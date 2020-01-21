WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF: 4.7% Yield And Upside On Improving Macro Outlook

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (NYSE:DEM) with $2.5 billion in total assets invests in the highest-yielding foreign stocks from countries classified as emerging market "EM" countries. While this market segment faced a difficult environment over the past decade, we find that DEM favorably outperformed its benchmark. We think this fund is a good option for investors to gain exposure to emerging markets while offering a compelling 4.7% dividend yield. This article takes a look at the fund and why we see upside in 2020.

DEM Background

DEM tracks a subset of the highest-yielding stocks from the broader WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. The eligibility criteria include stocks with a market cap of at least $200 million, a minimum level of daily average trading volume while the companies must be incorporated in one of 17 emerging markets nations including Brazil, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

The other important aspect of the fund and tracking index is that the companies must have positive earnings over the past year and have paid at least $5 million in gross cash dividends on shares of their common stock. This rule for inclusion acts as a type of fundamental screen that effectively filters for companies that are profitable and at least capable of paying a regular dividend.

The current composition of the fund includes a 66% weighting in companies from Taiwan, China, and Russia as the three most represented countries, each with an approximate 22% weighting. While this is higher than we'd like in terms of diversification, the weightings by countries simply reflect the available securities that are eligible for inclusion. Stocks from countries like Brazil, India, and Mexico have smaller representations under 5% each of less high-yielding stocks.

The fund's diversification by sector also reflects the types of companies that typically pay large dividends. Energy stocks at 22% of the fund is the largest sector followed by the materials sector at 19% and banks at 18%.

(Source: WisdomTree)

Among the top holdings of DEM, we highlight a couple of Russian stocks that have been big winners over the past year. The Russian economy has benefited from an improving outlook with firming economic growth supporting a strengthening of the Ruble currency. The Russian mining company, Norilsk Nickel PJSC (OTCPK:NILSY), with a 3.2% weighting in the fund, is up over 100% in the past year. This company is the world's largest producer of palladium which is currently the world's best-performing commodity driven by a recurring supply deficit. The stock currently yields 6.6%.

The chart below presents the total return data for the top-10 holdings in DEM over the past year. Keep in mind that across the larger portfolio of 504 stocks, many companies are not actively traded on a U.S. exchange, so the fund is investing in the local market shares. Exposure to smaller foreign stocks is a strength of the DEM fund as it presents diversification benefits for investors.

Data by YCharts

DEM Performance

The fund's official benchmark is tracked by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) which we use here for comparison purposes. EEM is designed to provide diversified passive exposure to EM equities. EEM with $32 billion in AUM is the largest fund in the segment. What we find is that the WisdomTree ETF not only has a superior performance history but also an advantage in terms of favorable risk metrics and a higher yield.

Since the inception of the DEM in July of 2007, the fund has climbed 50.4% on a cumulative total return basis, outperforming EEM which is up by 29.3%. The excess return more recently is narrower, but we think the results here are compelling given DEM's higher dividend yield at 4.7% compared to 2.7% for EEM.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

Our take is that EEM potentially suffers from being too diversified considering it currently holds 1249 equities compared to 504 for DEM. The dividend focus of DEM also acts as an effective fundamental screen considering companies that are capable of distributing a regular dividend.

Risk Metrics

DEM and EEM share generally similar risk metrics over the past decade which is consistent with both ETFs having returned ~35% in the past 10 years. DEM with a beta at 1.11 is slightly lower compared to EEM with a beta of 1.15. Separately, the risk-adjusted return for DEM based on the Sharpe Ratio over the past 10 years at 0.25 is higher compared to the 0.22 for EEM. More impressively however is DEM's max drawdown of 51.8% compared to 66.5% for EEM which occurred during the financial crisis through 2009. By this measure, DEM did present a material advantage in terms of realized risk.

(Source: Data by YCharts/annotation by author)

In the context of what was a challenging past decade for EM stocks based on weak commodity prices and a stronger U.S. dollar, dividend stocks appear to have been a defensive type trade to the benefit of the DEM ETF. While it's possible that EEM outperforms DEM over any particular period, we favor DEM given its more balanced risk profile and higher yield that has proven to generate value over its benchmarks in different market environments. A scenario of weakness in the U.S. dollar going forward would likely support emerging market stocks with the incremental upside of appreciating foreign currencies.

Data by YCharts

DEM Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

Global markets have gained momentum in recent months with a more positive outlook for growth and trade following easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The building consensus is that by removing the layer of uncertainty that had pressured the investment environment over the past two years, economic activity can rebound which should be supportive for commodities and emerging markets in general.

The International Monetary Fund "IMF" just updated its 2020 global economic outlook and sees improving conditions while forecasting world GDP growth at 3.3%, up from 2.9% in 2019. The group warns that geopolitical tensions, like the spat between the U.S. and Iran in early January, pose a continuing risk. The potential that the U.S. dollar weakens in 2020, possibly driven by the low-interest policy from the Fed, could also drive an appreciation of foreign currencies and be incrementally beneficial for the DEM fund.

To the downside, in our view, the main risk for emerging markets is for a deterioration in the global macro outlook from current levels which could be confirmed should economic indicators underperform expectations. Commodities like copper and oil serve as good monitoring points that may signal market sentiment based on trading momentum. By this measure, a breakdown in the price of oil or copper, for example, would pressure the returns for the underlying holdings in DEM.

Takeaway

Overall, we are bullish on emerging markets considering a constructive outlook for global growth and commodity prices. The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF is a good option to gain upside exposure to these trends while offering a compelling 4.7% yield. We also highlight that the fund has favorably outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index on a total return basis over the past decade and recent years suggesting the high-yield dividend focus of DEM with a fundamental screen contributes to excess returns. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.