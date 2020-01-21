I'm Buying 2 Of These 3 Fast-Growing Blue Chips For My Retirement Portfolio

Next week, I'll reveal which two I bought in my regularly scheduled retirement portfolio update that comes out every three weeks.

Each has compelling reasons to buy, including attractive valuation, strong long-term growth potential, blue-chip (or better) quality, generous and safe dividends, and double-digit medium- to long-term return potential.

Each week, I buy quality dividend stocks based on the principle of "quality first, valuation second, and prudent risk management always."

I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

2 Exciting New Companies I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The best dividend Kings and Aristocrats to buy for the next decade.

My "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watchlist from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys (this article).

I've also broken out the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series.

3 Blue Chips Worth Buying, And I Can Afford To Buy Two Of Them

With the exception of the Swiss Central Bank, which literally prints money to buy global stocks, we all have limited capital to work with.

My dry powder currently stands at about $1500, sufficient for two limit orders for opportunistic buying. I have limit orders out on five companies and am just waiting to see which ones (if any) hit. But I also put 40% of my monthly savings towards weekly buys, because of two reasons.

First, something great is always on sale.

The 351 company Master List, the database of blue-chip stocks I maintain for Dividend Kings, shows:

148 companies at fair value or better (average quality, 9.1/11 blue chip vs. 9.7 Dividend Aristocrats)

18 Dividend Aristocrats at fair value or better

17 11/11 quality Super SWANs at fair value or better

The broader market is trading at an 18.7 forward P/E (15% historically overvalued) and 20.2 blended P/E (19% overvalued). But for long-term income growth investors seeking reasonable or attractively priced stocks, it's always a golden opportunity to put new savings to work.

The second reason I buy every week is that I'm an evidence-based investor, who allocates my savings by what decades of market studies tell me is the best way to reach my goals.

So, here are four facts that prove the old axiom "time in the market is far more important than timing the market."

First, realize that stocks go up in 73% of years (at least since 1928). Thus, the smart probability play is to stay invested all the time.

Second, take a look at this study from Vanguard which looked at 160 years of market data in the US, UK, and Australia.

Regardless of your ideal asset allocation, the mix of stocks/bonds you own, buying right away delivered superior long-term returns compared to dollar-cost averaging, 65% to 70% of the time.

I do have some dry powder available, but as you can see from my periodic portfolio updates, I put that to work quickly, generally within a month or two.

Finally, there's a third study from Nick Maggiulli, an analytics manager for Ritholtz Wealth Management. That's where Ben Carlson (who blogs at A Wealth of Common Sense) is an asset manager and is helmed by CEO Joshua Brown (i.e., "the Reformed Broker").

In "The Cost of Waiting: Why It’s Better to Invest Conservatively Now Than to Average-In," Magguilli looks at various strategies of dollar-cost averaging vs. lump sum investing into very conservative portfolios.

My results show that any stock/bond portfolio combination (even a 100% bond portfolio!) would have, on average, outperformed a 24-month DCA into an all-stock portfolio... Let’s say you had $2.4M you wanted to invest in the S&P 500, but you were too shy about going all-in now.



So, you decide to invest $100,000 a month for the next 24 months. My analysis shows that you would have been better off had you invested all $2.4M into any stock/bond portfolio combination (80/20 stock/bond, 20/80 stock/bond, etc.) at the beginning instead of averaging-in over time."



- Nick Maggiulli (emphasis original)







Even investing in a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio all at once beat dollar-cost averaging into 100% stocks (the best-performing asset class in history) 82% of the time since 1960.

Even investing 100% into bonds beat dollar-cost averaging into 100% stocks 49% of the time. What does this mean? Put your money to work.

Worried about a market pullback or correction? Don't be.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

5+% pullbacks or corrections happen, on average, every six months. That's since 1945 and 2009. The average pullback lasts two months from record high to record high. The average correction lasts eight months.

If you can't stomach the thought of a 7% average pullback decline or 14% average correction decline, then you need to adjust your asset allocation to whatever will let you stay invested for the long term while sleeping well at night.

