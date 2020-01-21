Brookfield: All In The Family

Brookfield is a leader in alternative investments

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is widely recognized as a global leader in alternative investments. In today's low interest environment, alternatives are increasingly popular among institutional and individual investors looking for income and potential capital gains. Brookfield's general goal for the parent company and its public partnerships is to deliver per share (or per unit) returns of 12-15% over time.

In BAM's 2019 Q3 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt said:

"If this low interest rate environment continues, which at the moment, looks like it will, we think that capital will increasingly be allocated to alternatives as a means of meeting required return targets. We think that many institutional investors will continue to push toward holding allocation of up to 60% in alternatives."

Dividend Investors: Don't overlook the "Mother Ship"

Parent company BAM is a long-time favorite among total return investors, but for many years, as a dividend investor I overlooked BAM, choosing instead to hold units in one or more of Brookfield's publicly traded partnerships. Brookfield articles tend to spark lively debate whether to hold stakes in the parent company, in one or more of the subsidiary partnerships, or in a combination of parent/partnerships.

I've held units in at least one of the partnerships since June 2016. After collaborating with Kirk Spano and David Zanoni, I added shares of BAM to my portfolio in November 2019. Please see David's excellent October 3, 2019 article about BAM.

Brookfield has a long, successful history of investing in real estate, power generation and transmission, communications and infrastructure. Its basic strategy across all platforms is to:

Invest in an undervalued business, usually with various co-investors; Develop the business until it is a "mature" asset; and Sell all or part of the business when it becomes richly valued relative to other investment opportunities.

Brookfield's sell-and-reinvest capital recycling process is a key part of its total return strategy. It searches the globe for undervalued assets that can be developed and later sold or trimmed at the opportune time.

How to think about Brookfield

Brookfield operates in more than 30 countries on five continents and is headquartered in Toronto. Parent BAM is a Canadian corporation, reports in U.S. dollars and has maintained a global perspective since 1899, when a predecessor company was founded in Brazil by two entrepreneurs - one from Canada and one from the U.S. With the recent acquisition of a 61.2% stake in Oaktree Capital Management, Brookfield manages $500 billion in assets and $270 billion in fee-bearing capital. Brookfield's four publicly traded limited partnerships (see below) are domiciled in Bermuda and report in U.S. dollars, which is "the functional currency" for their operations. U.S. investors in BAM can avoid Canadian withholding tax on dividends by holding shares in an IRA or 401(k).

(Map and Organizational Structure from 2018 Annual Report, p. 22)

As of December 31, 2018, Brookfield managed $70 billion of fee bearing capital in 42 private funds across real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity; $54 billion of fee-bearing capital in six publicly listed entities; and $13 billion of fee-bearing capital in public funds and separately managed accounts within real estate, infrastructure and natural resources. Here are links to the six publicly traded entities (*including subsequent developments), with their respective yields and S&P credit ratings as of January 17, 2020:

The yield for parent company BAM was 1.03% as of January 17, and the S&P credit rating was A-.

Think of Brookfield as a holistic, coherent, organically interconnected ecosystem with several specialized operations. This is how company management thinks. BAM CEO Bruce Flatt's letter to shareholders in the 2018 Annual Report described this interconnectedness. Here's an excerpt:

BAM is a significant owner of each of our listed partnerships, benefiting from their cash flows and value creation, but is focused and driven by our asset management business... these best-in-class listed partnerships... are managed by us in the same way as we manage our private funds for private investors. Furthermore, with very large ownership stakes in each partnership, we are incented to ensure each creates long-term value...



... our entities... all share the same disciplined investment approach, respect for capital, and access to our global operating platform and relationships."

New corporate structures alongside partnerships

BPY's 2018 acquisition of GGP Inc. included the creation of a BPY subsidiary, Brookfield Property REIT (BPR), a U.S. real estate investment trust designed to provide dividends for holders of BPR corporate stock equal to distributions for holders of BPY partnership units.

During the first half of 2020, Brookfield aims to establish two Canadian corporations alongside BEP and BIP. Dividends from the corporate entities, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), will equal distributions from the corresponding partnerships.

Brookfield believes BEP and BIP are missing access to institutional and individual investors who are prohibited from investing in partnerships or who do not want to bother with K-1 tax forms issued by partnerships. The corporate structures will pay dividends and will issue 1099 tax forms.

Brookfield understands the importance of inclusion in equity indices and exchange-traded funds. Generally, partnerships are excluded from indices and ETFs. Brookfield believes BEPC and BIPC will provide vehicles for inclusion.

Further information about these corporate structures and, perhaps, greater clarity about the implementation dates will be provided during 2019 Q4 earnings calls, which are scheduled for:

BEP - February 6, 2020, at 9 am EST;

BIP - February 10, 2020, at 9 am EST; and

BAM - February 13, 2020, at 11 am EST.

A possible Brookfield strategy

I currently hold shares of parent corporation BAM and partnerships BEP, BIP and BPY. This enables me to benefit from the growth of the parent and the higher yields of the three partnerships.

BIP (formed in 2008), BEP (formed in 2011) and BPY (formed in 2013) are designed for stable income and total returns in the 12-15% range. Parent company BAM has a similar total return target, and it has raised its dividend for eight consecutive years. The number of consecutive years of distribution increases has been 12 for BIP, 10 for BEP and 7 for BPY.

BBU's yield as of January 17, 2020 was just 0.59% (as indicated above), but BBU's target total return is 15-20%. Growth-oriented investors may want to consider BBU, but BBU is the newest of the partnerships, formed in 2016, and it does not yet have a credit rating from S&P.

I added parent company BAM to the portfolio to take advantage of the entire Brookfield ecosystem. I believe that over time this will increase the Brookfield basket's total return, due to BAM's growth potential and its favored position in the Brookfield universe.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading. I'm not advocating the purchase or sale of any security. I tend to write about the holdings in my retirement income portfolio. I seek a relatively safe stream of growing dividends from companies with histories of rising dividends, strong financials, and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence. If you'd like to receive notices of future articles, press the "Follow" button.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BEP, BIP, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) with input from Kirk Spano and David Zanoni. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.