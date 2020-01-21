If bears are more motivated to sell, then stock prices go down as they sell, and they receive cash from those they bought from, who were less bearish.

If bulls are more motivated to buy, then stock prices go up as they buy, and cash moves into the hands of those they bought from, who were less bullish.

Anytime you hear a bull or bear argument about cash on the sidelines, understand that it is bogus. Ordinary trading does not add or subtract cash on the sidelines, excluding commissions.

Anytime you hear a bull or bear argument about cash on the sidelines, understand that it is bogus. Ordinary trading does not add or subtract cash on the sidelines, excluding commissions.

If bulls are more motivated to buy, then stock prices go up as they buy, and cash moves into the hands of those they bought from, who were less bullish. If bears are more motivated to sell, then stock prices go down as they sell, and they receive cash from those they bought from, who were less bearish.

In both cases, the amount of cash on the sidelines does not change. Cash moves the opposite direction of shares.

So, when does cash enter the market?

IPOs

Rights offerings

When does cash exit the market?

Dividends

Buybacks

Acquisitions of companies where cash is a component of the transaction

When cash enters the market, shares are created and cash goes into corporate coffers. When cash exits the market, shares are bought into corporate coffers, and cash exits the corporations.

As such, don't listen to cash on the sidelines arguments. There is always cash on the sidelines. The question is whether new companies are being created, and whether companies are being consumed, and what the relative profitability levels are.

Disclosure: None.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.