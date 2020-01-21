Century Communities Is A Stellar 'Growth At A Reasonable Price' Homebuilder

Century Communities also comes at a low "P/E" of 10X and is trading at book value.

Following their 2018 acquisition of Wade Jurney homes, Century Communities has stellar positioning to take advantage of this trend.

Builders focusing on this market in fast-growing states will likely see strong and stable profit growth over the coming years.

(Wade Jurney "Cottage" Home Design)

If you've read some of my recent articles, you'd know that I believe homebuilders are headed for another long-term secular bull market. The last recession wiped out the industry and the recovery has been long in the making as Millennials have been slow to buy entry-level homes.

In fact, the 2010s were the slowest year for home development in decades, vacancies have declined toward a long-term minimum and the homeownership rate is back to pre-2000s levels. See below:

With all of those figures beginning to normalize, it may be a very opportune time to buy homebuilder stocks. Specifically, those catering to the entry-level market with preference to those avoiding the areas facing "Young People Exodus" (Urban California, New York City, etc.).

While this specific market has been weak, all signs show the 2020s will be the opposite. As Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu put it:

As millennials -- the largest cohort of buyers in U.S. history -- embrace homeownership and take advantage of this year's unexpectedly low mortgage rates, demand is outstripping supply, causing inventory to vanish. The housing shortage is felt acutely at the entry-level of the market, where most millennials are looking to break into the market for their first home.

Further, we know that the fastest-growing states today are in the Southwest (Nevada #2, Arizona #3, Texas #5), South East (South Carolina #6, Florida #9, North Carolina #10) and "The Rocky Mountain States" (Idaho #1, Utah #4, Colorado #8). The developers that can take advantage of both the entry-level trend and the population movement trend will likely see high profits over the coming years.

Last summer I covered LGI Homes (LGIH) in "LGI Homes: A Golden Egg In A Silver Basket" which remains my favorite builder. The fast-growing company is focused on the entry-level market with large developments in the South East and South West. A much larger homebuilder that I am also long on is Lennar (LEN) which I covered in "Lennar Poised To Make New Highs In 2020 Due To 'Starter-Home' Market Growth."

While Lennar is a solid way to play the trend, my second favorite builder is actually Century Communities (CCS) which is another fast-growing low-PE smaller builder with a strong market positioning.

Century Communities Market Position

The most important attribute I look for in builders today is intelligence. Since my core thesis is long term in nature, it matters far more that a builder is pivoting toward the entry-level market than its financial situation.

Like the other two, Century Communities managers are clearly aware of these trends and are positioning themselves to take full advantage of them. In fact, between Century and their subsidiary Wade Jurney homes, 75% of the company's recent sales were entry-level with nearly half being under $250,000.

(Century Communities November 2019 Investor Presentation)

Even more, nine of their 17 operating states are in the top ten fastest growing states list (Note, Washington is #7):

(Century Communities November 2019 Investor Presentation)

The only area where I see risk is California since home price growth is projected to slow over the coming year in some areas (though it seems they're developing in places where urban people are leaving toward).

One of Century Communities' best decisions was to acquire Wade Jurney Homes in 2018. Wade Jurney builds affordable homes (typically in the $100K-$200K) range that are primarily sold online with a partnered mortgage lender. Their process is fast and simple and caters well to buyers not interested in the long process it often takes to buy a home (i.e most Millennials).

Overall, Century Communities has near-perfect market positioning for what I believe will be the next major trend in home demand.

Growth At A Very Reasonable Price

Because Century Communities has a strong market orientation, they have been rapidly growing without taking on unnecessary leverage or diluting shareholders.

As you can see below, the company has managed to consistently grow revenue per share by about 20-30% per year and earnings by the same.

Now, the company does operate at higher leverage than many other builders, but it has been relatively consistent in its leverage level and has seen high returns on its borrowed money:

I personally believe their leverage is fine since it seems their revenue and earnings will continue to grow at a high rate (due to great positioning), but this is still investors must account for this risk if the high-yield credit market tightens quickly.

The stock is also cheap by all valuation metrics:

I would actually argue that price-to-book is the best metric since builders book-value is constantly being updated due to the nature of the business. As you can see above, its price-to-book has been the most consistent valuation metric and the company is currently trading just below its book value.

From a historical standpoint, the company is trading at a mid-point of its past valuation metrics indicating that it is not over or undervalued in the short run. However, if you look in just about any industry other than homebuilders, a stock with a consistent 20%+ earnings and revenue growth rate would have a "P/E" far higher.

Due to the crash in 2008, investors perceive tremendous risk in the industry when in fact the recession caused such a large "mass extinction" of builders that the survivors are able to grow without facing much competition, drastically lowering their risks. This is illustrated by Century Communities' consistent positive and growing earnings (among that of most other builders).

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, a great company comes 1) in a great industry, 2) at a great price, and 3) with happy employees. Of these, Century Communities excels in #1 and #2 but appears to be struggling in #3. Century Communities garners subpar employee reviews and Wade Jurney's reviews are objectively bad.

It is not uncommon for employees in a fast-growing company to feel overworked and underpaid, but high employee turnover can eventually be a serious hamper to growth and, if an industry's competition grows, be deadly. Glassdoor reviews have been shown to be a major factor in forward stock performance.

In the short run and over the next three years, I do not believe this will negatively affect Century Communities as the company's stellar market positioning and valuation will likely drive the share price much higher. That said, for the company to continue to grow at this pace, it will likely need to improve employee satisfaction, particularly when it comes to Wade Jurney.

I believe this is the biggest risk to Century Communities. LGI Homes is extremely similar to Century Communities in its market positioning and growth, though it has stellar employee reviews but is slightly more expensive. This is why I prefer LGIH to CCS, though I happily own both and expect high returns in each.

Other than poor employee reviews, the second major risk to Century Communities is obviously the credit market. Like essentially all builders, Century Communities has a lot of high-yield debt exposure. When the credit market tightened in late 2018, CCS fell by 45%. While the drop was likely irrationally large (due to fears of a 2008 repeat which I see as highly unlikely), this could be problematic for the firm. I actually do not expect a recession to hit homebuilders' sales particularly hard, but a rise in rates would certainly negatively impact earnings for all builders.

Overall, I believe CCS is a solid "buy" for an investor willing to take on volatility and I expect to see 20%+ annualized performance over the coming 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCS, LEN,LGIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.