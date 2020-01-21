Real Versus Perceived Risk: Hersha Hospitality Trust

Readers by now are familiar with my preferred method of investing: targeting higher-yielding, undervalued and out-of-favor stocks that primarily invest in real assets. The market is notoriously irrational and can give us hefty discounts on quality companies, and we can get paid a tidy sum to wait out the eventual reversal in sentiment.

Lately, I have been employing the same strategy as before but thinking about it a little differently. First, I’ve come to realize that I am also essentially making an arbitrage play on perceived risk versus actual risk. The market, and retail investors, are fickle, and sometimes very set in their beliefs. Some examples of the fascinating disconnect between opinion and reality deals with the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and collateralized loan obligations or CLOs. The perception is that these are incredibly risky investments with high default rates and so the companies that own them are levered extremely highly, as much as 10 to 1. In reality, agency MBS (guaranteed by the government) are actually one of the safest investments that exist, as explained in this article. The high leverage is acceptable because the underlying asset is guaranteed. In this case of CLOs, many people confuse them with the far-riskier and now extinct asset class of collateralized debt obligations. CLOs are comprised of senior secured corporate loans and still made decent returns during the Great Financial Crisis. Their cash flows are robust but their highly volatile net asset value that is based on Level 3 asset accounting serves to scare investors away.

The second realization that I’ve had is that in this day and age where computer algorithms control the majority of stock market trading, I find myself investing in companies that have lackluster numerical results on paper, but simple explanations or an imminent turnaround occurring. These computers may not be fully appreciating the narrative or finer details about a stock, just simply pulling earnings data that may or may not be accurate. For example, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) has its earnings data still reported as earnings per share which makes no sense because it’s an equity REIT and funds from operations is a much more useful and reliable metric. A computer may think that the company is simply not profitable because it doesn’t understand that the company’s depreciation and amortization expense is factoring into its profitability calculations and the resulting EPS has been negative 9 out of the last 10 quarters.

Another example of the disconnect between short-term pain and investor/computer fear is with Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). The company was divesting its lower quality assets and undergoing a transformation into a high-quality triple-net lease company that would rival Realty Income (O). This transformation looked like a disaster to a computer:

Data from Seeking Alpha, image edited by author

Without using critical thinking or keeping a long-term outlook, you’d think that SRC just imploded. By spinning off their high-risk assets and pruning their portfolio into a high quality gem, the company is now in a much better position a year and a half later.

Data from Seeking Alpha, image edited by author

Assisted by the general market downturn at the end of 2018, shares of SRC slumped 20% following the “weak” data that was exactly what management had communicated to shareholders. Nothing about the earnings results were bad or unexpected, just ugly compared to the old company’s higher, lower-quality numbers.

By jumping into shares at the end of the fear and machine-driven sell-off, you’d be up nearly 50% in just over a year’s time, now that the company is more visibly successful.

Applying This To Today

That was a very long-winded way of explaining that opportunities arise when there is a misunderstanding of risk and a cursory glance at earnings headlines causes a sell-off. As long as the underlying assets are of sufficient quality and the cash flows are unharmed, this creates a fantastic investing opportunity.

Today, much of the broad market is looking expensive and many recently struggling sectors, like the mysterious triple-net lease sell-off of Q4 2019, have reversed course and shot higher. There are always value opportunities out there if you look hard enough and one of these out-of-favor bargain bin names is Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

HT investor presentation 11/15/19

Hersha owns 48 upscale hotels in the West Coast, Northeast, Washington DC Metro area, and South Florida. These are quality, resort-style hotels, and HT has spent a lot of time and money renovating and getting rid of their weaker properties. Simple improvements like enhancing the food and beverage options at their properties is expected to help drive organic earnings growth.

Hotels are admittedly a hated sector right now since we’re due, someday, for a recession. However, no one knows when that will be, it may be a mild one, and Hersha is already priced like it happened. HT is being valued at 7 times adjusted funds from operation based on 2019 numbers, and this is simply ridiculous. You only see things trading that cheaply when the market thinks that they may go bankrupt.

