Taking A Mea Culpa On Chipotle

Image source

Fast casual behemoth Chipotle (CMG) has performed unbelievably well in the past two years. The company's food safety crisis from a few years ago has clearly been forgiven by consumers (or perhaps forgotten altogether) and the company's menu and other innovations have driven tremendous improvements in the top and bottom lines. I've been bearish on Chipotle in the recent past, and what I've come to realize is that I underestimated the company's growth potential. I am now on the bullish train, realizing the error of my ways, and despite the fact that shares essentially doubled in 2019, it appears Chipotle still has long-term value for those that buy today.

Sustained revenue rebound fuels profit growth

Chipotle's revenue, obviously, suffered materially at the hands of its food safety crisis a few years ago. The company's torrid revenue growth prior to the crisis was not only halted, but reversed, as we can see below. Note: revenue is in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see above that Chipotle's 2016 revenue total was ~$600 million lower than the prior year as consumers pulled back from Chipotle due to a lack of trust the food safety issues had been reconciled. However, since then, the rebound has been swift and sharp, and the company is back to its old ways.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This look at analyst expectations for the next several years gives us an idea of just how bullish the market is on Chipotle. Revenue should be around 14% higher for 2019, followed by double-digit increases for the foreseeable future. That's an enormous amount of revenue growth for such a large chain, but if we look at the catalysts, the picture becomes quite clear.

Chipotle has been very busy with menu and service enhancements in the past couple of years, helping to drive this return to outstanding growth. First and foremost, consumers believe the company's food safety issues are a thing of the past. Chipotle had a number of missteps that caused a loss of consumer trust, but recent revenue growth numbers suggest consumers have moved on. Chipotle has invested in additional food safety measures to ensure the likelihood of further issues is low.

Second, it has done a variety of things to drive top-line growth. Chipotle has invested heavily in its digital platform, allowing customers to order and pay via the app, and skipping what can be a very long line in the store, particularly at peak meal times. The digital business continues to gain penetration and is now over a billion dollars of annual revenue as consumers see the value in convenience.

Along the same lines, the company has begun in earnest offering drive-thru lanes, called Chipotlanes, at select stores. The company reckons it takes just 12 seconds to get an order because the customer orders and pays via the app before they get to the store. This is a major enhancement in terms of convenience and speed of service for Chipotle, and with additional Chipotlanes comes quicker service, which could help drive incremental sales from consumers that don't have 30 minutes to wait in line.

Apart from making it easier to buy from a store, Chipotle has made several significant menu enhancements in recent quarters. Examples include supergreen salad mix, replacing plain romaine lettuce, as well as making its chicken Whole30 compliant. These items were introduced just in time for New Year's resolution season, attempting to make it easier for those among us looking for some healthier choices in the new decade.

Chipotle has focused on more traditional menu enhancements as well, such as chorizo and carne asada. The latter is a premium alternative to more pedestrian steak and helps drive traffic to the stores as consumers can try something new. The point is that Chipotle used to offer the same handful of menu items but recent quarters have seen it expand its scope greatly. So long as it doesn't lose what made it great in the first place - a small menu executed really well - these new menu items and convenience enhancements should see revenue continue to climb materially over time.

Revenue wasn't the only thing that suffered during the food safety crisis, as we can see below. Chipotle's lean operating structure wasn't enough to save its operating margins when gross margins declined precipitously in 2016.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins were once 38% prior to the food safety crisis, an almost unbelievable number for a restaurant. However, Chipotle's focus on a handful of menu items and very high volumes combined for tremendous profitability. The food safety crisis saw operating margins fall from world-beating levels to essentially nothing, but the rebound there has begun as well with reflating revenue.

Gross margins have continued to climb out of the hole that was dug a few years ago, and SG&A costs have been leveraged back down to more normalized levels. While Chipotle still isn't as profitable as it was, as average unit volumes continue to climb thanks to comparable store sales gains, margins should continue to reflate as well.

I'm confident Chipotle can see higher margins because the reason it ceded its profitability in the first place is because of lower unit volumes thanks to the food safety crisis. Nothing has impaired the company's ability to generate profitable revenue, so it follows that higher revenue should see margins reflate. To be fair, menu items like carne asada are more expensive to produce and sell, so if uptake rates for the premium meat are high, revenue will move higher, but gross margins may suffer some. Even so, the point stands that Chipotle stands to see additional margin reflation based upon higher unit volumes in the coming years.

Hold your nose and buy

The thing is the market has already recognized this enormous potential for profit growth, which is why the stock has more than tripled since the February 2018 low. People like me that didn't see the bigger picture before were on the sidelines while shares soared, so the valuation has remained quite high by most standards.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have the company's EPS growth at 25%+ for 2020 and 2021, following what should be a ~60% gain for 2019, the final quarter of which hasn't yet been completed. The easy gains have been made, but with comparable sales still growing and margins continuing to reflate as a result, there is still margin growth that has yet to accrue. Menu and convenience enhancements should continue to drive this virtuous cycle for a long time to come.

The obvious risk of being bullish is that comparable sales slow down because so much of the bull case is predicated upon the company's unit volume reflation. As I mentioned, Chipotle's margins suffered primarily due to expense deleveraging thanks to falling unit volumes. If volume growth slows or stops, the company's margins could again be pressured. I want to make it clear there is no indication of this occurring anytime soon, but that is the risk to the bull case from this point.

At 48 times 2020 earnings, Chipotle can hardly be considered cheap. In fact, it takes a lot for me to want to try and recommend a stock with that sort of valuation. However, if we look at the valuation in the context of growth, Chipotle is probably fairly valued, or perhaps slightly undervalued.

For hot growth stocks, I like the price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, as it puts the standard P/E ratio into context. The ratio is simply the P/E ratio over the EPS growth rate, and anything under 2 for a growth stock is generally considered reasonable. If we look at 2020, we see a 29% EPS growth forecast and a forward P/E ratio of 48, meaning the PEG is 1.65 or so. That implies that Chipotle's current valuation is certainly reasonable and perhaps even a little bit on the cheaper side. I'm not going to attempt to make the case that Chipotle is a value stock, but based upon its forecast growth, it is definitely reasonably valued.

So, as long as Chipotle can keep its sales momentum moving in the right direction - all indications are that it will - the stock should continue its climb higher. With a PEG under 1.7, Chipotle shares should continue to keep pace with earnings growth, with the potential for a small amount of multiple expansion. Either way, I was wrong about Chipotle, and I've finally realized the momentum the company has, with a long runway moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.