(Source: Dalbar, Lance Roberts)

75% of investor underperformance comes from poor capital allocation and psychology. That means being scared out of stocks during declines, or chasing performance and overpaying in a "fear of missing out," or FOMO, market like we have now.

How badly do average investors mess up their attempts at timing the market?

(Source: YCharts)

How about pulling money out of the market not just during December 2018 and incurring unnecessary losses, but even pulling money out of stocks in 2019. That was during the second-best year for stocks in two decades.

In fact, it was the 16th best year for stocks ever. But most investors didn't see anything close to 31.5% total returns.

A 60/40 stock/bond portfolio would have returned 22.4% last year had you just avoided selling it during the late 2018 correction.

(Source: Dalbar)

Instead, across every time frame, market-timing investors have done horribly, ignoring the simple truth that you need to stay invested and ignore short- to medium-term volatility.

How badly does market timing mess up the average investor?

60/40 buy-and-hold portfolio over last 30 years: 6.0% CAGR inflation-adjusted total return = 474% total return

Market--timing a 60/40 bond portfolio: -2.6% CAGR inflation-adjusted returns = 55% portfolio decline

Market timing is literally the difference between retiring in comfort and not retiring at all.

So, let's take a look at why I'm buying $750 worth of two stocks this week, with Polaris, Broadcom, and Bristol-Myers being my three candidates to choose from.

Polaris: 11/11 Quality Super SWAN And A Brand New Dividend Champion This Year

Polaris was founded in 1954 in Minnesota and is a future Dividend Champion, with a 24-year dividend growth streak that will hit 25 years at its next quarterly announcement. It's too small to be in the S&P 500, and thus won't be an official Aristocrat, but the market is very clear about this superior-quality company.

Polaris Total Return Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PII

The market is never wrong over the long term, and Polaris has shown the power of stacking alpha factors on top of each other over time.

7 Proven Ways To Beat The Market

Is Polaris smaller than the average S&P 500 company? $6 billion market cap vs. $124 billion S&P average market cap.

Is Polaris a low-volatility (low-beta) stock? Its 31-year beta is 0.5.

Is Polaris a good dividend growth stock?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the last 20 years, the company has not just raised its dividend every year, it's done so at a 14% CAGR rate. That means that a $10,000 investment would have paid you almost $25,000 in dividends, recouping your investment nearly three times over and paying out nearly seven times more than the S&P 500.

Polaris nearly tripled the market's returns, which is par for the course for Super SWANs.

Super SWAN Total Returns Since 2002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = Super SWANs

11/11 quality companies, which have a wide moat, 5/5 dividend safety, and excellent management/very dividend-friendly corporate cultures, even beat the famous Dividend Aristocrats, of which many are also Super SWANs.

Super SWAN Vs Dividend Aristocrats Since 2014

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = Super SWANs

What makes Polaris a Super SWAN? Stable profitability over its industry cycle that includes:

Operating margins in the top 30% of its peers

Net margins in the top 35%

Returns on equity in top 4%

Returns on assets in the top 19%

Returns on capital in the top 8%

And keep in mind those are the latest Q3 results, which have been hit by 2019's industrial recession caused by the tariff conflict. PII's results are usually even better, in the top 20% across all profitability metrics.

The company's FCF payout ratio is expected to be 36.6% this year, per FactSet consensus, which includes a consensus 3% dividend hike, marking a 25-year dividend growth streak.

PII's dividend growth rate has slowed in recent years, due mainly to its 2016 acquisition of Trans American Auto Parts for $665 million in 2016. PII paid 9 times EBITDA for the company, which is:

a leader in the highly fragmented and growing $10+ billion Jeep and truck accessory market. TAP sells and installs an extensive line of accessories for Jeep and truck enthusiasts, including products manufactured under its seven proprietary, industry-leading aftermarket brands." - PII press release

PII also bought Boat Holdings in 2018 for $805 million, America's biggest maker of pontoons and pontoon accessories. The boating market is $8 billion in size, and thanks to these two acquisitions, made at reasonable or downright attractive valuations, Polaris's long-term growth prospects are literally as strong as ever.

