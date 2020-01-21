Valero Energy: A Top Pick For 2020

The stock has beaten the S&P 500 since then, and I believe it will continue to beat the index this year.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

It has been a cautious start to the year for Sam & I, as we have been reviewing our expectations for 2020. Recommendations made at the beginning of the year carry more meaning to many, if only because they will be measured on a full calendar year. This is purely arbitrary, since we just as easily look at a trailing twelve month return throughout the year. Yet, as fallible human beings, we too occasionally succumb to assigning more meaning to such frivolous details.

That doesn't make the endeavor any less worthwhile, as being overweight stocks which beat the market is any investor's dream.

Each year, analysts and fund managers over the world deliver a few top conviction picks for the year. One of our conviction picks was AT&T (T), which we wrote about recently.

Valero Energy (VLO) is another top pick of ours for 2020.

Valero is currently trading at $95.40 and yields 3.77%. My M.A.D Assessment gives VLO a Dividend Strength score of 99 and a Stock Strength score of 95.

The refiner's stock has returned 13.6% since I suggested that "it was time to pull the trigger" in early October 2019. Nonetheless, the stock still offers tremendous value, superior quality, a rock solid fast growing dividend, and has great momentum.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors who purchase the stock now can expect a 10% dividend increase and price appreciation of 15% to 25% by the end of 2020.

I will organize this article as I organize all my articles, with two main sections: dividend strength & stock strength. Systematically analyzing all the same metrics and factors allows me to identify stocks which:

Have an attractive policy, &

Are likely to beat the market in upcoming quarters.

I want to eat my cake and have it too. That is to have great growing dividend income and enjoy market beating capital appreciation.

Many will say it isn't possible. I know that to be false. In fact, just investing a fixed amount each time Sam or I made a recommendation since May 2017 would have resulted in market beating performance, even when we exclude dividends. And that is without any sensible portfolio management. The chart below depicts the performance of such a theoretical portfolio against the S&P 500.

Source: app.mad-dividends.com (S&P 500 in blue)

The key difference is that today, such a portfolio would have a 4% dividend yield, whereas the S&P 500 only yields 2%.

By methodically investing in high quality dividend stocks which are undervalued and show good momentum, investors can effectively have their cake and eat it too.

Dividend Strength

The first step of the process is to score a stock's dividend policy. We call this "dividend strength", which considers both a stock's dividend safety -it's ability to maintain its dividend-, as well as the stock's dividend potential -the combination of dividend yield & dividend growth potential. Both dividend safety and dividend potential are sine qua non conditions of dividend strength. Having just one will lead to subpar performance.

Dividend Safety

Valero has an earnings payout ratio of 63%. This makes VLO's payout ratio better than 31% of dividend stocks.

VLO pays 26% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 52% of dividend stocks.

VLO pays 52% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 43% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends p.s. $1.4800 $2.3000 $2.7000 $3.1000 $3.5000 Net Income p.s. $9.53 $4.78 $4.65 $10.40 $5.52 Payout Ratio 16% 49% 59% 30% 64% Cash From Operations p.s. $12.39 $9.36 $10.92 $10.19 $13.31 Payout Ratio 12% 25% 25% 31% 27% Free Cash Flow p.s. $7.70 $5.48 $6.97 $5.32 $6.72 Payout Ratio 20% 42% 39% 59% 53%

Source: mad-dividends.com (p.s. =per share)

Valero's policy is to target 40-50% earnings payout. The TTM earnings payout is beyond the targeted range, yet investors should not fear. Analysts expect 2020 earnings to increase to $9.75 per share. Either way, VLO's dividend looks super safe, even more so when we consider how management has kept the dividend between 25% and 30% of operating cash flow for the past 4 years.

Furthermore VLO has an interest coverage ratio of 7.45x which is better than 69% of stocks. This level of coverage is very satisfying for an energy stock. In comparison the sector's median interest coverage ratio is 3.45x.

Valero's dividend is safe. It has been growing without interruption since 2012, and a dividend has been paid consistently since 1998. While bumpiness has happened in the payouts during the first decade of the century, management refocused its dividend policy in the second decade, making it more sustainable. As management said in the Q3 earnings call: "we do view that dividend as it is very important part of the total shareholder return, but it's also important to us that it is sustainable. So we want it to be very competitive in the market generally and specifically against our peers. But we also want to be able to sustain that dividend through the earnings cycle".

Dividend Potential

Valero has a dividend yield of 3.77% which is better than 74% of dividend stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 13% during the last 12 months which while still very high, is considerably lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 28%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The norm for the past 5 years has been yearly increases to the quarterly dividend of $0.10. Such an increase would imply an 11% hike, and it should be viewed as highly likely. The announcement is expected before the end of January.

