Vermilion Energy: European Natural Gas Prices Remain A Long-Term Threat To Its Dividend

I believe that current 2021/2022 strip is likely to be higher than actual prices though, due to the continued impact from LNG imports.

2022 strip for European natural gas is also well above 2020, giving Vermilion an opportunity to add more hedges at a favorable level.

Vermilion has significant European natural gas hedges in 2020 and 2021, so it appears in good shape for now.

The threat to Vermilion Energy's (VET) dividend comes primarily from the potential for structurally lower long-term European natural gas prices. Vermilion could easily handle oil prices similar to 2019 averages when TTF natural gas was $7 or $8.

The continuing flood of LNG imports in Europe and the Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreement means that TTF could end up averaging $4 indefinitely going forward, which erodes Vermilion's safety buffer once its hedges run low in 2022.

While European oil (priced based on Brent) is a bigger contributor to Vermilion's results than European natural gas, there is more uncertainty around European natural gas prices than Brent prices. There is a high probability that Brent prices in 2022 are within 20% of current spot prices. European natural gas prices in 2022 are quite likely to be higher than current spot prices, but there is uncertainty about whether they will be 10% higher or 100% higher.

All prices are in USD in this report unless otherwise noted.

European Natural Gas Prices

I had discussed Vermilion in November with subscribers. At that time, the forward strip for European natural gas prices (as represented by the TTF benchmark) looked okay for 2020, with summer strip prices still above $5 USD. However, I also noted that energy analysts believed that there were considerable downside risks and that actual prices would end up well below $5 for 2020.

For example, Goldman Sachs forecasted that TTF will average $3.90 during the summer of 2020. Energy Aspects was even more bearish, with a summer forecast of $3.10 for TTF.

Source: Natural Gas Intel

With oversupply continuing and the European winter not proving to be abnormally cold so far, European strip prices have now dropped considerably lower. The TTF strip for 2020 is now around $3.65 USD, although the strip for 2021 strip remains above $5 USD.

2020 Outlook

Vermilion currently estimates that it can deliver 101,500 BOEPD in production in 2020 with a $340 million USD capital expenditure budget. At $58.00 WTI oil and $1.50 USD AECO and $3.65 USD TTF in 2020, Vermilion would be expected to generate $1.316 billion in revenue after hedges.

Source: Vermilion Energy

Vermilion estimated that its oil differential would be around $0.75 less than WTI in 2020. It has a wide range of differentials with its oil. The Pyrenees benchmark for its Australian crude (listed under Brent pricing above and representing around 12% of Vermilion's oil production) has traded at more than $35 above WTI recently, although it appears that Vermilion may be assuming a 2020 average of around a $20 premium above WTI for its Australian crude.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Crude Oil & Condensate (Barrels) 17,782,800 $57.25 $1,018 NGLs (Barrels) 2,963,800 $8.50 $25 Natural Gas (Mcfe) 97,805,400 $2.35 $230 Hedge Value $43 Total Revenue $1,316

Vermilion is projected to have $1.320 billion in cash expenditures in 2020, including the effect of its current $0.23 CAD monthly dividend. Thus, it would have around $4 million in cash burn in this scenario, giving it pretty close to neutral cash flow.

Expenses $ Million Royalties $117 Transportation $57 Operating Expense $335 G&A $44 PRRT $24 Corporate Income Tax $40 Interest $65 Capex $340 Net Dividends $298 Total Expenditures $1,320

Notes On Dividend

The $340 million USD capital expenditure budget is essentially a maintenance capex budget for Vermilion. It expects 1% production growth in 2020, but 2019 production was negatively affected by items such as unplanned downtime and plant turnarounds. Vermilion expects 2020 production to be down around 2% from its original 2019 guidance.

Without hedges, Vermilion would have $47 million USD in cash burn in 2020 with its current dividend and that maintenance capex budget.

Thus, if it wants to have funds for growth capex without substantial cash burn, it would need to eventually trim its dividend unless commodity prices improve.

With a realized oil price of $55 per barrel, and European natural gas prices averaging around $6 to $7, Vermilion would have funds for both $50 million in growth capex and its current dividend without increasing its debt.

A $4 to $5 European natural gas environment (along with $55 realized oil) would be more supportive of a $0.16 CAD per month dividend if Vermilion wants funds for growth capex once its hedges run low.

A reduction to sub-$4 European natural gas long term would probably support a dividend of around $0.13 CAD per month.

An 8% yield would then translate into a value of around $18.32 USD (with $4 to $5 European natural gas) or around $14.89 USD (with sub-$4 European natural gas).

The forward strip for European natural gas currently has prices rebounding to around $6 to $7 by 2022. I am less optimistic about long-term European natural gas prices, but the forward strip gives Vermilion a chance to hedge more of its European natural gas production beyond 2020 at a good price.

Source: Vermilion Energy

Vermilion is already well hedged on European natural gas through 2021, but currently has a modest amount of 2022 hedges.

Conclusion

Vermilion's dividend is at long-term risk with mid-$50s oil and if European natural gas prices stay under $5. It has a significant amount of 2020 and 2021 European natural gas hedges, so it has the capacity to maintain its current dividend for a while if it chooses to. It would be advisable to add more 2022 hedges while 2022 strip prices remain relatively strong though, as I believe there is significant risk that European natural gas prices end up lower than the futures curve for 2022 suggest.

Vermilion's share price is not bad right now as it already factors in a significant dividend cut, and as long as oil stays in the mid-$50s, Vermilion's natural gas hedges would give it the option of continuing its current dividend into 2021. I'd consider sub-$15 USD to be a good entry point for Vermilion though.

