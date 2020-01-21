Mortgage Insurers: Positive Housing News But Negative Relative Stock Performance

I continue to believe that the MIs have limited downsides and 50% upsides.

This all comes despite a spate of positive housing news over the past month.

In the recent market rally, the MIs have significantly underperformed, increasing their value status.

I’ve decided to no longer apologize for writing nearly exclusively at present about mortgage insurance stocks. I try to write about topics that you readers will find useful and profitable. In my 35-year involvement with the stock market, I’ve rarely seen as attractive a risk/reward relationship as exists today for MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and NMI Holdings (NMIH). So I just have to keep writing about them.

For example, MGIC trades today at $14. Will it do so two years from now if these forecasts of mine occur?

Shareholders will have received at least $1.50 per share in value from dividends and share repurchase between now and then.

MGIC’s liquidation value – shutting the doors and running off its mortgage insurance portfolio of about $260 billion at that point – will be $17 per share.

EPS in 2022 will be at least $2 per share, and could be as high as $2.20 per share. And MGIC will be able to return most of those earnings to shareholders.

Is it really possible that MGIC could be less than $14 in 2022? Hard to imagine. Could the stock be up by 50%, to north of $20? Easily.

What could be new for these stocks since December 26, the last time I published on MI stocks? Two things:

The stocks got even cheaper. Housing-related news has been positive.

The mortgage insurance stocks have gotten even cheaper over the past five weeks

I wrote my last MI piece in response to a softening of their stock prices in mid-December. This chart shows that the relative underperformance persisted:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that the MI stocks underperformed the S&P 500 by 7 percentage points since December 12, and the S&P 500 by 10 percentage points. Pretty bad. The big winners, of course, were the big techs. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), for example, rose by 14%. But that’s because its 2020 EPS forecast dropped by 1%. Wait a minute – dropped? Yup. Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock price rose by 17% on the back of a 1.5% EPS forecast increase. Really? Essent saw a 1% forecast increase, and it dropped by 4%. A cash prize if you can give me a fundamental reason for this anomaly.

Pretty much the only fundamental reason why MI stocks should weaken is a serious pullback in the housing market – a big decline in home prices and a big rise in foreclosures. Let’s put aside how that scenario could occur while iPhone and streaming sales are improving (hint – it can’t). Are there clues in recent housing news that point to an impending housing crisis? You tell me after reading the next section.

Recent housing news has been positive

Let’s take it chronologically:

December 19 – Existing home sales. A few quotes from the National Association of Realtors’ press release that day:

“…Sales are up 2.7% from a year ago” “The median existing-home price… was $271,300, up 5.4% from November 2018.” “Unsold inventory sits at a 3.7-month supply at the current sales pace.”

Home price increases are awesome for companies insuring against mortgage defaults, so is a low inventory of homes for sale, and the 3.7 months of inventory is near a record low dating back to 1982. The low inventory indicates a housing shortage.

December 23 – New home sales. From the Census Bureau:

“Sales… in November 2019 were… 16.9% above the November 2018 estimate…”

Doesn’t quite sound like a market falling off a cliff, does it?

January 10 – Job growth. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that job growth was 145,000 in December and 2.1 million for 2019. A new job adds demand for about 0.9 of a housing unit, so 2019 added demand for 1.9 million new housing units. Keep that number in mind; I’ll be back to it.

January 15 – Home mortgage quality. This figure doesn’t make the news, but it is critical for the future health of the housing market. The Urban Institute’s Housing Finance Policy Center collects data on the quality of mortgages originated across the U.S. The data deserves two charts. First, it measures total mortgage risk:

Source: The Urban Institute’s Housing Finance Policy Center

Not only is new mortgage credit risk extremely low, it actually tightened over the past year. That is remarkable restraint by lenders in the 10th year of an economic expansion. These high quality loans originated over the past decade represent over 90% of MGIC and Radian’s insurance portfolio, and 100% of Essent and NMI’s business.

This chart breaks out mortgage credit risks into its two components – borrower and mortgage term risks:

Source: The Urban Institute’s Housing Finance Policy Center

The chart clearly shows that subprime borrower lending disappeared. Even more important, mortgage terms got very conservative and have stayed there for a decade now. No doc loans? Gone. 0% down investor loans? Nope. No income verification loans? Nada.

This mortgage risk data underscores why I have a great deal of confidence in the liquidation values I have calculated for the MIs – the loss content of their insurance books is extremely low historically. And I do not lightly use that term “extremely”.

January 17 – New home construction. Again from the Census Bureau - “Housing starts in December were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1,608,000.” For the year 2019, they were 1.3 million, up 4% from the prior year. So builders are getting more confident, as well they should. After all, job growth last year indicated 1.9 million of new demand, well over the 1.3 million supplied.

Summing up these extreme value stories

The S&P 500 forward P/E ratio is 19. The Russell 2000 Value P/E ratio (Yardeni Research) is 17. MGIC: 7.7. Radian: 7.8. Essent: 8.5. NMI: 10.5.

Rapidly growing free cash flow supports steady dividend boosts and lots more stock buybacks.

I bet MI top-line growth will beat the S&P 500 forecast of 4.9% (Yardeni Research).

Market or better growth for half the price? Sign me up. Actually I signed up a while back and added some over the past month.

