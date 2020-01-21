MTU Aero Engines AG Is Not Cheap But Worth The Price

Even though the stock currently trades at record highs, I believe that there is still some room for further upside.

MTU relies on two main businesses, maintenance and OEM, which allows it to profit from its products across their lifetime.

The last year has by no means been pleasant for The Boeing Company (BA). With its cash cow 737 MAX series grounded indefinitely and a net shrinking order book, the Seattle based manufacturer certainly does not feel like a winner right now, but Munich, Germany-based MTU Aero Engines AG (OTC:MTUAF) (OTCPK:MTUAY) certainly does. Not only has the company recently been added to Germany's blue chip index DAX (DAX) following quite a rally in 2019, MTU as a producer of engines used in directly competing aircraft models also profits from Boeing's most recent problems. And since the company makes money with spare parts and maintenance services as well, it profits - and will most likely continue to for years to come - in multiple ways.

So what is a huge problem for Boeing gives an extra boost to a company with excellent financials and strong growth rates. In this article, I will introduce readers to one of the best performing companies of 2019 and explain why I still see the potential for further upside.

Strong Maintenance Business Drives Growth

The company's maintenance division is performing exceptionally well. MTU reported an organic revenue growth of 8 percent YoY for the division as of Q3, and profitability is growing even faster (adjusted EBIT + 12 percent YoY during the nine-month period ended September 30th).

Following the grounding of Boeing's 737-MAX 8 and 737-MAX 9 models, there is an increased demand for airplane maintenance. Since the latest iteration of Boeing's best selling model remains on the ground and rival Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF; OTCPK:EADSY) is already producing its competing single aisle A319/320/321 models at maximum capacity, operators have to make do with older airplanes in many cases. Being older, those planes - and their engines - naturally tend to require more maintenance.

OEM Business Grows The Fastest

While maintenance is MTU's most important division in terms of revenue, the commercial OEM business has shown the fastest growth recently (revenue + 10 percent YoY during the nine-month period ended September 30th). The OEM business' overall (civilian and military) adjusted EBIT grew 9 percent to €370 million during the same period.

MTU profits from a trend towards more point to point routes instead of connecting flights via large, central hubs. Naturally, more point to point connections require a greater overall number of aircraft. And more aircraft inevitably create a higher demand for engines (usually two per plane). The high demand has led to full order books at aircraft manufacturers. Unsurprisingly, MTU too has a theoretical backlog of at least 4 years.

MTU does not develop and manufacture engines on its own. Instead, it has various partnerships with companies such as General Electric Co. (GE), Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF; OTCPK:SAFRY) and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (OTCPK:RYCEF;OTCPK:RYCEY), to name but a few.

The V2500 engine (MTU share: 16 percent), which MTU develops and manufactures together with United Technologies Corp.'s (UTX) Pratt & Whitney and JAEC, a consortium of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:MHVYF), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCPK:KWHIY;OTCPK:KWHIF) and IHI Corp. (OTCPK:IHICF;OTCPK:IHICY), and the PW1100JM engine (MTU share: 18 percent), which is jointly developed and manufactured with Pratt & Whitney, have especially been best sellers. The engines are primarily used in various Airbus A320 models, so once again MTU profits from the 737-MAX crisis, as these are the embattled models' prime competition.

MTU employees working on a V2500 engine; source: MTU Aero Engines AG

Furthermore, MTU also has a 6.65 percent stake in the GEnx series (as the name implies, it is developed in conjunction with General Electric), which is built into Boeing's 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 models. The so-called "Dreamliner" is the silver lining in the Seattle manufacturer's civilian portfolio. So MTU does not only profit from Boeing's problems but also from its success. A modified version of the engine is furthermore used in the 747-8, the latest iteration of the "Jumbo Jet", arguably the most famous aircraft ever to roam the skies (although by no means a best seller anymore).