Polaris Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

FactSet consensus growth through 2022: 4.9% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 10.9% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 10-15%

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 17-20 P/E

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential: 17-27% CAGR

While the effects of the tariff conflict and integration costs from its acquisitions are expected to slow growth in the medium term, Polaris' long-term outlook is excellent, with double-digit expected growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it grows as expected through 2022, and returns to its 20-year average P/E, then PII could deliver 15% CAGR total returns over the next three years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

That's about three times the consensus return forecast for the S&P 500, which yields nearly 1% less and has about half the expected long-term dividend growth rate.

Polaris Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (20 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.28% $107 $110 $114 13-Year Median Yield 2.07% $118 $121 $125 25-Year Average Yield 2.33% $105 $108 $111 Earnings 16.9 $116 $126 $134 Operating Cash Flow 11.0 $116 NA NA Free Cash Flow 20.8 $143 NA NA EBITDA 10.5 $140 $150 $156 EBIT 14.1 $135 $135 $154 Average $122 $125 $132

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

At $94 right now, Polaris is about 23% undervalued for 2020, based on its 2020 consensus fundamentals. It's the most undervalued Super SWAN and the only one trading at a "very strong buy" deep value price, represented by a 20+% discount to fair value.

There are no guarantees on Wall Street, and Polaris is by no means guaranteed to achieve its expected growth rate or even this year's consensus results.

PII is a cyclical company, and in 2015 and 2016, a spate of recalls hammered its results, causing the company to miss EPS expectations by a mile.

And of course, growth expectations can and do change as new data comes in.

(Source: YCharts)

That's why you buy quality companies at a high margin of safety and use good risk management.

These are the risk management rules I use in running all four Dividend Kings' model portfolios and my retirement portfolio.

Broadcom: A Fast-Growing, High-Yielding Blue Chip That's Likely To Become A 10/11 SWAN In December

While Polaris and Bristol-Myers yield a respectable 2.6% and 2.7% respectively, Broadcom yields 4.2%, making it a "high-yield" stock by market standards. The average "high-yield" ETF yields 3-4%.

Broadcom Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (11 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.53% $368 $403 $428 Earnings 13.8 $317 $349 $383 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $382 $426 $431 EBITDA 13.1 $345 $373 $395 Average $353 $388 $409

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

While Broadcom's various other forms of cash flow and its dividend yield indicate it is likely worth about $353 this year, this 9/11 quality blue chip has a 10% margin of safety requirement to be a "good buy".

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM Corp. (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS) 15% 25% 35% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV), Broadcom, Bristol-Myers Squibb 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 10% 20%

That means $318 is Broadcom's good buy price for 2020 and $317 is the P/E fair value. Why does that matter? Because P/E is the most commonly followed valuation metric on Wall Street and also what forms the long-term return potential range model for most corporations.

Broadcom Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 13.1% CAGR

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 9.3% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 13.3% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 12.8% CAGR

Management guidance: 10+% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 39.4% CAGR over the last 10 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 9-14% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 14-15 P/E

5-year CAGR total return potential: 12-19% CAGR

At fair value, you fully participate in a company's growth and total returns are equal to yield + long-term growth. Buy below that and you gain a valuation boost as the price returns to fair value over time.

(Source: Ploutos)

That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which is the most accurate 5+ year return model I've found. This is why Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, Ritholtz Wealth Management, and each of the Dividend Kings have used it for years or decades.

Broadcom's long-term return potential at P/E fair value ($317) is 4.1% yield + 9-13% growth = 14.1-17.1% CAGR. The 20% margin of error on that means 11.3-20.5% CAGR returns are actually likely if you buy at $317 or better this year.

With Broadcom at $305 right now, it's a great opportunity to buy one of the best chip makers in the world at an attractive price.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even factoring in the slower medium-term growth rate created by the trade conflict, Broadcom is likely to deliver double-digit returns that are more than double what broad market investors can expect.

But wait, it gets better.

