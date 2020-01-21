Saratoga Investment Corp.: Debunking A Bearish Thesis

These analysts are wrong, and Saratoga Investment Corp. stock offerings are actually directly beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

The company engages in stock offerings, which some analysts believe are dilutive for shareholders and help mask an uncovered and unsafe dividend.

Saratoga Investment Corporation (SAR) is a BDC with a small, but very enthusiastic, following. The company is consistently one of the top performers in its industry, with annual shareholder returns of more than 20% for many years, strong dividend yields, and even stronger dividend growth. Due to this, most analysts covering the company are generally bullish about its prospects, including myself. Nevertheless, there is one author who is quite bearish about the company, due to concerns about shareholder dilution and dividend coverage ratios.

In this article, I'll be focusing on these two concerns about Saratoga Investment Corp. and analyzing how they impact the company and its shareholders. I disagree strongly with this author and believe that the company's stock offerings are actually accretive to NAVs and beneficial for SAR and its shareholders, and that the company's managed dividend policy ensures safe and growing dividends.

SAR is an outstanding company and investment opportunity, concerns about the company are unwarranted, and shareholders should actually welcome any further accretive stock offerings.

Stock Offering Analysis

Stock offerings are almost always a net positive for shareholders if done at premiums to NAVs, which SAR generally does. Let's take a closer look at why this is the case.

The main benefit of issuing shares for a BDC is a growth in the company's managed/net assets. Asset growth means more income and dividends for the company and its shareholders, plus the potential for excess capital gains.

The main drawback of issuing shares is shareholder dilution. Issuing shares means that SAR's previous shareholders now own a smaller percentage of the company and are entitled to a smaller percentage of the company's income and capital gains.

You can generally estimate the net effect of these two effects by calculating net asset values per share, as this metric takes into consideration both of these factors. In most cases, the net effect of issuing shares for a BDC depends on the company's discount or premium to NAV. If the company trades at a sizable premium, it can issue shares at very favorable prices, meaning asset growth will exceed shareholder dilution and the net effect will be positive. For BDCs trading at discounts, the opposite happens and the net effect will be negative.

SAR's latest stock offerings were done at moderately large premiums to NAVs, so they were almost certainly beneficial for investors. I ran the numbers for one of the company's latest stock offerings, including the impact of certain fees and expenses, and found that it indeed was accretive on an NAV basis, and therefore a net positive for the company and its shareholders. Results were as follows:

(Source: SAR Corporate Presentations - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, SAR's latest stock offering increased its NAV by 10 cents per share, a reasonably good amount. I'm not going to calculate exact figures for all of the company's offerings, but investors should expect broadly similar results to the one above - small increases to the company's NAV per share following the offering. These are small effects, all things considered, but they are undoubtedly a net positive for SAR shareholders.

As a final point, I wanted to share something I wrote concerning SAR's stock offerings just after they were announced, about a year and a half ago:

Just this week the company completed a $27.2 million stock offering at $25 a share, quite large considering the company's current $155.4 million market cap. Management mentioned it plans to use most of the proceeds to finance new loans, so investors can expect to see accelerating AUM growth in the near term.



Although the stock offering wiped some capital gains for investors, as the stock was trading between $27-$28 before the announcement, as it was done at an 8.4% premium to NAV, it was also accretive to investors. Investors can be confident that management will ensure rising AUM leads to greater shareholder returns.



(Source: "Saratoga Investment Corp.: 8.2% Yield, Solid Growth Prospects, High Dividend Coverage")

My previous analysis was quite similar to this one, and I was mostly proven right. SAR performed even better than expected, with the company achieving double-digit, market-beating shareholder returns since the posting of that article and since its stock offering:

Data by YCharts

The results speak for themselves. Stock offerings are beneficial if done at premiums to NAV - SAR wouldn't have achieved these results otherwise.

Dividend Coverage Analysis

SAR's dividend is generally covered by the company's underlying generation of income. Sometimes, incentive fees are large enough that the company's dividend is not fully covered, although this only really happens when capital gains and overall performance are outstanding. As such, SAR's dividend seems reasonably safe, and dividend growth seems likely. I am slightly more concerned about the company's incentive fees, as I feel that these somewhat reduce upside potential.

Let's take a closer look at the dividend coverage ratio.

Net Investment Income

SAR's dividend coverage ratio is relatively easy to calculate. I simply take the fund's net investment income per share, equivalent to the fund's underlying generation of income net of fees, and divide it over its dividends per share. The calculation is relatively straightforward, and standard for BDCs and most fixed-income and equity funds. SAR's managers provide investors with most of these figures already, I simply organized the relevant tables and data, and calculated the coverage ratio myself.

The results are as follows:

(Source: SAR 3Q2019 Report - Chart by Author)

SAR achieved a dividend coverage ratio of 82.1% last quarter and of 92.1% for the first three quarters of 2019. The dividend is currently not being covered by the company's underlying generation of income, which means that it must be financed through asset sales and capital gains.

SAR's dividend coverage ratio is currently quite low for a very peculiar reason. The company's advisors charge some very hefty incentive fees contingent on realized capital gains, and gains have been massive during the past few quarters.

Its managers have, through a combination of savvy investment choices and favorable market conditions, achieved enough capital gains to cover the company's dividend, grow the same by about 8% annually, and grow the company's net assets per share - very positive results.

Of course, tons of capital gains means tons of incentive fees. These fees caused the company's expenses to increase significantly and its net investment income and dividend coverage ratios to decrease. Overall results were quite positive for SAR, its management, and its shareholders, even if the company's dividend wasn't completely covered.

The following table summarizes the above:

(Source: SAR 3Q2019 Report - Chart by Author)

As mentioned previously, my actual concern is with the company's incentive fees. These totaled $7.3 million for the past three quarters, a reasonably large amount, equivalent to more than 2% of SAR's net assets, and equivalent to about half of the company's realized and unrealized gains. The fees seem a bit high and will definitely reduce upside potential.

Adjusted Net Investment Income

Some analysts, including SAR's own management team, believe that net investment income figures are not completely appropriate for analyzing the company's underlying generation of income or its coverage ratio, as the metric includes the aforementioned incentive fees. Due to this, company management calculates adjusted net investment income figures, which exclude said incentive fees. I've calculated dividend coverage ratios using these figures. The results are as follows:

(Source: SAR 3Q2019 Report - Chart by Author)

As can be seen above, if you exclude SAR's incentive fees, the distribution is always more than fully covered. So, really, the only reason the company's dividend is not currently covered is because capital gains have been extremely high. As mentioned previously, the situation is probably less than ideal, but it is not all that bad either.

Dividend Coverage Conclusion

SAR's dividend is generally completely covered, but the situation does depend somewhat on its performance.

If the company's performance is simply average like it was during 2018, then fees are low and the dividend is fully covered.

If the company's performance is outstanding, like it was during 2019, then fees are high and the dividend is not fully covered. At the same time, SAR's capital gains would be more than enough to cover the shortfall, to increase the company's NAV per share, and to grow the dividend even further.

In any case, there really isn't any scenario in which SAR's dividend isn't being fully covered and the company must engage in NAV-eroding asset sales. Its current dividend policy ensures growing dividends, share prices, and NAVs - a solid combination.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

SAR is an outstanding BDC with an excellent track record of financial, shareholder, and dividend success. Concerns about the company's stock offerings and dividend coverage ratios seem overstated, although its incentive fees do seem a bit high. SAR shareholders have been handsomely rewarded throughout the years and will, I believe, continue to be so in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.