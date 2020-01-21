Cincinnati Bell: Another Offer Seems Unlikely -- But It Could Be Big

That said, it doesn't seem like this deal came out of nowhere, and potential bidders have had a year to make that type of offer.

The deal itself does leave room for another bidder, and with equity value a small part of the total deal value, a modest premium can lead CBB stock to skyrocket.

CBB stock has risen nicely over the past two weeks, and trades at a 9% premium to the cash offer from Brookfield announced on Dec. 23.

The bull case for local telecommunications provider Cincinnati Bell (CBB) in recent years had two pillars. The financial case was that Cincinnati Bell's capital expenditures would come down sharply as the company finished building out its fiber-optic network. That case was blown up by the company's acquisitions of Hawaiian Telcom and IT services provider OnX Enterprise Solutions in 2017. Hawaiian Telcom, in particular, struggled, and the legacy business disappointed, leading to disappointing free cash flow.

But the second pillar was that the company's networks in Ohio and Hawaii were valuable assets in an increasingly connected world. Fiber advocates argued that 5G wireless wouldn't be enough to solve the "last mile" problem for truly high-speed Internet access, making FTTH (fiber to the home) a potentially fortress asset.

That latter case seems to have played out, given that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) is acquiring Cincinnati Bell for $10.50 per share in cash. The deal is a bit of a consolation prize, given that CBB traded above $19 the day before it announced the dual acquisitions in July 2017. Still, the $2.6 billion deal does suggest that the fiber assets here have real value.

What's interesting — and surprising — is that in the last few sessions the market has bid CBB up well above the purchase price. Shares have risen in nine of the last ten sessions from $10.38 — which seemed, logically, to reflect a deal with a high likelihood of closing at the announced price — to Friday's close of $11.44. At that close, shares are trading at a 9% premium to the offer price.

Obviously, investors entering at the moment see another bidder on the way. That makes sense in theory, based on the asset-centric bull case. But the gains in the past few sessions suggest perhaps too much optimism toward the case, given the financial difficulties that have plagued Cincinnati Bell for the past few years.

Traders Move In

There's been quite a bit of momentum behind CBB in recent sessions. Volume has been higher than average. As noted, CBB has traded green in nine out of ten sessions. Buyers haven't just used the equity market: 420 August 10 and 735 August 12.5 calls were purchased on Friday.

Structurally, there's an interesting case for betting on a higher bid. The agreement itself doesn't present much of an impediment. Cincinnati Bell is prohibited from soliciting a higher offer, but its board can fulfill its fiduciary duties if another company expresses interest. The termination fee is only $18 million, less than 1% of the total deal price (which includes ~$150 million in preferred stock, which will be maintained post-merger). That's hardly enough to dissuade an interested buyer. (Please note this analysis is based on my layman's reading of the agreement, and is categorically not legal or financial advice.)

Meanwhile, Brookfield's bid isn't necessarily strategic. The company is adding Cincinnati Bell to its infrastructure holdings, as BIP CEO Sam Pollock said in the merger announcement. But this doesn't appear to be a merger being driven by enormous synergies, though Brookfield, to my knowledge, hasn't commented on potential cost savings. Nor is it necessarily a strategic play, even though Brookfield can provide learnings from similar assets held in Europe.

Rather, the impetus for the deal from Brookfield's standpoint seems simply that its management believes that $2.6 billion is an attractive price to pay for Cincinnati Bell's assets. The FTTH buildout already has reached 60% of addresses in Cincinnati and 50% in Oahu, according to CBB's Q3 conference call, and Brookfield likely can fund the remainder of the capex at a lower interest rate than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell, in fact, appears to have struggled to roll out fiber at the desired pace due to lower-than-expected cash flow following the dual acquisitions.

If Brookfield's well-respected management team believes these businesses are worth $2.6 billion, it's not unreasonable to believe that another suitor could see a modestly higher value. And as far as Cincinnati Bell's common stock goes, a modestly higher value for the business means a significantly higher price for the stock. A ~10% increase in deal value relative to Brookfield's offer, less the termination fee, adds ~$240 million to the equity component — and suggests a competing bid over $15 per share. That price would still value CBB at about 7x 2019 EBITDA (based on guidance that was reaffirmed after Q3), a multiple in the range of that assigned the stock before the Hawaiian Telcom and OnX acquisitions. Most importantly, it only takes one buyer to outbid Brookfield.

Who Is The Buyer?

The trading of late suggests that at least some traders are taking that high-risk, high-reward bet on a second bidder. And that trading does create the sense that "somebody somewhere knows something," even if the block option trades would be clear violations of Matt Levine's Second Law of Insider Trading.

But it's not clear who that buyer would be, or could be. In the merger announcement, Cincinnati Bell chairman Lynn Wentworth said the deal came after his company was "thoroughly reviewing a range of strategic alternatives and possible business opportunities for maximizing value." The proxy statement that would detail the background of the merger hasn't been filed, but the initial commentary does suggest that Cincinnati Bell was open to a sale and may even have shopped itself around to at least some extent.

Whatever the actions of Cincinnati Bell's board, buyers have had an opportunity to offer a price above $10.50 for the last year. CBB hasn't consistently reached the double-digits over that stretch, and traded below $4 in August.

Meanwhile, even given how large the debt slice is, $15+ is a reasonably big price. 7x EBITDA is not a 'cheap' multiple in the regional telecom space. CBB As noted, Cincinnati Bell's performance in recent years hasn't been that impressive, even though Hawaii is expected to rebound this year, with EBITDA up 5-10%. The struggles at Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) unit Google Fiber may cast a shadow. Analysts don't appear to have any inkling of a bidding war: UBS and Wells Fargo have cut the stock to Neutral since the deal was announced.

To be sure, this probably seems odd commentary from someone who is still long CBB stock. But there are ongoing issues here that may go beyond those that can be solved by a buyer with deeper pockets.

And I'm not dismissing the possibility of a buyout entirely. Brookfield's reasoning likely was based at least in part on the idea that there was a noted gap between the value of CBB's assets and its cash flow, driven in part by the company's inability to "properly invest in its network", as one analyst put it. Another suitor could see that gap as even more valuable; and again, it only takes one such party and a modestly higher deal value for CBB stock, or still out-of-the-money calls, to provide more upside.

Still, I'm somewhat skeptical that buyer is on the way, or that CBB necessarily has the leverage to get a deal price up toward $15. And so I'll take my gains here, while admittedly worrying that I might be missing out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I likely will exit my position in CBB this week.