic is, it needs to be answered. As a partial answer, I set up several portfolios with Robo Advisors and finally settled on one that has no fees other than those one normally pays when investing in ETFs.

All the portfolios described in this article use ETFs. Now that several discount brokers offer commission-free ETFs, one is open to using a wide variety of ETFs to fill the required asset classes. I'll show what ETFs I use for the Dual Momentum portfolios.

Let's first delve into the Dual Momentum (DM) portfolios by examining their "investment quivers" and then looking at the performance since 4/30/2017 or when I first have data.

Dual Momentum Investment Quiver

While only three asset classes are needed to fulfill the DM requirements, I add a fourth, U.S. Treasuries (TLT) as additional risk protection for periods when a bear market may place undue downward pressure on bonds (AGG). For U.S. Equities I use VTI. There are other options, so one is not restricted to Vanguard ETFs. For International Equities I use VEU as it also contains Emerging Market Equities. AGG is the Aggregate Bond security.

The following worksheet comes out of a workbook known as the Kipling (named after my rescue dog). What you see below is an example $100,000 portfolio. As of this writing, the DM recommendation is to be 100% in U.S. Equities. All three DM portfolios are currently invested in U.S. Equities.

As I initially mentioned, I am using the Dual Momentum management model with three different portfolios. How well have these three accounts performed between 4/30/2017 and 1/17/2020? Below is the information from a commercial portfolio tracking software program.

The Internal Rate of Return for the three Dual Momentum portfolios is nearly 7.0% while the Time-Weighted Return for the Vanguard VTHRX Index Fund is 8.7%. Note that there is a difference in how IRR and TWR are calculated. Both meet the investing accounting standards.

Robo Advisor Portfolio Performance Data

Without identifying the firm where this robo portfolio is located, one can pick up the wide diversity of ETFs used to populate this computer-managed portfolio.

There are eighteen (18) ETFs used to construct this robo account. Over the 32 plus months of operation, the robo portfolio managed to outperform all four Vanguard Target Index Funds as well as the one balanced fund. However, it did not manage to best the very strong S&P 500.

In the down 2018 market, the robo portfolio managed to outperform the S&P 500 by 1.5 percentage points. The diversification provides some risk protection during market draw-downs, but not equal to the protection one derives from the Dual Momentum model. During 2018 the three DM portfolios topped the S&P 500 by more than four (4) percentage points.

While absolute returns are important, I also track how well the Dual Momentum portfolios grow with respect to the robo account and the VTHRX benchmark. In very strong markets the broad market will tend to outperform the DM trio, due in large part to the lag time before there is movement from one asset class into another. In down markets of rather long duration (2008 and 2018 are examples), the DM portfolios will come out ahead of the broad stock market.

Since the robo or computer-managed model is essentially a buy and hold portfolio, it tends to track the ups and downs of the market, but with less volatility due to the broad diversification.

Conclusion

Which model do I prefer? If one wishes to invest and forget, I would recommend the robo model. This is definitely a "couch potato" approach to investing. If one is willing to do a minimum amount of work and prefers a more risk-averse approach, then select the Dual Momentum model. Based on back-testing data, the Dual Momentum model served investors very well during the Great Recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.