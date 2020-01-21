McDermott International Expected To File For Bankruptcy This Week - Equityholders Likely To Be Wiped Out

With unsecured creditors apparently getting only a tiny stake in the restructured company, a wipe-out for existing equityholders remains the most likely outcome.

According to Bloomberg, company is about to file for bankruptcy this week.

Note:

I have covered McDermott International (MDR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

According to a late-Friday Bloomberg article, ailing oil-and-gas engineering and construction company McDermott International is about to file for bankruptcy this week, a move that shouldn't come as a surprise to investors after the company defaulted on its senior unsecured notes last month.

Photo: Cameron LNG Facility Construction Site at Hackberry, Louisiana - Source: Mitsui & Co.

In fact, a group of unsecured lenders actually pressed for a restructuring transaction when entering into a forebearance agreement on December 1 but the agreement expired on January 15 apparently without a solution having been reached. In consequence, senior secured lenders amended the terms of the respective credit agreements to provide another six days of wiggle room without a potential acceleration of the senior unsecured notes constituting a cross-default event.

While "terms of the restructuring are still being negotiated and could change", the Bloomberg article actually outlines some of the most crucial points:

Baupost Group and HPS Investment Partners are expected to provide $2 billion in debtor-in-possession financing ("DIP-financing") Existing term loan debt likely getting equitized in exchange for a majority stake in the restructured company Unsecured creditors are anticipated to receive less than 10% of the equity along with warrants.

With unsecured creditors only getting a tiny stake in the restructured company, existing equityholders apparently need to prepare for being wiped-out.

In addition, I would expect the existing $1 billion in recent superpriority loans to be repaid in full from the DIP-financing proceeds, resulting in an additional $1 billion in liquidity being available to the restructured McDermott International.

The Bloomberg report does not contain any new information regarding the ongoing sales process for the company's Lummus Technology unit but one would expect the majority or even all of the potential sales proceeds to go towards repayment of the DIP financing.

As a result, McDermott's total debt would be reduced by more than 60% from above $5 billion to just $2 billion in DIP-financing thus providing significant debt service relief.

Should Lummus Technology indeed be sold at a sufficient price, the restructured company would be virtually debt-free.

Bottom Line:

Finally, the signing of a comprehensive restructuring support agreement with a majority of the company's creditors appears to be close as McDermott International is now anticipated to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.

While the respective Bloomberg article doesn't explicitly mention the fate of existing equityholders, the contemplated measly recovery for unsecured creditors makes a complete wipe-out the most likely outcome.

Also keep in mind that the common stock will be delisted from the NYSE shortly after the bankruptcy filing and commence trading on the OTC.

Investors should sell existing positions and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.