Boeing Is Still Working The Checklists

We think the recovery in the stock is a way off yet. We think it requires a truly new CEO to drive through the necessary changes.

We note progress at the top at Boeing, but we think more bad news is likely to come out - and that can be negative for the stock.

Background

We came to Boeing (BA) through our space sector focus. We claim no particular expertise in civilian aerospace and have no axe to grind whatsoever on the Boeing vs Airbus front. We recognize BA inspires religious affiliation and opposition but our focus here is very much Earthbound.

America needs BA to succeed, and yet BA isn't making much of a job of it. We think there's a great deal to do yet before the stock can be considered on steady ground.

We Are Where We Are

If you're reading this article then you are likely familiar with Boeing's woes and we offer no particularly new perspective on the past events.

Opinions vary as to the degree of systematic problems that built up and lay behind the 737-Max fatalities. Some see the two accidents as a consequence of the culture change arising from the Boeing-McDonnell Douglas merger. Others of the relentless focus on costs under the outgoing CEO Muilenburg. Or a hundred other reasons large and small. The only consensus right now is that hundreds of lives were lost tragically and probably avoidable.

All industries have their titans and when those titans are multigenerational, you can count on those companies running into problems every few decades. In most industries, no fatalities arise when a company is going through the wringer. Apple's flirtation with bankruptcy prior to the Second Book of Jobs? People worried about spare parts availability and software support. AT&T (NYSE:T) broken up by the FCC? People worried about their jobs, their pensions, and their landline service. But the nature of building aircraft is that when a company hits problems, people are going to be injured or lose their lives. So, everything carries a bigger price and comes with greater scrutiny. It's just a fact of the industry.

Plenty of companies have encountered all the same problems with which Boeing is charged. It's just that for most of them, it doesn't matter all that much. It doesn't lead to a congressional inquiry and it doesn't lead to a high profile CEO ouster. As an example, we suspect that if you looked deep within IBM you would see a company with plenty of cultural problems leading to a poor outlook for the company - which we believe will end up in a doom loop of some kind. We don't think IBM will look very much like its former self a decade from now, and we don't mean that optimistically. That IBM is a titan of computing and is likely heading for the drain shouldn't be too concerning for America. The American computing industry, the epitome of red-of-tooth-and-claw capitalism, will be just fine without it.

But America needs Boeing to step up. Here's why.

The New Cold War Is Upon Us

In case you haven't read the news in the last, oh, decade, the US has a new economic rival, being China. Even twenty years ago China was considered a large developing economy, with a debate raging about the viability of its membership of the World Trade Organization. Fast forward and we see a country using command and control capitalism to its fullest effect. Lacking the Western restraints of electoral cycles, employment rights and so forth, China has powered through the last twenty years to become an economic powerhouse. It has yet to establish itself as a conventional military power to be reckoned with. But it has most certainly moved to where the puck is going. Space.

China's space program is reportedly in very good order. Their stated achievements include a successful anti-satellite weapon, successful quantum communication from Earth to a satellite, and a successful landing of a robotic craft on the far side of the Moon (where no other country's Moon mission has gone). All this using proprietary technology. It is thought, but not known for sure, that China is also further ahead in hypersonic missile development than is the US.

It's not an accident that you see more on the TV, more in toy stores, more in the news about space than at any time since the Apollo program or maybe the early years of Shuttle. The US space budget is going to need some serious funding - because it's not just going to be about Martian geology or testing for the viability of life on Jupiter's moon Europa. It's going to be about keeping America safe by way of enhanced missile defense systems, and about proving higher and higher levels of scientific achievement and human derring-do in order to both further those weapons systems and also to demoralize - and maybe eventually outspend - the opponent. Which sounds a lot like the original Cold War - for which read the original Space Race - with the former USSR. This time, Chinese command-capitalism is the economic system that the US must beat down. And that's going to be harder because China is rich. Not as rich as the US by most measures, but an awful lot richer than the USSR ever could have been - because China avoided the basic mistake that Soviet communist states made. China is such a successful communist state because it doesn't follow communist economics.

For this level of funding to be available, there needs to be broad-based public support for renewed spending in space. Because it's going to start hitting the public purse, and just like in the 1960s the US government needs to be able to justify the spend in terms of direct benefit to taxpayers. Keeping taxpayers safe and supreme in the world is an easy benefit to explain, but it needs some razzmatazz to sell the story. (For which, in the end, the US can thank Elon Musk - since despite the federal government having handed over an awful lot of money to his various enterprises over the years, Musk is likely to end up the greatest war-bond salesman that ever lived.)

