IBM Earnings Preview: It's All About Red Hat (Or Secular Decline) Now

$135 is the 200-month moving average. We know what happened to GE when GE's stock traded below its 200-month ma in the high $20s.

Red Hat represents an entry into hybrid cloud for IBM and even Amazon has taken notice of the hybrid cloud, given that IBM is chasing the $1.2 trillion cloud opportunity (per Morningstar).

IBM's dramatic underperformance versus the S&P 500 should give investors a reason to keep an eye on the stock.

To start IBM's (NYSE:IBM) earnings preview, we thought readers might want to take a look at a chart of IBM's return versus the S&P 500's return, since IBM peaked in mid-April 2013 near $215 per share.

Here is another look at the two for the 2010 decade:

There is an old saying around investing that "If everyone is thinking the same, then no one is thinking" which is rather tiresome and antiquated, but the fact is in investing, long-term investors require "non-consensus" opinions and positions in order to maximize "alpha" relative to the benchmark.

When IBM reports its Q4 '19 financial results after the bell on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, the analyst consensus is expecting $4.69 in EPS on $21.64 billion in revenue for expected y/y declines of 4% and 1%, respectively.

If the consensus is met, full-year 2019 EPS and revenue will see an actual 7% decline in EPS on a drop in revenue of 3% last year, for the worst year of declines for IBM since 2015's 10% and 15% declines, respectively, and that was the period where we saw record strengthening of the US dollar from Q4 '14 through Q1 '15, which impacted IBM quite hard.

In a move that I thought was pretty unusual, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (presumably Katy Huberty) downgraded IBM last week, despite Katy being the analyst that gave the big boost to IBM in Q1 '16, lifting the stock from $115 and change. (Here is the snippet from Briefing.com on the Morgan downgrade of IBM this week:"Morgan Stanley downgrade IBM to Equal Weight from Overweight; said their AlphaWise CIO survey provided new evidence of core IBM revenue declines which caused them to lower core IBM revenue growth to -1.6%, from +1% previously.") Evercore also downgraded IBM on the same day. Here is the Seeking Alpha link.

Finally, in a massive show of disrespect for Big Blue, Morningstar recently lowered its intrinsic value estimate on IBM from $158 to $128.

Suffice to say there is a lot of bad news in the name.

Trends in IBM's EPS and revenue revisions:

Q4 '19 est Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 2021 EPS est $14.22 $14.25 $14.42 $14.42 2020 EPS est $13.29 $13.33 $13.49 $14.17 2019 EPS est $12.80 $12.79 $12.81 $13.91 2021 est EPS gro rt 7% 7% 7% 2% 2020 est EPS gro rt 4% 4% 5% 2% 2019 est EPS gro rt -7% -7% -7% 1% 2021 PE 10x 9x 10x 10x 2020 PE 10x 10x 11x 10x 2019 PE 11x 11x 11x 10x 2021 rev est ($'s bl's) $80.7 $83.1 $83.1 $78.4 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $79.4 $81.2 $81.2 $77.9 2019 rev est ($'s bl's) $77.0 $77.2 $78 $77.7 2021 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 2% 1% 2020 rest rev gro rt 3% 5% 4% 0% 2019 est rev gro rt -3% -3% -2% -2%

Here's a couple of points worth noting:

2020 estimated growth of 4% for EPS and 3% in revenue is hardly robust. Management will no doubt give guidance on the call Tuesday night.

What's worrisome is that even after the integration of Red Hat, the 2020 EPS and revenue estimates continue their decline. For a company that was guiding for $20 in EPS for 2015, the current estimate consensus is now $13.29 in EPS for 2020 and still shrinking.

While readers might take small comfort from it, street consensus is still looking for revenue growth for calendar 2020 for IBM of 3%. Per my data, IBM only grew revenue 3 calendar years in the decade of 2010: 2010, 2011's 7% and 2018's 1%.

