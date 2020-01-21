AbbVie: Undervalued And Poised For A 2020 Breakout

It is now time to look forward and see how the new AbbVie will be performing. The upcoming earnings report will set the stage for 2020, but with markets at all-time highs, AbbVie's depressed stock price presents one of my top picks for 2020.

With the Dow hitting 29k for the first time ever and many stocks at all-time highs, the bar for 2020 is extremely high and it gets more and more difficult to find stocks at attractive valuations. Many stocks like Apple (AAPL) or AMD (AMD), for instance, have been racing away, and in the case of Apple, the stock is more than 100% higher compared to where it was a year ago. As such, it becomes very difficult to find good value out there with a meaningful margin of safety level.

One of the very few stocks left which offer such a profile is healthcare large-cap AbbVie (ABBV), a stock which had a disastrous 2019, underperforming the market by more than 30pp, and an even worse 2018. Despite a late 2019 rally, the stock is still trading 25% away from its all-time high set in January 2018.

Source: AbbVie Investor Relations

Back in early 2018, AbbVie was soaring to record levels driven by a blowout quarterly earnings release that featured 14% Y/Y growth in Humira sales and skyrocketing sales of Imbruvica. Due to this rally, the stock was only yielding around 2.3%. Now, two years later, sales of Humira and Imbruvica have grown at an impressive pace, and the dividend yield soared to 5.3% driven by excessive dividend growth of 66% ($1.18 vs. $0.71) and a disappointing stock price performance.

After a 2-year hiatus from capital appreciation, 2020 provides ample opportunity to reward investors.

What's going on at AbbVie?

AbbVie's latest earnings for Q3/2019 have come in much better than expected, with a double beat as revenues rose almost 3% Y/Y and EPS surpassing expectations by $0.03. With investors having been obsessed about the announced $60 billion+ merger with Allergan and the 2023 patent expiry of Humira in the U.S., this earnings print provided much-needed and surprising relief and helped lift the stock from "back up the truck at all cost prices" in the mid-$60s to a more reasonable yet still cheap mid- to high-$80s range.

Data by YCharts

Since leaving plain bargain territory, the stock hovered at that new level and is waiting for an impulse to edge higher. The broad market rally, which has seen the Dow Jones crossing another 1,000-point level in the meantime, has not spilled over to AbbVie, but the upcoming earnings release could certainly provide that boost.

The latest quarterly earnings release has seen the company's Hematologic Oncology segment with its star performer Imbruvica explode by a massive 38% operational sales growth, while total sales of bellwether drug Humira dropped 3.7%. Newly launched drug Skyrizi enjoyed one of the best starts, with sales hitting $91 million out of the gates. While that figure does not move the needle at all for a company with quarterly sales of around $8.5 billion, it reflects great potential once sales start to ramp up.

The launch is going extremely well with prescription trends that continue to remain well above recent launch analogs in the psoriasis category.



Source: AbbVie Q32019 Earnings Call

Sales of Humira, meanwhile, have continued to grow at impressive pace in the U.S., clocking in 9.5% growth, while continuing to collapse internationally (-32%). With biosimilar competition heating up across Europe and other international markets, the erosion curve of Humira is steep, quick and vicious. That decline of around 1/3rd is in line with performance in Q2 and, more importantly, in line with management's expectations.

The international biosimilar trends and dynamics remain consistent with our expectations.



Source: AbbVie Q32019 Earnings Call

The key to understand here is that the company is no longer dependent on how Humira sales will develop post 2023, assuming they won't drop to zero, obviously. Humira will stabilize at a certain level, and while nobody knows how low or how high that will be and at what price point, obviously, it does not matter anymore today given AbbVie's currently low valuation of only 8 times earnings and the $30 billion platform it aspires to be following the deal with Allergan and ex-Humira.

Moving into 2020, the new AbbVie with Allergan will start to begin shape. The merger has been OK'd in Europe in early January and is expected to be closed within the first quarter. In a very recent 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, AbbVie's CEO Rick Gonzalez was very upbeat about the prospects with Allergan and is surely excited about 2020 and beyond.

We're excited about advancing the transaction with Allergan. We continue to make good progress, and we continue to expect that transaction to close in the first quarter.



And I think that will allow us to be able to reposition the business in a way that's even stronger than the historical success that we've been able to deliver, which has been pretty impressive over the past six year



Source: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference AbbVie Transcript

Some very key takeaways which provide a glimpse into the upcoming earnings report and AbbVie's expectations for 2020 include the following:

Recently launched drug SKYRIZI has become the market leader with an in-play share of around 25%, bringing AbbVie's total share in the $7 billion psoriasis market to 50%.

Humira is continuing to track better in the U.S. compared to expectations, while the erosion curve in Europe remains consistent with management's projections. Once the LOE event starting 2023 presents itself, Humira sales will plummet in the U.S., but given the different drivers in the U.S. market compared to AbbVie's international markets, the dynamics could be worse or better and follow a pattern of a steep initial decline before flattening out quickly on a new baseline level.

Margins are expected to decrease by around 2pp from 47% down to 45%, but compared to two years ago, where operating profit margin stood at 42.6%, AbbVie is positioned much better and right at the top end of the sector. Consider this, some pessimist analysts are expecting margins to plummet into the $30s, which, according to Rick Gonzalez, is "not realistic," and as such, once the analysts start to realize this and adjust their targets, this can provide another catalyst for AbbVie stock price.

AbbVie remains very committed to a "strong, growing dividend," and while historic double-digit growth with the payout ratio sitting just below 50% is expected to slow down and decouple from earnings growth, this should be seen as a measure towards financial health given the expected decline in earnings in 2023. Once Allergan is fully integrated, synergies are realized, new drugs are ramped up and the initial steep decline in Humira sales is in the books, AbbVie is expecting to "return to growth rapidly."

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

AbbVie's current dividend yield stands at a juicy 5.4%, and its dividend growth has been in the double digits for years, although the stock price has tanked from $125 to the high $80s now. The last dividend raise announced in November 2019 came in at a strong 10.3%.

And still, despite such stellar dividend growth amid revenue headwinds, the company's cash dividend payout ratio still remains around 50% and thus leaves room for future growth, although that is expected to temporarily decouple itself from AbbVie's earnings growth as the Humira LOE event is looming on the horizon and edging closer.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - AbbVie Dividend Scorecard)

The company's next dividend has already been declared, and the stock went ex-dividend on January 14 with payment scheduled for Valentine's Day.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions), which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for February 2020. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on February 14 from AbbVie.

Investor Takeaway

Investment site simplywall.st claims that AbbVie is undervalued by 61.8% and assigns a fair value of $230, almost three times the current price.

(Source: simplywall.st)

While that may be way too optimistic for now, I conclude that there is no valid reason why AbbVie should not reach its all-time high of around $125 in 2020. Despite all the concerns, Humira has continued its exceptional growth and should return to overall top line growth this year, as the initial steep decline in international markets will be offset by ongoing expansion in the U.S. AbbVie's oncology segment is performing much better than expected, and with new and recent drug launches ramping up quickly, it should give investors enough reason to finally look past the company's past R&D blunders where it, for instance, sank around $5 billion in the Rova-T failure.

Now is the time to look forward and see how the new AbbVie will be performing. The upcoming earnings report in early February will set the stage for 2020, but with markets at all-time highs, AbbVie's depressed stock price presents one of my top picks for 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.