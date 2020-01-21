Portman Ridge: Sustainable 10.4% Yield With Substantial Capital Appreciation Potential

PTMN___BDC_s_2020_Riley.pdf

Portman Ridge is a business development company ("BDC") that invests in performing, well- established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. It originates transactions from middle market financial sponsors and various intermediaries.

Portman Ridge is the new name for KCAP, the new symbol is PTMN. KCAP was an under managed small BDC that had very little proprietary deal flow and a confusing CLO origination business along with associated equity positions. On April 1st 2019 the credit team from BC Partners took control of the BDC and became its external manager. The team from BC have a strong credit background mostly coming from Goldman and Apollo. You can read more about the team here: Management Team | Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Richard Lejeune wrote up the idea on SA in August last year and is worth a read. The stock is nearly unchanged since his write up, yet they have closed the OHAI merger and continue to convert the assets to more proprietary investments and away from syndicated loans that KCAP typically invested in.

The attached comp sheet and industry discussion from B.Riley still has KCAP as the symbol in the comp sheets on page 13 and 26. They also have the recently acquired OHAI as a separate company. Since the deal closed on Dec. 18th, and the 10K has not been filed the computers have not picked up the change and still seem to be missing the symbol change from April of last year. A clear sign that the computers and the analyst community have simply abandoned the stock until they get a clear Q4 picture and some baseline projections for 2020.

We have heard good things about the BC private equity team and the credit team as well. Having spent time with them we feel they have the depth and breadth of experience to both source significant deal flow and underwrite and monitor the portfolio. Blackstone must have seen the same quality in the team as they just announced a significant strategic investment in BC Partners at the management company level.

Before being taken over, KCAP (now PTMN) sold its CLO origination subsidiary in December 2018. The new management team has stated that they will run off or sell the CLO equity positions that remain over time. CLO equity will no longer be part of the investment strategy going forward. The new team has had three quarters to write down problem assets and begin to populate the balance sheet with their proprietary deal flow.

They also took the opportunity to re-set the dividend from .10 a quarter to .06 cents a quarter making it much easier to maintain and possibly grow over time. The current .24 cent annual dividend is a modest 6.8% return on book value and they have stated a goal of hitting a 10% ROE. A more modest goal of 8% would move the dividend up to .28 cents a year or almost a 12% yield on last sale.

The company has $3.51 in stated book value as of the OHAI close on Dec 18th. In the BDC universe larger BDC's with good reputations trade at or above book value and most smaller -sub $500mm market cap- BDC's trade in the 80 to 90% range if they have a good reputation for credit discipline and shareholder alignment.

At last sale PTMN has an 10.4% dividend yield and trades at 65.5% of book value. The companies that trade at that low of a percent to book are riddled with under performing loans and histories of poor underwriting and treating shareholders poorly. See list in Richard Lejeune’s SA note of Aug 28th 2019. PTMN does not belong in that club!

As PTMN's book becomes more transparent and BC's proprietary deal flow begins to populate the balance sheet it should trade more in line with the smaller BDC's. Comp’s on the B.Riley research uploaded with this analysis show the group average and median at 89% of book value. Pg.26 at the bottom. At 85% of book value PTMN stock would be $3.00 or 30% price appreciation to go along with your 10.4% yield while you wait.

There are credit risks and leverage risk. The CLO book is a large part of book value and should be watched for stress as it is CLO equity it is highly leveraged. They also have two joint ventures where they are the last money out of partnerships that invest higher up the capital stack but their returns are essentially leveraged with the JV partners’ capital. The Freedom JV invests in very senior loans that would not hit PTMN's return hurdles without the partner capital acting as leverage. The Great Lakes JV is with BMO Harris and is very similar but invests mostly in unitranche loans allowing the bank to lend more capital to customers. Time will tell how well these vehicles hold up in a tougher credit environment but starting off with a 35% haircut to the equity valuation provides a lot of protection.

Portman merged with OHAI in December, 2019. OHAI was a sub scale BDC looking for strategic alternatives. They merged on an NAV for NAV basis and the additional capital leverages PTMN’s fixed overhead as well as diversifies the current book, diluting the CLO equity which is good thing for the risk profile. Consolidation in the BDC space is heating up with smaller BDC’s being taken private or merging to form larger entities. ABDC (Alcentra Capital) is a recent example and there are activists working on others. We expect PTMN to be a consolidator if they can get good deals done. In the OHAI deal they have agreed to set aside $10mm to buy back stock if it trades below 75% of book value. That would be $2.63 a share based on the last state book value or a 14.4% return from last sale. If the stock only makes it to 75% of book by year end and you collect your dividend that’s a total return opportunity of 25%.

Review the bio’s in the link above. This is a serious credit team with bona fide credentials in special situation investing and will show, over time, that they deserve better than a bottom basement valuation for the portfolio they manage. This is how they describe what they are looking for in terms of new investments going into the portfolio:

INVESTMENT CHARACTERISTICS

EBITDA size of $5 to $25 million

History of generating consistent cash flows and stable financial performance

Identifiable and defensible market positions in industries with favorable dynamics

Management teams with demonstrated track records and aligned incentives

INVESTMENT STRUCTURES

Unitranche loans (including last out)

First lien loans

Second lien loans

Subordinated debt

Equity co-investment

INDUSTRY

Portman Ridge is a generalist investor with experience in the following sectors:

Aerospace/Defense

Business Services

Consumer Products

Education

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Industrial & Environmental Services

Logistics & Distribution

Manufacturing

Media & Telecommunications

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTMN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.