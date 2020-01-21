Huntington Bancshares Is A Solid Investment

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is a mature regional bank in the US. Owing to its size, the bank is classified as systematically important to the American economy. These conditions have led to HBAN embarking on a judicious loan book expansion program that has seen its interest income nearly double between 2014 and 2018. This has been partly achieved through the acquisition of other regional competitors. As a major retail bank that enjoys customer confidence, employs prudent financial measures, and has an extensive profit history, HBAN is poised to continue leading this particular industry in the foreseeable future. As it expands its regional reach through business combinations, HBAN will soon make record profits and become an exceedingly visible player in the U.S financial industry.

Profitability

As shown in Figure 1, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated's return on equity (ROE) improved from 2014 (9.99%) to 2015 (10.51%) before declining in 2016 (6.28%). In 2017 and 2018, the bank's ROE has improved significantly from 10.26% to 11.92%, respectively. These results mean that the bank's management enhanced cost containment measures and grew revenues, which led to improved profitability. However, since growth in ROE could also be an indicator that HBAN utilised more leverage to achieve these results, it is necessary to use other measures that are less reliant on debt to boost growth.

Figure 1 shows that HBAN's ROA averaged 0.97% between 2014 and 2018. There was also a notable improvement from 2014's 0.95% to 2018's 1.22%. This growth can be attributed to an enlargement of HBAN's loan book as this is the firm's primary asset and source of revenue. Moreover, it can be inferred that HBAN garnered 1.22% in net income from the total investment in assets in 2018. This ratio is much lower than the 1.33% (2018) mean attained by the US banking industry. Therefore, HBAN is underperforming compared to its competitors despite growth of its loan book and ROA.

Figure 1: HBAN profit ratios

Profitability Components

A bank's profitability is decidedly reliant on its ability to manage the net interest margin. A higher margin conventionally denotes enhanced management over a vital revenue stream. However, growth in interest margins might also imply that the firm pays minimal rates on deposits, which in turn jeopardises its main source of capital. Figure 2 shows that HBAN has consistently earned a minimum of 3.5% in profits from its loan book. This ratio is significantly higher than the industry average of 3.34%. In an industry where customers have nearly zero switching costs, it is not plausible that HBAN could be charging above-average lending rates. However, it is likely that its superior performance is attributable to paying below-average deposit rates. More importantly, HBAN could have better lending policies based on a customer sound creditworthiness, thus has below average provision for loan losses. Another reasonable explanation is that HBAN could be making misleading loan loss provisions to boost profitability.

Figure 2: Profit efficiency components

From Figure 2, it is also notable that HBAN has significantly reduced its overhead ratio (non-interest expenses as a percentage of total assets) from 2.84% in 2014 to 2.43% in 2018, while the industry average was 2.94%. The implication is that the bank has adopted measures that reduce these fixed costs. This is particularly important for a bank with below-average asset returns in a sector characterised by little wriggle room to increase interest margins. For instance, HBAN has increasingly implemented technologies that diminish human input such as mobile apps. Besides, prudency in lending minimises related legal and management overheads.

Nevertheless, non-interest revenues as a percentage of total income have been on the decline as shown in Figure 2. This outcome is traceable to banks generally not increasing non-interest customer charges since the 2008 recession.

Prudency Measures

The loan to total assets ratio measures a bank's liquidity. It signals a bank's ability to fund growth using available deposits. A low ratio infers that the bank is underutilizing available resources. However, too high a result also means that the firm does not have adequate liquidity to cover unexpected bank runs. HBAN's loan to assets ratio between 2014 and 2018 averaged 69.21% against an industry mean of 65.53%. This significant difference implies that HBAN has increased its loan book considerably, thus earning higher interest income (above). The high ratio could also mean that HBAN is less liquid than its competitors, which is likely to be one reason that the bank has moved towards its reduction since 2014 as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Loans to total assets trend

Unlike other industries, banking faces the constant risk of runs where deposits are withdrawn suddenly. These emanate from a variety of unpredictable factors. Therefore, it is imperative that a bank has adequate financial capability to meet bank runs and other insolvency risks. A related consideration is that a bank must exercise prudency in lending. The implication is that, even as it pursues profitability, a financial institution ought to ensure that its lending practices are sustainable in the long term. This helps in limiting loan losses, thus providing the firm with adequate liquidity. The loan loss provision and non-performing loans ratios are some of the measures applied in assessing a bank's prudency.

Figure 4 shows that HBAN's average loan loss provision was 0.25%. This was nearly half of the industry average of 1.22%. Low loan loss provision means that a bank expects low loan defaults. This is attributable to higher quality loan origination where clients are screened better for the ability to repay advances. Therefore, the inference from HBAN's loan loss provision ratio is that it has stricter lending practices that enhance the quality of its assets. Nonetheless, it is important to note that this ratio has been on the rise since 2014. This is due to growth in HBAN's loan book that makes it necessary to increase the possibility of loan defaults. Another possible explanation behind HBAN's below-average loss provision is that it could be manipulating its profits by minimising provisions. It could also mean that HBAN's loan book is growing slower than the industry average. The two possibilities are minimised as HBAN's loan book has grown by 57% between 2014 and 2018, while its provision for losses has risen by 190%. These differences between asset growth and loss provisions infer adequacy in the allowance.

Additionally, the average non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans at HBAN (1.09%) is significantly higher than the industry average of 0.95%. This means that HBAN expects that a higher percentage of its loans will be defaulted compared to the industry average, which could have motivated HBAN to diversify its asset base.

Figure 4: Prudency measures

Conclusion

Lastly, HBAN does not seem to have a defined pattern of revenue and asset growth. Nonetheless, the bank has seen its revenues increase at an average rate of 15.78%, while its assets have risen by 12.55% between 2014 and 2018. Revenue growth at HBAN is higher than the industry average of 13.2%, while asset growth is lower than the sector's mean of 14.1%. While revenue growth does not have a defined implication apart from that effective income management, the increase in loans denotes an upward trend in credit risk exposure. This is likely to have informed HBAN's increase in prudency measures as discussed previously. In conclusion, it is noted that HBAN's performance on all major fronts was better than the industry's averages. This denotes the adoption of better prudency policies and measures at the bank. Based on the foregoing analysis, it is suggested that HBAN makes a credible investment.

