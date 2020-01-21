DIA To QQQ And SPY: Anything You Can Do - I Can Do Better

While the QQQ seems like the obvious answer, the DIA has a special "sauce" that may assist it getting there first - called Boeing.

All three indices have hit milestones recently, and they seem as if they are storming ahead, en route to hit another milestone soon. Which one is going to win the race?

Naturally, you would think that the technology-oriented QQQ would outperform easily, but this isn't the case, especially on a risk-adjusted basis.

When comparing DIA, QQQ and SPY - three ETFs representing the leading stock indices - ever since they are trading together, the results are quite surprising.

Hitting Milestones

S&P 500 (SPY) just took the 3,300 level for the first-time ever.

It was the second-fastest 100-point jump (out of 23 such jumps in total) over the past 22 years, since the index is trading at a four-digit level.

A week ago, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) took the 20,300 level for the first-time ever.

It was the sixth-fastest 1000-point jump (out of 28 such jumps in total) over the past 48 years, since the index is trading at a four-digit level.

Three weeks ago, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) went over the 9,000 mark for the first-time ever.

Out of the eight times that the Nasdaq 100 has jumped 1000 points, ever since the index is trading at a four-digit level, this was actually the third-slowest 1000-point jump over the past 24.5 years.

Based on the above data, one might thing that the Nasdaq is the index which has performed the worst out of the three main indices.

As we all know, this is as far as it can from reality.

History and Performance

SPY was launched on Jan. 22, 1993, as the first* ETF in the United States.

*Technically preceded by the short-lived Index Participation Shares, that were launched in 1989.

Data by YCharts

DIA was launched five years later, on January 14, 1998.

Data by YCharts

Last but not least, QQQ was launched on March 10, 1999. This "baby" celebrated its 20th anniversary only 10 months ago.

If we combined the three leading indices into one chart, starting on the launch date of the QQQ, this is what we get:

Data by YCharts

On one hand, QQQ has maintained its (expected) lead over both SPY and DIA. On the other hand, we must admit that we thought that lead would be greater than only 23%, which is roughly about 1% outperformance per year.

More shocking is the fact that the DIA has performed much better than the SPY. Putting it differently, SPY was (by far) the worst way to get yourself exposed to the market.

Since the DIA is less volatile than the QQQ, it's also safe (and surprising alike) to conclude that over the past circa 21 years (since QQQ was launched), DIA was the best ETF to hang onto among the three leading indices, from a risk-adjusted basis.

Which Index Will Reach the Next Milestone First?

The DJIA only needs 2.4% to hit the next milestone at 30,000.

The S&P 500 only needs 2.5% to hit the next milestone at 3,400.

The Nasdaq Composite needs 6.9% to hit the next milestone at 10,000.

So is it safe to bet on the DIA? Well, we're not so sure.

Looking at the accelerated pace of the Nasdaq/QQQ - the last thing you wish to do is to bet against that index/ETF.

Here are the Nasdaq 100 total returns since the global financial crisis:

2009: +55%

2010: +20%

2011: +4%

2012: +18%

2013: +37%

2014: +19%

2015: +10%

2016: +7%

2017: +33%

2018: +0.04%

2019: +39%

2020 YTD: +4.5%

With the QQQ outperforming the SPY and DIA by ~2% YTD, it's not out of question that the technology (XLK) oriented ETF would reach the next milestone before its peers do.

It will be tough, but as we wrote recently - even as the technology sector is completely off the charts - possible.

The Dow Extra Factor: Boeing

Nevertheless, aside of the simple-technical aspect that it needs the least of a rise to reach its next milestone, the DIA has another big advantage called Boeing Co (BA).

Data by

YCharts

The DJIA is a price-weighted index, i.e. an index in which the member companies are weighted in proportion to their price per share, rather than by market-cap as is the case when it comes to S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 indices.

Guess which stock has the biggest weighting in the DJIA index? Boeing with its 7.7% weighting is leading the pack, with the following names completing the top-10 list (sorted by the highest DJIA weighting):

Apple (AAPL)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.PK)

The Home Depot Inc (HD)

McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Visa Inc (V)

3M Co (MMM)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

United Technologies Corp (UTX)

Source: Index Arb

That's quite absurd taking into consideration that Boeing is only ranked 19th among the DJIA's 30 constitutes from a market cap perspective. No less than 18 companies have a bigger market cap, yet smaller weighting, than Boeing:

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

JOHCM Emerging Mkts Sm Mid Cp Eq Instl (JOMMX)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Visa Inc (V)

Walmart Inc (WMT)

Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Chevron Corp (CVX)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

The fact that Boeing can rise significantly, if and when its 737 MAX issues get resolved, gives the DIA a head start, as long as these issues get resolved soon enough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, DIS, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.