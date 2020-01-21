Mogo: Strategy Pivot Should Reap Benefits

Once Goeasy formally launches, it should help boost Mogo's bottom line, however I suspect the launch would occur later than Q1-2020.

Mogo is refocusing its attention on helping Canadians gain financial control. This new value proposition should help grow its membership and bring in more partners. This looks like a win-win for consumers and Mogo.

Mogo's (MOGO) new business strategy marks a drastic change in direction from its 2015 beginnings. Back then, Mogo was a mobile app that offered short term lending. It was competing against other brick and mortar pay-day loan companies.

In looking at Mogo today, it is still very much a mobile app but the focus is now on helping consumers save. Mogo aims to leverage its partnerships with various financial institutions and have third party financial products on its mobile app. Goeasy (OTCPK:EHMEF) will likely be its first partner.

What Mogo aims to do is a pretty tall order. The company is nowhere near profitability, but if we look past the financials, it is also pretty amazing how far Mogo has come. Despite some of the inherent risks, my position on this stock is still a speculative buy.

Mogo Is Still Not Profitable and It Still Bleeds Cash

In Q3-2019, for every dollar it generates in revenue, it spends $1.36 to operate the company:

(Source: Mogo Financials)

It may not seem like much but when its financial reporting showed $16.5 million in revenue, this is a net loss of $6.0 million. Operationally, the company sinks an extra $7 million a quarter into its operations after factoring in revenue, so it is also a big machine to feed:

(Source: Mogo Financials)

At the end of Q3-2019 it has about $13.6 million in cash on hand. In addition, it has also filed a short term prospectus where it can raise an additional $100 million in equity for the next 25 months. The extra $100 million in financing comes down to investor demand and how much investors are willing to buy up, but it doesn't seem like Mogo ever had issues with raising new capital in the past 4 years.

Financially, its cash position isn't great but it is mitigating this by putting a $100 million prospectus for future financing in place, and historically it hasn't had any issues raising money.

An Understanding of its Fee / Service Revenue

Its subscription and services revenue make up almost 47% of its total revenue. It is pretty substantial. This revenue line consists of:

MogoProtect, it is a protection against fraud and generates about $108 a year from paying member

Service fees earned from its Mogo Spend

Services fees earned from its Mogo Crypto

Moving forward, Mogo plans to launch MogoGold where it can charge a monthly fee to its members with the intention that its members can receive 10 times the results back.

Its New Strategy has a Stronger Value Proposition

Mogo new strategy really taps into consumer's desire for financial control. There are studies of how Canadians are facing higher household debt and a 2018 survey shows Canadians do not earn enough to feel financially secure. Mogo goal of helping these Canadians through its mobile app is likely to strike a chord among consumers. Its growing membership numbers are also proof of its popularity as it has been adding 20,000 new members a month.

Another positive aspect to this strategy is it shifts the company away from the lending business. Lending requires a lot of capital reserves and this is one item Mogo does not have a lot of. By launching the lending platform, Mogo can slowly move towards a recurring fee-based model with no capital requirements.

From a partnership perspective, I can see the appeal of Mogo to 3rd party partners. Mogo has almost 1 million members now with more than 50% of it being millenials. Research has shown millennials use their mobile phones a lot and prefer to text rather than to interact in person, so Mogo is in a sweet spot to help 3rd party partners tap into this market segment.

One area that Mogo doesn't talk a lot about is that it pretty much has created a new industry for itself. In Canada, there really isn't a direct competitor that does what Mogo does. Canada's top 5 banks each has its own respective mobile apps but it doesn't have the scale of what Mogo offers.

New Strategy Means New Roadblocks

My expertise is not in mobile apps and development but rolling out 3rd party products into its mobile app does not sound like an easy task. There is also a high degree of security needed too as personal information are going to 2 different companies: Mogo and its third party partners.

In Mogo's Q3-2019 earnings call, they mentioned a "Go Live" launch date of Q1-2020. I can understand how Mogo wants to make sure everything is as seamless as possible, and any technical misstep can sour the company's relationship with Goeasy. This leads me to think that a Q1-2020 launch seems a bit optimistic and I suspect it could be delayed.

When Would I Abandon My Bullish Position?

At the end of the day what matters most is the bottom line, and the new strategy deserves at least a 12 month period to play out. That time seems necessary to work out the kinks in its partnerships and to perfect its mobile app. If there is no improvement in the profitability and Mogo continues to burn through its cash, then I would re-assess my position then.

Conclusion: Still a Speculative Buy

This is my 4th article on Mogo and in every past article I have talked about how Mogo is a buy. I have been saying this for the last couple years and I sometimes feel like I'm beating a dead horse. For investors who have followed my coverage and advice on Mogo, I continue to believe this is a high-potential speculative holding.

In my previous article, a reader had left me a comment asking what my target price is for this stock. To be frank. I don't know. Mogo has never really made money so valuing it based on its earnings is not plausible. It doesn't have competitors in Canada so market comparable are not available.

What has kept me bullish in Mogo is its management is very driven to succeed. The company has been burning cash for 4 years and yet it is still in operations and it is still able to raise money. Its membership is growing and the pace of its membership growth has increased. The fact that it is able to partner with Goeasy (one of the largest non-prime lenders in Canada), and it is about to reveal a second partner in 2020, are evidence that Mogo carries some brand recognition in the market place. To me, this brand recognition is worth something.

Investors have to be patient with this stock and should not write it off. My position is a speculative buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.