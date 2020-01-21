The Appointment Of A New Chairman May Help To Solve Wirecard AG's Biggest Weakness

The results of the special audit conducted by KPMG who report to the supervisory board and how they will be published will be crucial in order to regain market trust.

There has been an interesting personnel change at embattled payment provider Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF;OTCPK:WCAGY) recently. 75 year old Wulf Matthias resigned as chairman of the company's supervisory board but will remain an ordinary board member until his term expires next year. The board elected Thomas Eichelmann, a former CFO of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCPK:DBOEF;OTCPK:DBOEY), as his successor.

I believe that this is good news for investors as the new chairman appears to be more independent and may very well fill the role in a more active fashion than his predecessor. Thus it becomes more likely that going forward, there will be a different approach to communication, especially regarding the special audit currently conducted by KPMG, who report directly to the supervisory board. Below, I will explain my thinking in more detail.

Focus On Special Audit

Mr. Eichelmann has been a board member since mid 2019 and chairs the supervisory board's audit committee, a role which he will keep as chairman. KPMG, which has been charged to conduct an independent special audit, reports to the supervisory board, not to the executive board ("Vorstand"). Mr. Eichelmann's appointment most likely means that the focus will be even more on the audit. I would consider this a positive sign, as the most important challenge for Wirecard is to restore trust, an end to which the results of the audit and maybe even more importantly the way in which they are going to be made available to investors and the public will be crucial.

Not The CEO's Preferred Candidate

The former chairman is considered a close confidant of CEO Markus Braun, who also is the company's largest individual shareholder with an ownership stake of 7.05 percent. Notably, Mr. Eichelmann has not been his preferred successor. According to insiders, Mr. Braun opposed Mr. Eichelmann's ambition to become vice chairman, instead installing Stefan Klestil, managing partner of Vienna, Austria based Belview Partners, another close confidant of Wirecard's CEO.

Better Oversight Would Be A Positive Sign

The new chairman has a reputation of being hands-on and direct. While there may be an increased potential for internal conflicts, I do not think that this is necessarily a bad thing. As I have said (and repeated) on prior occasions, Wirecard's communication has been abysmal in the past, a factor that contributed significantly to the stock's heavy reactions whenever there has been negative press coverage. And the CEO has clearly been a part of the problem in that regard. He lacks charisma and his communicative skills are rather limited to say the least from what he has shown so far. His qualities seem to be more on the entrepreneurial side. But that is not enough in a public company, especially not one that is increasingly in the spotlight since its ascension into the blue chip indices. Mr. Eichelmann has the advantage of having experience as the CFO of a Dax30 (DAX) blue chip company.

A more independent new chairman who will not hesitate to challenge the CEO seems therefore like good news to me. The day to day management will remain with the company's executives, but I think that the perspective of the supervisory board taking a more active role and keeping a closer and more critical eye on the executive team is something I believe investors should look forward to. Notably, under the German corporate law the supervisory board elects the members of the executive board, so if its members see fit they may appoint further executives and/or create new positions - such as for example that of a dedicated chief compliance officer - without the CEO's consent.

The fact alone that the board members voted for Mr. Eichelmann rather than for example Mr. Klestil, shows, I believe, that the board recognizes the need for adjustments to Wirecard's approach of handling the situation as well as to limit the CEO's unchecked rule. As underlined quarter after quarter by the financial results, Mr. Braun certainly has some qualities. In some aspects however, he clearly lacks other qualities. It would be very advisable to have the right team in place in order to balance those weaknesses out. The supervisory board taking a more active approach could very well be the first step towards that end.

It Is All About The Fundamentals - But In A Different Way

At the end of the day, Wirecard's future success will be determined by its fundamentals more than anything. Insofar the situation does not differ too much from any other stock. However, in the case of Wirecard, it is not about what those numbers look like (surprise: they look great quarter after quarter) but about whether or not those numbers can be trusted. Matters such as the recent criminal complaint related to alleged illegal surveillance of journalist and critical investors, while certainly detrimental to the company's reputation, are basically just distractions.

Conclusion

In order to regain the necessary trust, Wirecard must become more transparent and needs to massively improve its communication. In that regard, the outcome of the KPMG special audit will be crucial. The results of the audit are expected by the end of the first quarter.

At least as important as what the result are, will be how and to what extent they will be published. The CEO, Mr. Braun, has shown less than optimal judgement in similar situations in the past, just consider the Rajah & Tann report. It might therefore be advisable for the supervisory board to take a different approach with the results of the KPMG audit. Under the leadership of Mr. Eichelmann, I believe that this has become more likely to happen. Therefore, I believe the appointment of the new chairman is an encouraging signal from investors' point of view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.