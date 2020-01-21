Commercial Banking And The Consumer: Bank Of America In The Lead

Investors should be very aware of these efforts because of the effect that they will have on the structure of the full banking sector and number of commercial banks remaining.

Other large banks are also trying to increase their market share causing regulators and analysts concern about big bank dominance of the whole commercial banking sector.

Brian Moynihan, BofA CEO, would like to double the bank's share in the consumer market, a market now very profitable, which will be even more so with advances in informationtechnology.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has a share of the consumer market of "probably 12, 13, 14 percent, depending on who counts…" relates Brian Moynihan, the bank's Chief Executive Officer.

"B of A is already the largest US consumer bank, with $730 billion of retail deposits."

Bank of America has 10.7 percent of total deposits nationwide, coming in, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Department, ahead of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) who has 10.2 percent.

And, what is Mr. Moynihan pushing?

Bank of America doubling the size of its retail business.

Robert Armstrong and Laura Noonan report in the Financial Times that the consumer bank "is by far B of A's most profitable unit, with $13 billion of net income last year and a return on capital of 35 percent."

For the bank as a whole, Bank of America returned 14.9 percent on tangible capital last year, down from 15.6 percent in 2018.

One can see why Mr. Moynihan might want to see the consumer business increase.

But, double the size?

And, where is it coming from?

The number of B of A branches has declined over the past decade from 6,100 to 4,300. During the same period of time, consumer deposits have almost doubled.

Information technology…something that Mr. Moynihan and Bank of America have pushed hard…is assisting the growth.

What is this push into information technology doing? Mr. Moynihan admits that being able to achieve scale at a very low marginal cost is the driving force behind the push.

Please note, this is the same argument that big tech, the epitome of the "new" Modern Corporation that I write so much about.

Mr. Moynihan seems to be saying that the advances that Bank of America is making in information technology in the consumer sector is allowing them to achieve a scale in the sector that allows them "to do more for customers."

"Mr. Moynihan said the pieces were in place for B of A to continue taking market share, with deposits growing above the industry rate, a low risk loan portfolio and a strong balance sheet with billions in excess liquidity."

Other large banks are pursuing the same thing.

JPMorgan Chase is moving aggressively to increase its market share as well and JPMorgan Chase is doing very well.

In fact, JPMorgan Chase is doing so well in the consumer banking space that Goldman Sachs, as it restructures itself, is expanding along the JPMorgan Chase model.

And, other large banks are also moving in this direction.

One of the major reasons behind this movement is that the current economic recovery has been built on the back of the consumer. Ben Bernanke, former Fed Chairman, and the Federal Reserve initially set out to create a wealth effect for the consumer sector, one that would stimulate consumer spending.

The Federal Reserve was especially successful in creating this foundation for the economic recovery, now in its eleventh year, and rising consumer spending has been the primary generator of the expansion.

Note, however, that business spending, especially related to physical capital expenditures, have lagged considerably in this recovery. Two major reasons seem to stand out for this. First, the "new" Modern Corporations as their scale increases generate massive amounts of cash. Even though these organizations invest a lot, they have their own pools of cash to draw on, so they don't turn to the banks.

Second, the economy has just not been growing that rapidly and, as a consequence, business borrowing from the banks during this recovery has remained very tepid.

The push to expand consumer business has primarily been a big financial institution thing, because the smaller commercial banks tend to rely primarily upon business lending as their major source of business.

This means that when you get to banks beyond the size of the "big" banks, you experience a substantial "falling off" in consumer business. These "smaller" institutions just don't have the ability to build the technology base needed to compete with the largest banks on scale.

Consequently, the current aggressive moves by the biggest banks is drawing some concern from regulators and other analysts about the dominance the larger organizations might achieve in this market.

Mr. Armstrong and Ms. Noonan quote Democratic senator Sherrod Brown as complaining, that deregulation has "amplified the potential for the biggest banks to threaten our financial system. Further consolidation by large banks would make matters even worse."

So, this seems to be where things are going.

And, Bank of America seems to be on the right track.

Let me just add that readers of my post know that I have not been a bit fan of Brian Moynihan.

Mr. Moynihan has been CEO of Bank of America since January 1, 2010. For all of 2011, Bank of America did not even earn one percent on shareholder's equity. I am still not sure that Mr. Moynihan would be high on my list of top commercial bank CEO's in today's world.

But, grudgingly, I will give Mr. Moynihan credit for what he has accomplished.

I do think that investors need to understand what Bank of America, and other large banks, are trying to do in the retail banking business. Just to cite what Goldman Sachs is trying to do in consumer banking adds a lot of credibility to this movement.

If Bank of America now has 12 percent of the consumer market and wants to have 24 percent. And, if JPMorgan Chase wants to have 24 percent. And, if Goldman Sachs wants to have 24 percent. There will not be many other banks in the banking industry. Investors: think about that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.