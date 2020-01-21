Avoiding Redemption Risk In This New Municipal Environment

Municipal bond issuers are under increasing pressure to fund their ballooning pension costs. Red flags are abundant in muni-land right now since many public entities are selling their assets - sewer and utility systems among them. Some are even merging with private entities to fund their growing liabilities. These types of transactions can have enormous negative repercussions and should put municipal bond investors on high alert. Specifically, investors should fear the triggering of Extraordinary Redemption Provisions (ERPs), explained below. I'll also recommend safe alternatives to buy, what to avoid, and what steps do-it-yourself investors can take to reduce risk in the muni market.

Significant events involving one of your municipal bond issues can trigger Extraordinary Redemption Provisions. This provision appears in the municipal bond's Official Statement. It states that if a certain event occurs, the issuer can redeem the bonds early. Sometimes this redemption can occur at par value $100, which can have huge downside ramifications for those who own bonds trading at a premium (above $100). ERP trigger events include unexpended proceeds, determinations that the status of the bonds are no longer tax free, changes in uses of proceeds, failure of issuer to appropriate funds, or destruction of facilities from which the bonds are payable. These events can cause massive losses if your bond has appreciated in market value and trades at a premium, such as $120. That premium can be lost in a heartbeat unless you have done the proper credit analysis.

Although this still happens only rarely, it has become more frequent of late. We are increasingly seeing privatization of municipal assets, as the issuers strain to fund their pension liabilities. We see this with water and sewer bonds. These were once considered the gold standard of the muni market. They were essential services, isolated from a municipality's pension liabilities. As some move from public to private they become far riskier.

Hospitals are another sector to watch. Especially hospitals with tax-ability provisions that can be redeemed at par. The hospital industry has experienced extraordinary consolidation. Sometimes a for-profit hospital system will buy a non-profit hospital funded by tax-exempt bonds. The debt then becomes taxable. Then the new hospital system will likely call the bonds at par. This is another example of an instance where you could lose a 20-point premium if the bonds were trading at $120.

Still not convinced? Here's another ERP horror story from one of my previous articles: Fly High With Tax-Free Airport Revenue Bonds. Denver Airport's renovation project had massive problems, leading to contact cancellations, and eventually calling bonds at par which had previously been trading a $115. Ouch!

To avoid these devastating scenarios, do your homework. Prior to purchase look under the hood and see if a bond issue has certain Extraordinary Redemption Provisions and at what price bonds can be potentially called.

Avoiding Early Unexpected Redemptions:

Pension Liabilities: Unfunded pension liabilities are perhaps the biggest risk in the municipal bond space. Before undertaking any municipal purchases make sure the credit has little unfunded pension obligations.

Privatization or Acquisitions: It's a really bad sign when a municipality sells its assets. Raising cash by selling assets means that an issuer is struggling to stay afloat.

ERPs Extraordinary Redemption Provisions: In certain instances, bonds can be called early and at a price that you may not necessary like (PAR). It's necessary to read the Official Statement to understand the terms of an Extraordinary Redemption. Official Statements of all issuers can be found at https://emma.msrb.org .

Stay on Top of Material Events and Financials: Monitor the public information disclosed by the issuer. What is a material event? Anything that is important for investors to know about. Things change in ownership or an ERP-triggering event. Be sure to monitor the financial statements to judge the issuer's financial stability. Material events and continuing financials can also be found at https://emma.msrb.org .

Yields in tax-free munis are really depressed right now but here are a few that we find very compelling.

Recommendations:

Timber Creek Texas Utility District (Moodys A2, BAM Insurance): Although this is a smaller issuer, Timber Creek Texas is a solid municipal credit. This growing area is located 20 miles from downtown Houston. The bonds finance local water, sewer, drainage and law enforcement services. The issuer boasts healthy reserves, moderate debt burden, and a lack of pension liabilities. Additionally, this bond has no Extraordinary Redemption Provisions, so it won't be redeemed early.

Timber Creek Texas Utility District General Obligation 2.00% Due 8/1/29 (callable 8/1/2025)

CUSIP: 887127YV4

Price $100.25 Yield 1.95%

Boston Massachusetts General Obligation Unlimited (S&P AAA Moody's AAA): This is a much a larger, well known, and more liquid issuer than my first recommendation. This highly rated city has a good handle on its pension liabilities. According to S&P, they've been undertaking a strategy of overfunding their liabilities and project its pensions to be fully funded by 2025-a rare occurrence indeed. Further, this bond has no Extraordinary Redemption Provisions, so it won't be redeemed early. It has a kicker structure, with a 1.30% yield to call in 2022, then jumps up to 2.18% yield to maturity in 2028. When you take in account Massachusetts state taxes, these tax-free callable bonds look especially attractive to a MA resident.

Boston Massachusetts General Obligation Unlimited 2.625% Due 10/1/28 (callable 10/1/2022)

CUSIP: 100853RT9

Price $103.496 Yield to Maturity 2.18%

Bay Area CA Toll Authority Bridge Revenue, Senior Lien (S&P AA Moody's Aa3): Another well-known issuer, is supported by revenues generated by the Bay Area's various toll bridges. The Authority is very secure as it's a monopoly, has nearly 6 years' worth of cash on hand, and the flexibility to raise rates if necessary. This bond has no exposure to pension liabilities and no ERP's are mentioned in the Official Statement. It's a callable bond much like the previous. It yields a 1.40% yield to the call in 2022, then jumps up to 2.89% if it makes it to maturity in 2030. These tax-free callable bonds look very attractive to high tax bracket California residents.

Bay Area CA Toll Authority Bridge Revenue, Senior Lien 3.375% Due 4/1/30 (callable 4/1/2022)

CUSIP: 072024RU8

Price $104.252 Yield to call 1.40% Yield to Maturity 2.89%

Actionable Steps for Individual Investors to Buy Safe Non- ERP Tax-Free Bonds:

Call your broker or look at your financial institution's tax-free fixed income inventory. You may want to inquire about new issues. This website lists the upcoming calendar of new issues: Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board::EMMA . If buying in the secondary market, your platform may allow you to search with different criteria. Search for bonds that are backed by creditworthy entities. Read the Official Statement and research whether the bond issue has any risky ERP provisions-especially those that can occur at par value. Closely study the credits pension situation. Make sure the bonds are secured by a well-known and financially stable borrower. Execute the trade online or with your broker. Make sure the execution price is within the context of recent trades. (http://finra-markets.morningstar.com/BondCenter/ is the website where you can search historical trades)

Municipal bond yields are low right now, but these recommendations will add value and safety to your portfolio. Make sure to dig into the verbiage about ERPs in the Official Statements and look at the pension liability figures. That's all for now. See you on the other side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Envision Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor in El Segundo, California. Alexander Anderson and Envision Capital Management are not a broker/dealers, and therefore do not sell bonds. However, they are a registered investment advisor and will buy and monitor fixed-income securities on behalf of their clients in managed accounts. Envision Capital owns the Boston bond 100853RT9 mentioned previously for the benefit of clients.