Hersha’s earnings reports lately have been a little disappointing since their two largest earning hotels were out of service following a hurricane in 2017 and some soft RevPAR coming out of NYC (despite strong occupancy). With the insurance money paying for the renovations and these two hotels about to go back into service, EBITDA is expected to increase 15% from this alone. I estimate that this will cause 2020 quarterly AFFO to rise to at least $0.58 from their midpoint of Q4 2019 guidance for $0.53.

These increased earnings are also aided by share buybacks, something that the company has done aggressively since 2014, and has retired 24.7% of the total float during that time. In the last quarter alone, the company bought over $10 million worth of shares at an average price of $15.21. By doing so, they will save $740,000 in annual dividends and more importantly display their confidence that the stock is undervalued. Need more proof? Here are some recent insider purchases:

Image from finviz.com

The Shah brothers (CEO and President/COO) have a habit of purchasing shares and have done so many times over the past 6 months. The majority of their buys have been at or below $14 a share, which is exactly where we find ourselves now, at $13.90. You can look smart by buying shares for less than management did.

Why are both management and the company buying so many shares? The company is trading at a large discount to net asset value. This is one of my favorite ways to determine if I’m getting a good deal on my purchase. By my calculations, NAV is around $32-33 assuming a conservative 7% cap rate on these depressed TTM numbers (FWD NAV will be higher since future earnings will shoot up), which seems absurd, but it highlights just how good of a steal this company is. Even by calculating NAV the non-ideal way for an equity REIT (artificially low NAV), subtracting liabilities from assets and dividing by share count yields a NAV of $19.14 per share. Therefore, you can buy partial ownership in these properties for at least a 27% discount to NAV, and probably even more than that if you go off of cap rate metrics.

Okay so we’ve shown that shares are somewhere between cheap and ridiculously cheap, but what if it takes a while for the market to feel comfortable re-pricing the stock higher? No worries, you’re getting paid a nearly 8.1% yield to wait for that to happen. Many people think that a high yield means that a stock is risky or that the dividend must not be covered for some reason. That couldn’t be further from the truth with Hersha, as the payout ratio is just 56% of AFFO. That is such an incredibly low, safe payout that I can’t remember the last time I saw a REIT with that much dividend coverage. Remember, that is also based on the TTM depressed cash flows that are excluding the performance of their best two assets.

Risks

Other than the possible recession that will hurt the hotel sector, what is the main risk with the stock? Well, in my opinion, it’s the debt maturity schedule:

HT investor presentation 11/15/19

No debt is coming due in 2020, but I’d like to see the company opportunistically use the low interest rate environment to push at least the 2021 maturity out a few years. Except for the two maturities in 2021 and 2022, the company’s debt looks pretty manageable, and its weighted interest rate on the debt is a decent 3.97% with 89% of it fixed. The debt is a little high at 6.8x 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, but it looks better at FWD Adjusted debt/EBITDA of ~5.6-5.7x. Some people may favor deleveraging over share buybacks, but with the interest rate on the debt at 3.97% and the dividend yield on the common shares of 8%, they are making the smart move by retiring the higher cost option.

Summary

When looking for attractive real estate investments for our portfolio, we prefer certain asset classes, and normally hotels are not one of them due to their super short customer tenancies (days) as opposed to triple-net lease REITs of a decade. There is low predictability and much higher risk of disrupted cash flows due to external events in this sector, and it makes for higher stress. However, when shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust offer:

An 8+% yield

A 56% AFFO payout ratio

A valuation of 7x TTM AFFO

Greater than 25% discount to NAV

Insider buying

Share buybacks by the company

Internally managed

It makes it very difficult to pass up this opportunity. Potential investors shouldn’t be worried about jumping in at prices below $14, because this stock is already priced like we are hurtling into the next Great Financial Crisis. Take advantage of retail investor’s fear and computer algorithm misunderstanding and add Hersha to your portfolio for a high income, real asset, value play.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with over 1000 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of over 1000 "landlords" before we hike the price!



Disclosure: I am/we are long HT, APTS, SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.