The risk with Red Hat:

This is what Morningstar said about Red Hat and IBM when the deal closed last August 2019:

IBM held its investor briefing for 2019 and laid out its strategy and financial outlook with Red Hat under its umbrella. Most notably, the messaging was clear: IBM is chasing the $1.2 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity. As IBM said during the meeting, 92% of enterprises have hybrid environments, but only 10% of enterprises can support holistic management and agile movement of applications across environments, which we think is a big opportunity for the firm with Red Hat now onboard. With Red Hat’s OpenShift container platform, IBM becomes the only horizontal hybrid option in the market where it can run workloads across public cloud providers such as itself, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, while also catering to private cloud and on-premises environments. As such, we see mindshare and sales opportunities across IBM’s services, cloud, and infrastructure businesses. As we’ve said before, the hybrid cloud boost IBM will receive from the Red Hat acquisition will be supportive and at least provide IBM with a fighting chance versus other cloud providers. However, we aren’t ready to prescribe too much belief in a turnaround story this early and still see the firm as a laggard versus cloud peers. We need to start seeing and hearing tangible success with year-over-year revenue growth and client endorsements being the most obvious early metrics. For now, we reiterate our narrow economic moat rating and $158 per share fair value estimate.

Here is what Morningstar is saying currently about the Red Hat deal after cutting IBM's intrinsic value estimate from $158 to $128 under a new analyst:

We think IBM’s second largest segment, cloud & cognitive solutions, also exhibits standalone switching costs. This segment consists largely of DB2 (IBM’s database offering), middleware and transaction processing software. We think swapping databases like DB2 is not an easy decision for customers to make due to the cost and time required. In areas like middleware and transaction processing software much of these solutions are catered to mainframe operations and are virtually the only offerings of its kind for IBM mainframes due to the mainframe’s proprietary zOS operating system--making switching not an option. Red Hat platforms OpenShift (container management), Red Hat Enterprise Linux, or RHEL, (operating systems) and Red Hat JBoss (middleware) are now housed in the segment as well, but won’t substantially change the moat makeup of this segment, in our opinion--as we estimate Red Hat offerings will make up about 15%-20% of the segment’s revenue going forward. We assigned Red Hat with a narrow moat rating when it was a standalone public entity prior to being acquired by IBM.

The long-term chart:

To break that downtrend line off the 2013 high, IBM must trade solidly into the mid-$150s on good volume and remain there.

The stock is holding its 200-month moving average.

To probably bring back bad memories for many Seeking Alpha readers, when GE broke its 200-month moving average near $28 per share, it fell to $10 within a year.

That 200-month average of $135-136 it must hold.

Summary/conclusion:

The negative sentiment around the stock and the fact that the shares are hanging on to that key 200-month moving average at $135 are two good reasons to remain long a small amount of shares.

In previous articles on IBM here and here, the case for at least having a small position in the name was warranted.

After one Seeking Alpha article in the last few years, I got a call from a Wall Street Journal reporter who really got pissy with the small amount of shares owned. After he interviewed me for 10-15 minutes about the company fundamentals and valuation, he asked how much of the stock I owned (and it was a very small amount) and he scoffed and shortly thereafter hung up.

If I were a trial lawyer and could think on my feet, I would have said, "Why would I own a 3-5% position in a stock that has so dramatically underperformed the S&P 500? (Look at the first two graphs at the top of the article.)

IBM currently has a 4.5% dividend yield and is trading at 9x trailing-twelve-month cash flow and free cash flow with an 11% free-cash-flow yield.

Presently, coming into the call and earnings release on Tuesday night, January 21, 2020, clients own a little less than 1% of total assets in IBM.

The way to play the stock in my opinion, given the dramatic underperformance of IBM relative to the S&P 500, is to wait for the downtrend to be broken and wait and see if IBM can start to generate:

1.) Revenue growth and positive revenue revisions

2.) Positive EPS revisions and also y/y growth

Catching a discussion of a CNBC roundtable one afternoon on IBM months ago, some on the panel thought that if IBM doesn't start to show some revenue progress, Ginni Rometty could be replaced by the Red Hat CEO James Whitehurst, and let him run with the hybrid cloud opportunity.

For readers, a heavy volume close below that 200-month moving average at $135 would not be a good thing to happen.

IBM's at a critical juncture. Operating performance must improve.

