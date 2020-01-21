While the stock is trading at a discount to the S&P 500, Energizer's share price doesn't offer enough of a margin of safety to account for near-term risks.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) went public after being spun off from its parent company in 2015. The conglomerate best known for its battery and vehicle care products offers investors strong market positioning in sectors with stable demand. However, there are some red flags that are turning us away from the shares in the near term. Energizer's balance sheet is stretched, and the company is working through various operating inefficiencies that are hurting the bottom line. We need to see some positive traction before revisiting this name.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a conglomerate that offers a variety of products through its name brand and various subsidiaries. The company's products are centered around batteries and automotive care products. Energizer is a company that is undergoing quite a few changes that make it a bit of a mystery to investors. The company was only recently spun off as its own entity from Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) in 2015. Already since then, Energizer has actively reshaped its business. It has bolstered its battery business and expanded into automotive care through deals for Rayovac and various names owned by Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB).

(Source: Energizer Holdings, Inc. 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Author note: Varta is being divested by Energizer.

Including recent acquisitions, the business generates approximately $2.5 billion in annual sales. These bolt-on assets have helped drive growth. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6.27%. EBITDA has grown at a 5.99% rate over the same time period.

(Source: YCharts)

Fundamentals

Investors will need to be looking out for how Energizer performs over a long time frame. Because of both its short public history and recent acquisitions, it may be difficult to get a firm grasp on the company's operating capabilities. Nonetheless, we can still review how it currently performs as a baseline for future expectations.

We review operating margins to make sure that Energizer is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

Not too surprisingly, Energizer's operating metrics are a bit all over the place. Margins, FCF efficiency, and rate of return on invested capital have all taken a hit in recent years. Some context is needed when reviewing these metrics. Given the current volatility within the business (due to acquisitions), investors need to step back and determine whether they are bullish on the company's brand portfolio. Energizer has strong market positions in both batteries and the automotive care segment. If you are a believer in these segments, then it's a bit early to grade the company too harshly. Management is also projecting margins and cash flow to improve across the board. Energizer is guiding for the following operating improvement from FY20 to FY22.

(Source: Energizer Holdings, Inc. 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Investors should be able to learn a lot about Energizer over the coming quarters based on how well management can deliver on these benchmarks. The consumer goods categories are typically cash flow-rich, and we would want to see Energizer clear our 10% FCF conversion benchmark over the long term to earn its "merit" within this sector.

With any company that is actively acquiring assets, investors always need to keep an eye on the balance sheet. Sometimes a great strategic acquisition can be effectively negated because the balance sheet was ruined in the process. A strong balance sheet can protect a company during a downturn, while a poor balance sheet can expose investors to various risks.

(Source: YCharts)

This is where we see our first glaring red flag in Energizer. The company's balance sheet is currently a risk factor that investors will need to consider. It is carrying $258 million on its balance sheet against just under $3.5 billion in total debt. This puts gross leverage at 8.5X EBITDA, much higher than our cautionary benchmark of 2.5X. The numbers do get a bit better if we consider a couple of things. The company is divesting its Varta brand for approximately $400 million. Factoring this in, management is guiding net leverage at 4.2X-4.4X EBITDA by the end of 2020. Still, this is just too high because it takes away management's financial flexibility and exposes investors to risk, should the business underperform.

Dividend and Buybacks

Energizer has paid a rising dividend since its spin-off. This gives the company a five-year dividend growth streak. The dividend payout today totals an annual sum of $1.20 per share, a yield of 2.43%. While this isn't "high yielding", it does exceed 10-year US treasuries (yielding 1.82%).

(Source: YCharts)

Unfortunately, Energizer appears to be on the verge of damaging its dividend growth track record. The company's most recent dividend declaration was supposed to include a raise, which never happened. While this is disappointing, it's the smart decision considering Energizer's highly leveraged balance sheet.

The dividend is also currently strapped for FCF because of the operational metrics underperforming. The company had a jump in CAPEX pressure FCF streams, and the dividend now consumes just about all of 2019 FCF.

(Source: YCharts)

So, with a dividend that appears frozen, it's difficult to really count on much dividend growth while the company's financials remain in chaos. Eventual low- to mid-single digit growth is likely until Energizer generates better cash flow streams. We would then need to revisit the company's operating landscape. Energizer is shooting for FY22 FCF streams of $400 million, so how close the company can come to this goal will go a long ways in determining a time frame to clean up its financials and restart its dividend growth.

(Source: YCharts)

Investors were also diluted when the company issued equity to help fund its acquisition of Spectrum Brands' automotive care portfolio. We have already covered Energizer's current balance sheet issues, so we don't expect buybacks to happen in the immediate future.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Energizer is working on cleaning up its operations to become more cash flow efficient and expand its margins, but the company will need organic growth to really put itself in an attractive long-term position.

Energizer is essentially anchored into two main market categories, batteries and automotive care.

The global battery market is projected by the company to be slow-growing moving forward (flat to low-single digit). Volume of IoT (Internet of Things) devices will push growth in the number of remote devices, the largest demand category for consumable batteries.

(Source: Energizer Holdings, Inc. 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

The company is also anchored into the automotive care market. This is another slow-growing category (Energizer projects low-single digit growth). Energizer sells a number of automotive care products through its brands, ranging from air fresheners to waxes and polishes to fuel additives.

(Source: Wolf Street)

Both cars and light trucks are continually lasting longer, which should help drive demand for ongoing care and maintenance. As consumers strive to get longer use out of vehicles, maintenance and care products is an important discretionary spend category.

We see both sectors as defensive in nature, meaning that demand should hold up well in various economic environments. The main risks we see in Energizer are centered around competition from generic alternatives applying margin pressure (name brand batteries are very expensive), and execution risk in the company's operational turnaround plans.

(Source: Energizer Holdings, Inc. 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

It is targeting FY22 FCF of $400 million, but the majority of this growth is due to synergies and organic growth - neither of which are guaranteed until they actually happen. So, if Energizer falls short of delivering on these, that will have a notable negative impact on the company's prospects.

Valuation

Energizer shares have rebounded well since bottoming at the end of the summer. The stock's current price of $49 per share is near the top end of its 52-week range ($32-53).

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn EPS of $3.09 for the 2020 fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 15.95X. Given the stock's short trading history, you can only put so much weight in the historical metrics. The multiple is currently in the middle of where it has traded in recent years.

(Source: YCharts)

What we can do is to add context to determine if the stock is offering adequate value at its current price. For example, the company's earnings multiple represents a sizable discount to the overall market. The S&P 500 currently trades at roughly 25X earnings.

Does Energizer "deserve" a valuation in line with the market (which grows roughly 10% historically)? It is currently projected to grow earnings at just over 7% annually for the next five years, according to analysts. The company faces short-term financial hurdles related to its bloated balance sheet and operational restructuring. Given the below-market projected growth rate and execution risk still present, it's difficult to see value in the stock today. We would like to see a 20% discount from current prices to provide a margin of safety. This would result in a potential target of approximately $39 per share.

Wrapping Up

Companies with strong market positions in household item categories have traditionally been strong long-term investments. While Energizer Holdings certainly has that potential, the short term is cloudy because of several red flags. The company's acquisition efforts have bloated the balance sheet. This has caused operating metrics to suffer and threatens dividend growth. While the stock is discounted to the market, we don't see appropriate value given the company's short-term risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.