OILU: Prepare For The Rally In Crude Oil

Over the course of 2019, the ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (OILU) delivered a phenomenal 64% return for shareholders, in line with an overall rally in crude oil. It is my belief that in the coming months there is a very good chance that OILU will repeat this performance with another stronger year. For investors who are looking to profit from the crude trade and are willing to be exposed to volatility, OILU makes for a solid investment at this time.

Crude Markets

When I examine the crude markets, I tend to generally focus on the crude fundamentals. However, as I look at the pricing history for WTI, I see an interesting chart formation which is indicative of higher prices in the future.

The first thing that draws my eye is that crude oil is currently sitting at the ascending trend line, and the last few trading sessions have indicated that the trend is likely to hold through rallying. What this practically means is that in the short term (two weeks to one month), there is likely a greater chance of upside than downside, which means that investors looking to buy this current pullback in price will be entering in the direction of emerging momentum.

The second thing that draws my eye about the current price chart is that we are rounding out a bottom in the MACD. This indicator is basically just a difference between two different moving averages (with some additional math), which does a fairly good job of measuring momentum. As you can see by the slight color shift in the red momentum bars in the chart above, almost every single momentum shift from dark red (falling negative momentum) to pink (rising negative momentum) over the past six months was followed by the price rising for several weeks as crude caught fresh bids.

So, when it comes to the technical story, the basic picture is that we are in a pullback in an established uptrend, with momentum shifting towards the upside once again. Will this be the exactly low of the current pullback? Probably not. But the odds do favor upside over the next few weeks due to these twin variables.

This said, I prefer to focus on the fundamentals of crude oil because I believe that charts in isolation can be fairly meaningless - we need to know the underlying story to best position ourselves for trades. In the case of WTI, I am quite bullish due to two key supply risks.

First, crude production growth is slowing.

As you can see in the chart above, we are in the largest slump in production growth since the market bottomed in the 2015 time frame. It’s instructive to study what happened to price last time: it rose by quite a bit over the next few quarters.

The reason for the slump can be encapsulated in a pretty simple explanation. Wall Street is tired of lending to Permian operators who are delivering negative cash flows, so it’s slowed the spigot of capital. This has resulted in a wave of bankruptcies in the industry and plunging growth rates across the board.

The way you fix problems like this is a higher price of oil. At some point, the supply and demand balance is going to be pinched by the tightening production, and the price of crude will almost certainly increase to incentivize more production (just like it did in 2015-2017). We aren’t quite there (as demonstrated by the continued decline in drilling)...

... which means that now is the time to position for the rally, which will ultimately fix the situation by bringing more production on-line.

And the second key supply risk is OPEC. OPEC cuts have removed millions of barrels from the U.S. balance since instituted in the beginning of 2019.

And as long as these cuts continue (which they are slated to do through March 2020), the U.S. balance will continue to tighten on a year-over-year basis.

At the current trajectory of inventories tightening, we will be standing at around a 20% drop in inventories by next November. Historically, drops of this magnitude which occur over one year are associated with increases in the price of crude oil by 50%.

If we see inventories continue the trajectory, this type of rise is possible. But will we see exactly this magic 50% number? Probably not - there is a good degree of uncertainty surrounding all forecasts. But the data would strongly suggest that at minimum we are going to see further upside in the price of crude oil.

OILU gives us an excellent tool for the risk-accepting trader in that it gives a 3x leveraged return of WTI. If you are willing to accept a degree of risk in your portfolio, I would say that the fund will make for a strong addition across 2020.

The Instrument

Let’s say a quick word about OILU so that investors understand some of the underlying issues / benefits of the ETF. The main risk / source of unexpected return with regard to the fund is roll yield. I’ll try and explain this in one paragraph so that investors can understand why it’s important to keep an eye on WTI structure.

In futures markets, there’s a general tendency for prices in later months of a futures curve to converge / move towards the spot price of the commodity. This means that depending on the shape of the forward curve, you’ll have later-month futures contracts either increasing or decreasing in value in relation to the front. WTI is generally caught in contango (that is, the front contract is priced lower than the second-month contract), which means that you’ll have that second-month contract generally declining in value in a given month. Since OILU is required to roll its exposure prior to expiry of the front-month futures contract, it will be exposed to this second-month futures contract generally declining due to contango, and therefore, its roll yield will be negative.

That’s the main problem with any ETF / ETN that tracks WTI - roll yield can be either a real pain or a benefit. As you can see in the following chart, the historical state of WTI futures is generally contango, which means that roll yield is generally negative for OILU.

What this basically means is that going forward, investors should be aware that the fund’s holdings won’t perfectly following a 3x return of WTI and that there’s likely to be a degree of loss due to roll. The outright return of the instrument will likely more than compensate, but investors should keep this in mind and consider monitoring structure to time investments during periods of backwardation or moderate contango.

Conclusion

WTI is technically setting up for an immediate rally as price finds support and momentum is shifting towards positive on the daily time frame. Crude fundamentals have been progressively tightening over the past few months due to key supply risks. Roll yield is important to monitor in that it has historically been a drag for OILU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.