Broadcom Leverage Guidance

Metric Amount Total Liabilities/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 3.4 Total Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.6 Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA (2019) 2.2 Total Liabilities/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.8 Total Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance 2.1 Net Debt/2020 EBTIDA guidance 1.7 Net Debt/2020 EBITDA guidance if AVGO sells RF unit for $10 billion and pays down debt 1.1

(Sources: Earnings results, Conference call, Management guidance)

Broadcom's Symantec Enterprise acquisition in late 2018 was expected to push its debt/EBITDA ratio to 4.3, according to Moody's. Instead, the company paid off $4.8 billion in debt via cash flow and a preferred stock offering, and plans to pay down $4 billion more in 2020.

Based on management's 2020 EBITDA guidance, its net leverage ratio should fall to 1.7 by the end of fiscal 2020 (calendar Q3 2020).

If Broadcom sells its RF unit for $10 billion as the WSJ reports it's trying to, it could reduce leverage to 1.1 or buy another high-margin software company.

Either way, a reduction to 2.0 or less leverage would earn Broadcom a quality score upgrade back to 10/11 SWAN status, where it was before the acquisition occurred.

How likely is Broadcom to hit its guidance or this year's analyst consensus?

Pretty likely, given that since 2009, the company has never missed expectations within a 10% margin of error for 1-year forecasts, and has beaten them 60% of the time.

Bristol-Myers: Even After A 60% Rally, Still The "Fattest Pitch" Of 2020

(Source: YCharts)

Bristol-Myers Squibb is one of Wall Street's hottest stocks right now, rising nearly 60% off its July lows.

But that was from a forward P/E of 6.8, and right now it's trading at a forward P/E of 10.6 and a PEG of 1.13, just half the S&P 500's 2.2 PEG.

Bristol-Myers Growth Matrix

Metric 2019 Consensus Growth 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth Dividend 3% 10% 1% 1% EPS 9% 43% 18% 15% Owner Earnings -97% 2734% 223% NA Operating cash flow/share -4% 55% 82% 12% EBIT (pre-tax profits)/share 14% 134% 17% 12% EBITDA/share 12% 128% 13% NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's what analysts are expecting from Bristol-Myers courtesy of the $74 billion Celgene acquisition which closed in November 2019.

Management said that deal would be "at least 40% accretive to EPS within a year", and currently, analysts expect 43% EPS growth in 2020, followed by strong double-digit growth in 2021 and 2022.

What does such hyper-growth do to a company's fair value?

Bristol-Myers Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (10 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.67% $67 $69 $70 13-Year Median Yield 3.04% $59 $61 $62 25-Year Average Yield 3.44% $52 $53 $55 Earnings 19.5 $122 $144 $161 Operating Cash Flow 19.9 $102 $197 $222 EBITDA 14.5 $161 $181 NA EBIT 17.3 $180 $201 $235 Average $106 $129 $134

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, YCharts, GuruFocus, YieldChart)

It causes it to increase from $65 in 2019 to about $106 in 2020. That's only if BMY actually achieves that growth, of course.

Over the last 20 years, BMY has never missed 12- or 24-month EPS growth targets, within a 10% and 20% margin of error, respectively.

In fact, 30% of the time, it's beaten growth expectations over 1-year periods.

But doesn't a 10% margin of error mean that BMY's fair value might be just $95? You bet it does. In fact, the actual fair value for BMY this year if it achieves its expected results is between $52 and $180, depending on which fundamental metric you look at. Which is why margin of safety is so important.

$74 represents a 30% margin of safety, which is what a blue chip like Bristol-Myers must be in order to be a "deep value" or "very strong buy". As long as it's $74 or less, the reward-to-risk profile is extremely attractive and I'm interested in buying it (our Deep Value portfolio has been buying it for weeks).

Dividend King's Deep Value Portfolio Is Very Bullish On Bristol

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Why are we buying BMY every week for that portfolio, and why am I considering buying it for my portfolio too? Because of return potential like this.

