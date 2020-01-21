Recessions Are Good

If investors accept recessions as natural and necessary, they may learn to deal with the fear that causes inopportune panic selling.

Jerome Powell is wondering why productivity is not rising and has given many potential explanations, all excluding his own policies as a reason.

Whenever the U.S. economy slows, the Federal Reserve quickly gives it a shot of recession-blocking QE which only promotes inefficient organization of labor.

While painful, economic recessions can be empirically shown to promote worker productivity and help positively transform the economy.

"Recession" is a dirty word in the modern economy and most investors live in fear of them.

(The Scream - Edvard Munch 1893) - Note, the Economic Depression of 1893

"Recession" is a dirty word. Recessions are a great fear for investors and all governments treat them like a disease that is curable and preventable.

Recession after recession, it seems that the public gives more financial power to global central banks which are deemed "economic doctors" that provide "cures" like lowering interest rates and directly raising the value of financial assets via quantitative easing. Despite their good intentions, evidence suggests these policies actually hurt economic productivity and real wage growth.

The data suggest that recessions improve long-term economic growth and real wage gains through technological innovation and efficiency improvements. Even more, recessions have a tendency to reorganize the U.S. labor force into more efficient sectors.

In fact, there is reason to believe that the Federal Reserve's mastery of keeping the economy from entering a recession is exactly that which is harming it. Without recessions, it is likely that an economy would become "fat" with large inefficiency buildups (i.e., bureaucracies with unnecessary red-tape workers) and minimal technological improvements. Just look at economic sectors that are "recession-proof" like the government, public education, and healthcare.

I'd like to highlight the data-driven benefits of recessions which I believe will help you, as an investor, better understand how to navigate them in designing your portfolio and reduce your fear when the inevitable time comes.

Recessions Promote Long-Term Economic Growth

The best measure of long-term economic growth is likely real output per worker per hour which measures how much inflation-adjusted money the average American makes in an hour. This could also be thought of as average hamburgers per hour. This is usually believed to relate to technology and capital improvements that help workers be more efficient.

The U.S. economy is currently plagued by low productivity growth. In response to the common question "Why are wages not rising as fast as they used to?," Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell usually cites slow productivity growth. Of course, if a worker is not making more per hour, raising their wage comes at the cost of lower profits

In a recent speech, Powell mentioned a few reasons why he believes the U.S. economy currently has low productivity growth, most notably a lack of labor-saving technological progress. I found this strange considering the widespread "robots are taking my job" concerns. He also cited an "end to a growth golden age" and possible data mismeasurement. I call bogus.

He seems to have left out one empirically evident and logical explanation, a build-up of "economic fat" brought about by over a decade of no recessions and near-constant stimulus. While "layoffs" are also a dirty word, it is undeniable that they generally impact less efficient workers than more efficient ones (keyword: generally). It is also true that the vast majority of layoffs occur during and proceeding economic recessions as witnessed by unemployment spikes.

In fact, it can be shown using data that recessions promote productivity. First, I'll use an extremely broad measure for "recession" which is simply one-quarter of negative real GDP per-capita growth. This occurs much more often than a normal (two-quarter GDP) recession, but it gives us more data points to use. Importantly, there were 44 instances of this since 1947 with the last in 2016.

Take a look at median QoQ growth rates following a "recession" for real GDP per capita (e.g. hamburgers produced per person), real output per worker (specifically, "non-farm business") (e.g. hamburgers produced per hour per person), and real disposable wage growth (e.g. inflation-adjusted wages that are not taxed) (number of hamburgers one can buy).

See below:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

(Note, used median due to "fat tails" in the data results but my comments below are also true using averages.)

As you can see, productivity growth understandably falls with GDP/capita but spikes much higher over the proceeding two-to-three quarters. Even more importantly, it falls below wage and GDP/capita growth as time goes on, showing that economic growth becomes less efficient as the economy "builds up fat".

(By "fat" I mean employed labor and capital that may be better used elsewhere in the economy as well as poor business practices.)

