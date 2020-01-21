Walmart: Time For A Dividend Bump

This article presents our forecast for a dividend increase, which we expect to be announced in February in conjunction with the fiscal Q4 earnings release.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is recognized as a 'Dividend Aristocrat,' having increased its annual cash dividend for 46 consecutive years since 1974. The company has presented improving operational momentum with strong comparable-store sales over the past year, supporting an overall positive earnings outlook. Ahead of the upcoming fiscal Q4 results, this article forecasts another dividend hike which we expect to be announced in February. We think Walmart has room to increase its dividend beyond the more muted growth rate observed in recent years.

WMT Dividend Rate Increase History

Walmart is unique among U.S. corporations in that it typically announces an annual dividend to be distributed quarterly with the record date and payment dates set a year in advance. With a fiscal year that ends on January 31st, the company has a long history of declaring a dividend increase to the quarterly rate in conjunction with the Q4 earnings report which has been in mid-February since 2013. Separately, the payment date for the fiscal Q1 distribution nearly always falls on the first Monday business day in April. Shareholders can appreciate this level of consistency as it makes the dividend income cash flow easier to plan.

Dividend growth has slowed to an average of just 2% per year since 2014, compared to a rate increase that averaged 18% between 1995 and 2013. The last dividend increase from February of 2019 at just 1.9% was the smallest in percentage terms in the company's history. What we find is that Walmart has favored buybacks, while the dividend payout ratio has been climbing higher over the past decade based on more tepid earnings growth.

Walmart Growth Outlook

Limited dividend growth in recent years has been in the context of muted earnings as net income peaked back in 2013. Part of this dynamic is related to the more challenging brick-and-mortar retail operation in the U.S. over the past decade which has been pressured, in part, by online competition from Amazon.com (AMZN).

Favorably, the results in 2019 (fiscal 2020) for Walmart have been more positive, with growing operational momentum driven by investments in technology and its e-commerce channel. U.S. comparable-store sales have grown on average at a rate above 3.5% year over year over the past year and a half. The company has also seen stronger results from its international business in Mexico and China. In this regard, Walmart's growth and earnings outlook have improved more recently.

Looking ahead, EPS for the full fiscal-year 2020 including the still unreported Q4 results is expected to reach $5.04, up 4.3% from last year. Consensus expectations for EPS in fiscal 2021 are also higher by 4% for the year, and 6.5% by fiscal 2022. Revenue growth is estimated to average 3.3% through fiscal 2022.

Trends In The Payout Ratio

The table below highlights Walmart's annual dividend in terms of the per share and dollar value amounts along with annual earnings, EBITDA, and free cash flow results by fiscal year. The point here is to observe trends in the payout ratio to better understand the dividend growth potential.

The current quarterly dividend rate of $0.53 per share for fiscal 2020, annualized to a cash payment of $6.1 billion, represents a payout ratio of 41% on the consensus fiscal 2020 EPS. The payout ratio in terms of earnings and EBITDA has climbed higher over the past 15 years, but still well within a sustainable level.

The other consideration is Walmart's significant ongoing share repurchases which totaled $8.1 billion over the last twelve months through reported Q3 data. Since 2005, the combination of buybacks and dividends has averaged 100% of free cash flow. Over the trailing twelve months, buybacks of $8.1 billion and the dividend payout of $6.1 billion represented a shareholder payout ratio of 106% of free cash flow. In this regard, a shareholder payout above 100% including both buybacks and dividends is likely not sustainable forever. The implication here is that by placing greater importance on buybacks, dividend growth has been limited in recent years.

Walmart Fiscal Year 2020 Dividend Increase Forecast

We see room for dividend growth based on a combination of the improved operational momentum observed over the past year and an overall more positive earnings outlook.

We forecast Walmart will increase its dividend by $0.02 to a new quarterly rate of $0.55 per share. A 3.8% hike compared to last year's amount if confirmed would be a change compared to 6 consecutive years of a $0.01 dividend hike. Our forecast represents an annualized dividend of $2.20 per share and a 42% payout ratio on consensus year ahead earnings.

We offer a couple of arguments against another $0.01 dividend increase. First, in percentage terms, a single penny dividend hike would make the year-over-year increase fall firmly below a "2% increase" level, which could begin to be seen as too small or not shareholder-friendly.

We are also considering that Walmart currently has $6.6 billion remaining in its $20 billion share-repurchasing authorization approved back in October 2017. Given the recent pace of buybacks, Walmart is likely on track to complete the entire repurchasing program in the year ahead. We think that management and the Board of Directors can take this opportunity to more meaningfully bump the dividend higher, balanced with more moderated share repurchases going forward.

It's not a question of if Walmart can afford or sustain a $0.02 dividend hike to the quarterly rate, but more in terms of uncertainty as to how the Board of Directors intends to proceed with a future new buyback authorization. We think there is room for both, with an incremental cash dividend payout of ~$110 million per year for each penny increase to the quarterly rate likely still offering enough flexibility for any type of capital return program.

A higher dividend increase now would also serve a dual purpose for management by expressing confidence in the business outlook while helping to bump the dividend yield which is at 1.84%, which is the lowest since 2008. A forward dividend yield closer to 2% would help make the stock appear more attractive and also reward shareholders

Takeaway

Walmart's preference for share buybacks over the past decade have come at the expense of dividend growth. We think that given improving operational trends and a firming earnings outlook, there is room for a dividend increase beyond the 1-cent quarterly rate hike announced each year since 2014. While saving a discussion on the stock's valuation for a later article, we recognize the quality of Walmart as a company that is likely to continue consolidating its market leadership position internationally for years to come.

