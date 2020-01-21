Adobe: Assessing The Long And Short-Term Upside

While investors may simply be willing to ride out valuation volatility for growth, the stock has outrun itself in recent months. Investors should keep this in mind when approaching Adobe.

The business is a FCF machine, and its long-term prospects are attractive thanks to potential expansion of its Digital Experience segment.

Despite being around for years, Adobe has transformed itself into what it is today - a rapidly growing software conglomerate with a high concentration in subscriptions.

Most investors are probably familiar with Adobe Inc. (ADBE) because of its PDF file format, which Adobe invented in the 1990s. Today, Adobe is a diversified software company that offers a suite of products and services to its customers. These include cloud-based products, media editing, document publishing, experience management, and much more. The transformation of Adobe over much of the past decade has sparked immense growth for what is an established brand name. The company's stock has been on a hot streak for some time now, and we feel that it's a great opportunity to evaluate the company's long and short-term prospects. While the long-term growth runway remains vast for Adobe, investors may want to pump the brakes before heavily accumulating shares at these prices. The stock has managed to outrun its fundamental growth, likely limiting near-term upside in the stock.

Long-Term Outlook

Adobe has successfully transformed its business into a multi-faceted software company that drives the majority of its revenues through a subscription model. The company's revenues have grown rapidly, averaging 21.92% per annum over the past five years. The company's Digital Media and Experience segments are now the core drivers of Adobe.

This has been extremely lucrative for Adobe. The company has become an outstanding cash flow engine.

The company is converting 36% of its rapidly growing revenues into FCF, which is largely being put back into the stock to retire shares (Adobe doesn't currently pay a dividend).

With a shrinking float on top of rapidly growing (and high margin) revenues, Adobe's bottom line has simply exploded since 2015.

This is the obvious driver behind the stock's meteoric trajectory over that same time period. However, it's not the reason that investors should be bullish moving forward. Despite Adobe's already strong run, there is still a lot of long-term upside to be tapped by investors. The primary driver of this is Adobe's second largest operating arm - its Digital Experience business.

In the current way that companies go to market, data (and how to manage it) has become an invaluable resource. This includes everything from customer management, to advertising, to analytics, artificial intelligence and so much more. Have you ever looked up a pair of boots online, and then notice that you are bombarded with ads for boots as you visit other sites? This is just touching the surface of what data management has become. This segment of Adobe's business only represents 29% of Adobe's revenues - but the size of the business has roughly doubled just in the past three years to approximately $3.2 billion.

This sector has tremendous room to grow for Adobe. Between various applications within Digital Experience, Adobe sees a total addressable market of roughly $84 billion by FY22.

While it's certainly possible that momentum slows down for Adobe as sustained growth at such high rates becomes increasingly harder to maintain - even moderate success from Adobe in grabbing share leaves room for years of double-digit revenue growth. The company's concentration in subscriptions gives the business a stable revenue stream, and established margins (selling software on subscription is very non-capital intensive) mean that cash flow should be strong for the foreseeable future. While the company doesn't offer a dividend (our normal focal point), Adobe is poised to deliver strong capital gains because the company likely will be earning much (much) more per share in 10 years, than it is today.

Verdict: Bullish

Short-Term Outlook

Adobe's stock has reflected this strong operational momentum and growth. The stock has easily outpaced the market since 2015.

While we are bullish on Adobe over the long term, investors who buy shares tomorrow expecting continued jubilation may come away disappointed. The stock's share price has started to outrun Adobe's impressive growth.

Adobe's TTM PE ratio of 58.29X is near the highest level it's been since 2016. The company's forward multiple based on FY2020 analyst estimates is still almost 36X. If we look at value from an FCF standpoint, the stock's current FCF yield of just 2.34% is its lowest of the past 10 years.

This points us to a couple of questions. How much further upside is there for Adobe at its current valuation? The stock has already appreciated a whopping 31.72% just in the past three months. Is this a sign of multiple expansion - has the company's performance drastically accelerated and justified a "new norm" for valuation? Or has a great company and stock simply run rampant in a strong market?

This isn't a bearish call on the company, or its long-term prospects. Investors who accumulate here will likely do well over the next 5-10 years. However, the stock seems to have outrun itself and no longer leaves much margin of error for Adobe's operating results. At these lofty multiples, a softer than expected quarter or guidance (or deceleration of growth) will result in a sharp reaction from share prices. These events are difficult (impossible) to predict the timing of but between market events and Adobe itself, a 15%-20% correction on shares is completely plausible (or the stock trades sideways until the business catches up to the stock price). Either way, it's typically not a wise decision to swim after a boat that has already set sail.

Verdict: Overvalued

Wrapping Up

Adobe has transformed itself into a cash flow machine, and the company's growing and subscription-based revenue streams instill confidence that Adobe's success isn't going anywhere. With that said, the stock is simply overheated and investors chasing shares at this point are asking for short-term disappointment. Perhaps investors are willing to accept the premium on shares and ride out the short-term valuation concerns for long-term gains (and that's OK) - investors just need to be aware of both short and long-term circumstances before jumping in with two feet.