And for the technologies and spacecraft and defense hardware and missions to be delivered right and on time, the US needs a successful aerospace and defense sector. And that means it needs Boeing to step up. Boeing is responsible for a vast array of military business and it is at the sharp end of the federal space program. It produces the core stage of the SLS rocket - the largest rocket produced since the Saturn V of Apollo times, and the rocket upon which the federal program will rely to put "boots on the Moon in 2024" as NASA is fond of saying right now. And beyond that, it is the rocket intended to take Americans on to Mars. Getting SLS right will be a key step in the competition with China. Because the Space Race this time around will include claiming territory for nation-states - on the Moon, on Mars, perhaps elsewhere in the end. That territory will be both symbolic - flags and all that - and economic. If the Moon proves to have water resources that can be used to produce rocket fuel, it will become the biggest gas station yet built. And if its Helium-3 reserves prove accessible and viable as a fusion fuel - more so. So vast riches may lie on the Moon, and getting there and claiming ownership ought to be a very singular focus for the US. (As an aside, we don't expect the various space co-operation treaties to last very long. We expect to see competition just as on Earth).

Boeing Isn't On Its A-Game. And It's Not Just 737.

We don't know what's eating Boeing. But we do know that it's not just 737. It's not good for the US or the US taxpayer to have a sole-bid, sole-prime situation on the biggest missile renewal contract in memory. Now, we're big fans (and personal account shareholders) of Northrop Grumman (NOC), and from that perspective, it's great to have NOC as the sole prime on the Air Force's 'Ground Based Strategic Deterrent' (GBSD) Minuteman III renewal project - it's a huge contract, estimated at up to $85bn. But Boeing, who declined to bid, ought to have a piece of the puzzle.

The damp-squib 'Orbital Flight Test' of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft had an air of inevitability about it. The rocket - owned and operated by a Boeing-Lockheed Martin (LMT) joint venture, United Launch Alliance - performed 'nominally' i.e. precisely to plan. The Boeing-built and Boeing-operated capsule - not so much. It didn't look at its own watch and its flight plan got all bent out of shape as a result. Compare that with the picture-perfect SpaceX in-flight abort test yesterday. (Yes, we know those missions aren't comparable. We're pointing out the optics. But if you want to argue the point, SpaceX's abort test was a whole lot more demanding than the test-stand-only abort exercise Boeing performed, and even that didn't perform nominally).

None of this is any use to Boeing shareholders or the US at large. The US needs a high performing Boeing in order to maximize the value of its defense spend, in order to maximize its share of world aircraft orders (see SA author Dhierin Bechai on order and shipment data), and in order to maximize its corporate confidence.

So Should You Buy The Stock Now That The CEO Was Fired? We Think Not Yet.

We've been critical of Boeing stock for some time. Here're the notes we have published on Seeking Alpha.

When we've covered a stock for some time, we like to take a look back and see how our opinions played out versus just buying the S&P500. Here's how it's worked out on BA so far:

In other words, if you're long-equity focused, as we are (we don't cover short strategies or any derivative strategies), Boeing has been an avoid for some time now.

As everybody knows, they just appointed a new CEO. So will this change the trajectory of the stock?

Honestly, we think not. The new CEO is too close to the ancien regime. When the Enron scandal hit, would the investment community or the public at large have been satisfied by an existing board member taking the reins following the CEO ouster? What about the MCI Worldcom scandal? We think not.

We've seen coverage that the CEO position at BA is the "toughest job in America". That's right. It is. If you were on the board the whole way through the current travails. Because you have a very difficult path to tread and a whole lot of history to navigate. But a truly new-broom CEO? Not so much. A new broom not only lacks any baggage by association, they would also have an absolute mandate from shareholders and from Americans at large to fix and restore to greatness this American icon of a company. Not easy. But a job like that comes with a certain purity of purpose that lends mission-like quality to going to work every day. That is what we believe is required at Boeing to turn the stock around.

We would very much like to go to Buy on Boeing - for all the reasons we explain above. We want the company to succeed and the stock with it. But with the current halfway house management team solution - we remain at Neutral.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 20 Jan 2020.