If you'd like to see a great real-world example of this, take a look at these data YoY during and after the 2008 recession:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

As you can see, there is relatively low productivity growth going into the recession, huge productivity growth toward the end, and a drop back down thereafter.

In fact, the further the economy falls, the higher the expected productivity gains thereafter. Even more, the faster the economy rises, the worse productivity growth will be over the following year. This is illustrated in the scatter-plot below:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

(The engineers reading this may complain about the wide variation around the trendline. Indeed, the R2 is pretty low at 10%, but the slope can be shown to be negative with an infinitesimally small P-value, Z-score: -5.8.)

Clearly, negative economic growth promotes labor productivity which, in turn, is known to boost long-term economic growth and real wages. This may be the true explanation for why productivity growth is so slow and why corporate profit growth is negative.

Now, let's look more closely at how we can explain these statistics and further solidify the theory that recessions are inherently good.

Recessions Permanently Change Economic Structure

Recessions do not hurt all sectors of the economy equally. Some sectors are more cyclical than others (like auto-stocks vs. utilities), but there is still wide variation. 2008 obviously hit real estate, financials, and energy producers the most. 2000 hit technology stocks very hard. The 1991 recession hit major conglomerates.

It seems that recessions usually hit the economic sectors that grew the most in the years prior the hardest. Accordingly, I would bet the next recession will hit the silicon-valley-type "Unicorn" companies the hardest. This will likely push many bright people working for chronically unprofitable "technology" firms into sectors where their labor may be more profitable (Agricultural technology?).

To illustrate my point, take a look at the employment share of the U.S. economy broken down by sector vs. the U.S. unemployment rate:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database) Note, not all sectors included as I only used those available since 1948.

As you can see, rises in unemployment tend to catalyze a shift in the population employment breakdown. This is seen best in the rising "education and healthcare" sector that seems to permanently spike with unemployment and the falling manufacturing sector share that seems to permanently drop with each recession.

When unemployment is steady or falling, the breakdown does not change much. This is seen well over the past decade which has seen unemployment drop to extreme lows and very little change in the overall employment breakdown.

I know it is slightly tough to see in the chart so take a look at a scatter chart of the YoY "average absolute change in employment breakdown by sector" (average change in all the lines in above chart) vs. the YoY change in the unemployment rate:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

As you can see, a rise in unemployment has a huge impact on where people are employed in the U.S. economy.

To give a real-world example (that I'm sure will irritate a few readers), many people worked as pit traders or stockbrokers in years past and almost definitely have now changed to a new career. The technology to automate those jobs existed well before the 2008 recession, but banks did not need to pursue that automation until they were money-starved.

Since such automation has resulted in a higher trading volume per remaining worker, productivity has improved. While the layoffs were certainly painful, many ex-financial workers eventually entered the technology sector and helped create the vast innovations seen today.

The Bottom Line

Recessions are undoubtedly initially painful for almost all parties. But, most successful investors know that such instances help promote learning and long-term growth. The same is evident in the economy.

Economic slowdowns promote worker productivity growth which is necessary for long-term economic growth, positive stock market performance, and real wage increases. In fact, real productivity growth tends to fall back toward near-zero in the years after a slowdown. Importantly, real wage growth does not usually fall as low as productivity and, if wages rise faster than it, profit margins fall.

Even more, economic slowdowns tend to catalyze seemingly inevitable economic transitions. It can be shown that periods of rising unemployment move labor into more efficient parts of the economy, again improving future growth.

While this is empirically provable, it goes against the grain of the modern "dual-mandate" of central bankers and the wishes of the public who live in fear of recessions. Recessions are emotional for workers, politicians, and investors so it is understandable cognitive dissonance gets in the way of these obvious facts, causing recessions to be treated as evil plagues and not a natural and necessary phenomenon.

Perhaps if investors came to believe recessions are natural and necessary, they would not face them with fear and panic-sell at the least opportune time. Even more, it may finally end QE policies which I believe will prove disastrous (as they are akin to giving a person addictive opiates after a painful vaccine).