An Air Canada operated Boeing 787 powered by two GEnx-1B engines; source: MTU Aero Engines AG

The OEM business generates an EBIT margin of 25.3 percent. While MTU does not break down the numbers separately, I believe that the actual sale of engines generates lower margins than the spare parts business does. And of course, the more aircraft MTU supplies with engines, the more potential maintenance business can be expected going forward. So all in all, the more engines are sold today, the higher the revenue potential is for years and - given the long lifespan of aircraft - even decades to come.

Strong Financials And Attractive Dividend Growth

MTU sports quite impressive financials. All divisions are growing handsomely in profitability as well as in (organic) revenue. For the full year, MTU expects an adjusted EBIT of about €730 to €740 million (2018: €671 million) at revenues of about €4.7 billion (2018: €4.56 billion), which translates to an adjusted EBIT margin of around 16 percent (2018: 14.7 percent).

Given those numbers, the net debt of €1.11 billion appears perfectly manageable. It is, furthermore, the company's aim to distribute dividends in accordance with the development of earnings. This has paid off handsomely for investors in recent years. Since 2013, the company grew its annual dividend payments by more than 16 percent per year on average to €2.85 per share for FY2018. Since the IPO in 2005, the dividend has grown about 11 percent per year. Admittedly, the absolute dividend yield does not seem too impressive, but the growth rate is quite decent.

Risks And Downsides

I do have a positive view of MTU. Nonetheless, there are some risk factors to be considered. First of all, while MTU is an excellent company, that is arguably already reflected in its valuation. At the time of writing, the stock already trades at record highs. In terms of multiples, it trades at a premium compared with similar companies (however, a direct comparison is somewhat complicated since MTU is highly specialized while other companies are parts of large conglomerates such as GE or United Technologies). Given the impressive development of the stock price in 2019 and (so far) in 2020, some investors may feel compelled to realize gains. That may lead to some setbacks in the short term.

Also, while the company profits from the 737 MAX crisis, the very same crisis does also point to a risk factor for MTU. If it was not the 737 MAX but the Airbus A320neo series that had been grounded, MTU would be hit by that as well.

The growing public awareness of environmental issues is another risk factor. MTU's future success depends on the enduring existence and growth of civilian air travel. Moreover, several of the company's most important products are used by aircraft designed for short to medium haul routes. If either ecological motivated decisions by consumers to increasingly prefer alternative means of transportation (such as high speed trains) or (even worse) political and regulatory restrictions were to impair the airlines, that would naturally have a detrimental effect on MTU as well. Not only would demand for new aircraft and thus engines shrink, a smaller overall fleet would also translate to less revenue with maintenance and spare parts. While I do not really fear the demise of air travel, one should at least be aware of the theoretical possibility of a negative development.

Conclusion

I think MTU is an excellent company that deserves a premium valuation for its focused and highly profitable business model. Regardless of whether manufacturing or maintenance is concerned, aircraft engines are highly complex technology. This results in a relatively high barrier to entry. So the competitive landscape is unlikely to change too soon or too fast. As a result, MTU is perfectly positioned to profit from an ongoing aviation boom and the demand in new aircraft it creates.

It does so all along the way: First, it sells the engines, then it generates predictable revenue over the lifetime of an engine via maintenance services and spare parts. The maintenance business also adds stability. Airplanes require regular maintenance in order to operate them safely. And if parts have to be replaced, an engine manufactured by MTU tends to require MTU spare parts. Even an economic downturn does not change this fact. While margins are lower, the maintenance business is rather predictable, as is the spare parts revenue.

The ongoing problems with the 737 MAX give an extra boost. The positive effect grows larger the longer the model continues to be grounded. Not only does it become more and more likely that airlines will opt for - potentially MTU powered - Airbus models instead, thus increasing demand for the company's products, but also every additional engine built increases the potential for further maintenance revenue for decades to come.

So all in all, while MTU is already trading at record highs, I believe that the company's excellent financials and its focused business model with a high degree of internal synergies justify some more upside potential. So existing shareholders should continue to hold the stock. I would advise interested investors to keep an eye on potential dips in the stock price following the realization of gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.