Platinum Is Breaking A 12 Years Resistance, It Is Time To Buy This Precious Metal

Even tough demand for the metal was lower than expected in 2019, the precious metal was still able to end the year in green.

Platinum is a precious metal than can be found mixed with other metals such as gold, nickel or copper. Platinum can as well be found in alluvial deposits, which are sands and gravels, transported by a river and deposited at points on the river's flood plains. South Africa is the largest producer of platinum, supplying 3/4 of total production in the world. Russia, Canada, the U.S., and Zimbabwe are other major producers of platinum (Investing News). It is malleable and ductile and has a high melting point. Platinum does not oxidize in the air even at high temperatures and is unaffected by common acids. The metal has excellent resistance to corrosion, is stable at high temperatures and has stable electrical properties. Those excellent characteristics make the precious platinum a very ductile metal.

Today platinum is mainly used inside catalytic converters in cars, trucks, and buses. Platinum is also used for electrical components, thermocouple elements, corrosion-resistance apparatuses, and dentistry. Platinum is used extensively for jewelry, manufactured into metal gauzes for nitric acid production and as a catalyst to improve the efficiency of fuel cells. In medicine, platinum compounds are important for chemotherapy.

The demand for the precious metal is steadily growing year after year, and the current supply is not enough to keep up with the growing demand, creating a shortage (Investing News). In 2019 platinum started to invert its downtrend, and it is currently reaching an important resistance point. Trading around $924/oz the metal is set to rise even further in 2020 if it breaks this key level.

Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium

Platinum belongs to the PGMs (Platinum Group Metals) along with other 8 metals. There are two other metals in this group that have seen outstanding demand in recent years, palladium and rhodium. All three metals are heavily utilized in the automotive industry. More than 85% demand for palladium and rhodium come from catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is a car component that works to reduce vehicle emissions and pollution. It is a metal canister installed in the exhaust system. It is filled with a chemical catalyst, usually a platinum and palladium mixture, and helps to convert the vehicle's emissions into non-harmful gasses (MoneyWeek).

Platinum's main use is in diesel vehicles, whereas palladium tends to be used in petrol engines. But rhodium is the most effective catalyst for nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions in petrol engines, as much as seven times more effective than palladium. There is no substitute for rhodium.

Platinum can substitute for palladium in petrol engines, but this substitution only tends to kick in when the palladium price is double that of platinum. As of now, palladium is trading at $2229/oz twice as more than platinum, which may suggest a shift in platinum preference from automakers in the near future driven by the cheaper price.

The Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAPY) diesel scandal and the resulting regulatory changes drove the demand for diesel vehicles in Europe down. As a result, the price of platinum took a hit, while the price of palladium (which is used in petrol engines only) raised rapidly. Thankfully the big hit has already been absorbed, and the demand for diesel vehicles remains constant worldwide.

Although electric vehicle sales are surging, this should not heavily impact the price of platinum and other PGMs. About 85% of global energy comes from burning hydrocarbons, so even for electric vehicles, there's an 85% probability that the source of their energy is dirty. And according to the Boston Consulting Group, by 2030, 85% of passenger cars will still have a combustion engine and hence a catalytic converter. In other words, there will still be demand from vehicles for PGMs (MoneyWeek).

In the near future, platinum will be heavily used for fuel cells. A fuel cell is an electrochemical energy conversion device. A fuel cell converts the chemicals hydrogen and oxygen into water, and in the process it produces electricity. With a fuel cell, chemicals constantly flow into the cell so it never goes dead - as long as there is a flow of chemicals into the cell, the electricity flows out of the cell (MoneyWeek).

The use of fuel-cell vehicles is expected to take off, but not until the early to mid-2020s. But if fuel-cell vehicles take off, so will platinum demand and the normal prices, where platinum trades at a premium to gold and palladium, will return.

Each fuel cell will require an ounce (30g) of platinum; a typical saloon car would require five to six ounces. By the end of the next decade, platinum demand could be double where it is today (MoneyWeek).

Final Thoughts

Platinum saw an inverted trend in 2019. After being hit by the Volkswagen emissions scandal, the precious metal saw steady growth in its demand. Currently, there is a supply deficit, as the current producers of platinum cannot keep up with current demand, lifting the price of the metal higher. Platinum is cheaper than palladium right now. Palladium is heavily utilized in petrol vehicles, whereas platinum is used also in other fields like diesel vehicles or jewelry. It is important to understand that platinum can substitute palladium in petrol vehicles. The demand for palladium has been rising year after year in the automotive sector, but at current price levels some automakers may shift towards platinum, and this increase in demand may lift the price of the metal. The PGMs are major components of catalytic converters. Catalytic converters will still see major utilization for at least two other decades, which implies the demand for PGMs will continue to rise. As far as technical levels, platinum's chart shows a change in the trend. Towards the end of 2019, the metal's price reached a key resistance point, and it seems it is on pace to break it in 2020. If the break occurs indeed, we could soon a big move in the upcoming years.

