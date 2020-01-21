CenturyLink Bonds Are Showing The Path For The Stock

CTL is winning an important new business, which is a testament to its quality and execution.

Bond Prices Have Preceded Stock Price

Today's announcement that CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is placing $1.25B of new 7-year senior secured notes at a very attractive 4% yield shows how far the company has come in stabilizing its financial risk through deleveraging, cost savings, and network modernization in a period of increasing demand for data transmission and management.

While recent news flow has turned positive for CenturyLink, a look at the past twelve-month history of bond and stock prices show that the former market seems to have better anticipated the improved prospects. For example, here is the 1-year price history of one outstanding bond:

Source: FINRA Markets Data

Compare this to the last year of the CTL stock price, which clearly has less of an "up and to the right" and is still well below the price one year ago:

Data by YCharts

The price improvement in the bonds is a reflection of a lowering of the company's default risk with the bond market now pricing in a 4% return on CTL's intermediate bonds versus 7% a year ago. On the other hand, the stock market is today still pricing in a 7% plus yield (albeit that is also down from 9%+). Remember that at maturity, the bondholders just get their principal back, barring a default. Stockholders receive the dividend plus the potential for price appreciation. The price improvement in a bond that still has years to maturity means that the bond market feels there is some sustainability to the fundamental outlook.

I know that there are different institutions and investors in these two markets, my point is that there seems to be a discrepancy between the changes in the outlook for CTL in the past year. I believe that there are reasons to believe that the stock performance will catch up to and surpass the bond price performance.

Competitive Assets

Fundamentally, I believe that CenturyLink has assembled a world-class collection of assets through acquisition and spending. In addition to one of the largest fiber-mile networks in the world, they have in those networks many unused conduits.

An anecdote from my past: I once renovated an old farmhouse and needed to open up all of the exterior walls to add insulation. While the walls were open, I ran several empty pipes from attic to basement before these were covered back up by drywall and painted. I didn't know what would go into these conduits at the time, but it saved me hundreds of dollars and made easy work for several subsequent wiring projects.

Now (hyper)scale my story to the foresight that Level 3 (now part of CenturyLink) had in putting 12 conduits in its inter-city network when it was built. This is currently allowing CTL to rapidly deploy new networks and capacity in a cost-effective manner.

Although not the only company with conduits and dark fiber, compare this to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) fighting to add 1,400 fiber miles per quarter last year to connect 5G small cells. Despite a preemptive FCC order to try to make it easier for rapid deployment, local governments have "NIMBY" pressures from their local constituents who don't want streets torn up, traffic disrupted, and other inconveniences that are perceived to be created by massive corporations. As an example, Verizon is suing the city of Rochester, NY for excessive fees such as $10,000 initial and $5,000 subsequent year charges for fiber deployments up to 2,500 linear feet.

Balanced Supply/Demand Environment

In the past, the oversupply of fiber caused a glut and led to many bankruptcies of highly leveraged companies in the space. Easy money (at the extreme, seller financed by telecom suppliers fighting for market share) and well sounding stories of the need for even more capacity (variants on Moore's Law abounded) drove a similar boom and bust cycle in local and long distance data capacity. The parallels to the housing boom and bust are striking.

I never want to say "this time is different", but I do feel that the current landscape is not the same. Supply is not rapidly growing, even as demand is. As evidence, I look at the results being reported by Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) in their Optical Communications segment. The following is from Corning's 3Q19 earnings call:

In Optical Communications, we continue to be impacted by capital spending reductions in both the carrier and enterprise markets... ...In Optical Communication, we idled capacity and reduced capital spending to reflect our customers near-term infrastructure investment plans.

Despite this current lull, Corning's management still sees long-term demand for fiber growing:

...well positioned for the next waves of growth as 5G and hyperscale data centers drive the optical signal closer to the edge... ...5G is going to take the wireless network from being a fiber poor network to a very fiber rich network. So over the long-term, we see a set of demand that is higher for glass, because densification of networks is occurring that will lead to glassification.

Revenue Growth

In addition to 5G and all of its potential applications, the growing demand for edge computing, IoT, streaming video, AI, data center, AR, and many other networking services will continue as the world becomes more complex.

CTL has struggled to grow revenues as these opportunities were overshadowed by the rapid decline in legacy products and markets, most noticeably in the consumer segment. The 3Q19 results showed stabilization in overall revenues and greater profitability on that base.

The company recently won a $1.6B contract from the Department of the Interior under the government's $50B Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program. Earlier, CTL was the first company that received any contracts under this program, a $10.5mm NASA backbone network deal, after being the first supplier to receive the required Authority to Operate certification under the EIS, ahead of Verizon and AT&T. There will be more opportunities for awards ("Task Orders"), but these will likely be announced relatively quickly as the current contracts under the government's previous Networx and WITS-3 programs are set to expire by 2023 and each agency has to enter new telecom contracts before then.

In addition, the company has begun to show growth and cost savings in the small and medium business market by adding close to 5,000 connected buildings to its network every quarter and is growing revenues in consumer broadband.

Conclusion

CenturyLink management has been effective in improving the balance sheet while cutting costs and now demonstrating its ability to win important new business.

Consider that debt reduction has been at a pace of about $2B annually. At the current share count, maintaining a constant enterprise value would cause the share price to increase $1.85 at that rate. Add the dividend yield and the possibility of multiple expansion as financial risk declines and returns start to look very attractive.

Further catalysts to the stock could come from demonstrated broader revenue growth in various sectors or possibly a deal to monetize the consumer segment, which is currently under strategic review by the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.