Bristol-Myers Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 14.0% CAGR (up from 9.4% last week and 9.1% a few months ago)

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 18.3% CAGR

Reuters 5-year CAGR growth consensus: 15.1% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 11.4% CAGR (up from 10.7% a few weeks ago)

Long-term historical growth: 6.0% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 7-15.1% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 18-20 P/E

5-year CAGR total return potential: 12-24% CAGR

Not willing to wait five years for strong returns? You probably don't have to, because BMY is likely to track its fundamentals higher much sooner.

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Are we chasing BMY's performance? Not at all, we're chasing its fundamentals, which are growing at one of the fastest rates of any drugmaker.

What about 2020's campaign season and the potential for BMY to fall due to regulatory uncertainty surrounding the election?

Here's Morningstar with its assessment of the probability of sweeping healthcare reform.

Polling suggests that about half of the U.S. population is supportive of a "Medicare for All" scenario... However, we believe this scenario represents a very low-probability (5% or less) risk within our 10-year forecast period, as it would require significant shifts in current federal government control, including a filibuster-proof Democratic majority position in the Senate and a new president from the left-wing of the Democratic Party, as Republican voters remain significantly opposed to such a plan."



- Morningstar (emphasis added)

Only Bernie Sanders is a die-hard supporter of Medicare-For-All, or M4A.

(Source: fivethirtyeight.com)

Right now, his odds of winning the nomination are 22%, and Biden, who only wants to strengthen the ACA, is the heavy favorite to win the nomination.

Even if Sanders were to win the nomination and the general, there's still Congress to consider.

Taxes and all the sweeping reforms the Democrats are currently proposing will come down to what majorities in the Senate and House either party is able to obtain. Current Senate

(Source: 270towin.com)

Current House

(Source: 270towin.com)

Currently, the Republicans have a three-seat majority in the Senate and Democrats hold a 14-seat majority in the House.

This is what the 2020 Congressional consensus looks like today.

(Source: 270towin.com)

It currently appears that Republicans will lose 3 Senate seats and Democrats 10 in the House. Thus, even with a VP tiebreaker, the Democrats would have the slimmest of majorities in Congress and no major reforms would be likely.

If Trump wins the general, then the Senate likely remains in Republican hands, and a split government means major reforms are even less likely to happen.

This is why I consider Morningstar’s estimate of sweeping regulatory reform (like Medicare-For-All) is "5% or less over the next 10 years" to be reasonable.

All investing is about making probability-based decisions about an uncertain future.

It doesn't matter what your personal political opinions are, what matters is what's most likely to happen, and making reasonable and prudent decisions with your savings within a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

At 2.5% of my portfolio, BMY is small enough that I can add a lot, especially if it were to crash due to overblown political fears later this year.

Bottom Line: Even In The Hottest Market In Years, I'm Still Finding Quality Dividend Stocks To Buy

My Dividend King co-founder Chuck Carnevale (Seeking Alpha's "Mr. Valuation") likes to say, "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market".

Indeed, something great is always on sale, you just need the right watchlist to see the glorious opportunities available in any given week. That's even during a melt-up following the 16th best year in stock market history that's taken the S&P 500 to 15% to 19% overvalued levels.

I'm not a market timer, just a fundamental and valuation-focused analyst.

I can't tell you when Polaris, Broadcom, or Bristol-Myers are going to return to fair value. All I know for sure is that as long as each company's thesis holds, share prices and intrinsic value always eventually converge.

So rather than worry about when stocks will pullback in general (and I have a plan for when they do), I'm continuing to put my money to work under the same principles that I do every week with the DK model portfolios.

Armed with a master list that shows me what blue chips are worth buying, at what prices, and what kind of return potential is available at any given time, I need not fear the next market downturn, whenever it finally arrives.

If the market keeps melting up? I have a reasonable plan for that.

When the market pulls back? I have a plan for that.

If the pullback becomes a correction? All the better, because I have a plan to profit from that as well.

What if the economy were to fall into a recession in 2021 and we get a bear market? I'd embrace it like a lover, because I know the simple truth that a diversified and risk-managed blue-chip portfolio need not fear any downturn.