Like mentioned in the previous section, the large increase in earnings expected in 2020 should be enough to afford dividend increases for the next three years without doubt.

Given the 3.77% trailing yield, and likely a 4.1% forward yield, VLO has tremendous dividend potential, ahead of most of the dividend world.

Dividend Summary

Because of this, VLO has a dividend strength score of 99 / 100. A top dividend pick for any portfolio, as the reasonably high yield and aggressive dividend growth should satisfy both investors looking for income now, and those looking for income in the future.

Stock Strength

The simple fact that Valero is appealing to a dividend investor isn't sufficient to initiate a position. Investors will want to know that their investment is likely of outperforming the market, as well as knowing that it likely won't lose a lot of value in little time. To address this, we consider "stock strength": a metric which merges 4 factors -value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality- to assess a security's potential to beat the market over upcoming quarters.

Value

VLO has a P/E of 17.28x

P/S of 0.36x

P/CFO of 7.16x

Dividend yield of 3.77%

Buyback yield of 3.28%

Shareholder yield of 7.05%.

According to these values, VLO is more undervalued than 96% of stocks, which is very encouraging. VLO trades at extremely modest multiples of sales and operating cash flow. Its P/E, while high on TTM standards is very low when we consider next year earnings. Furthermore the stock's impressive 7% shareholder yield should keep investors convinced that VLO is friendly with those who own shares.

Value Score: 96 / 100

Momentum

Valero trades at $95.40 and is up 7.76% these last 3 months, 12.57% these last 6 months & 20.84% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

VLO's performance over the three different time periods gives it better momentum than 67% of stocks, which is encouraging. Valero was a great stock to own in 2019, despite somewhat underperforming the S&P 500. There are not many energy stocks which would have offered such performance in 2019. During the past 12 months, the median energy stock was down 16%. While VLO's 3 month performance has been similar to the median US stock, the technical set up indicates that VLO might be ready to once again challenge its 52 week highs. Catalysts to increases in prices are the upcoming dividend announcement as well as the release of 4th quarter earnings. Analysts expect around $1.61 per share, but I believe VLO will likely beat that number, which could push the share price higher. Wall Street has systematically underestimated the company's earnings per share over the past eight quarters. Crowd sourced earnings estimates from Estimize were closer to actual numbers, yet came in below actual earnings 6 of the 8 last quarters. They expect $1.72 for the next quarter.

Source: Estimize

Now I don't have a crystal ball, nor do I have the desire to create complex (and often futile) models to estimate the upcoming quarter's EPS. What I do know is that over extended periods of time Wall Street tends to either overestimate or underestimate earnings. This forecasting bias is even modeled by academics in books with eye soaring names like "Modern Portfolio Theory and Investment Analysis". In most cases, betting on the status quo is the correct bet.

The share price is currently above its 20 day SMA which is above its 50 day SMA which crossed the 200 day SMA in December. This golden cross, combined to the stock meeting resistance at its 50 day SMA shows a bullish continuation pattern as investors wait for the full year numbers.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Momentum score: 67 / 100

Financial Strength

VLO has a gearing ratio of 1.4, which is better than 50% of stocks. The company's liabilities have remained flat over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 18.3% of liabilities. This makes VLO more financially sound than 80% of US listed stocks. These metrics are typical for well run energy stocks. The highly volatile nature of the business model requires companies to have superior fundamentals, and VLO doesn't disappoint here.

Financial Strength Score: 80/100

Earnings Quality

VLO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.8%, which is better than 65% of companies. It depreciates 2.3% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 1% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $2.1 in revenue, which is better than 95% of stocks. This makes VLO's earnings quality better than 61% of stocks. Superior Asset turnover and negative accruals are only tarnished by exceedingly low depreciation rates. This should be put in context as in the last quarter of 2018, the company experienced record amounts of CAPEX which are expected to pay off in 2020, boosting earnings as we mentioned previously in the article. Overall VLO has superior earnings quality, and its operational excellence should reassure investors.

Earnings Quality Score: 61 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 95 / 100 which is fantastic. VLO boasts great value, great fundamentals and good momentum. I expect the stock to challenge the $100 mark again in the next 3-4 weeks. If the stock can consolidate above that level, it will set the stage for more price appreciation throughout 2020. Now a word of caution is necessary, Valero isn't a no risk investment. While I believe the stock will go higher in 2020, if any of the elements which I expect to continue -dividend growth, continued operational excellence, continued momentum- do not manifest, the stock could be sluggish and even revert to its 200 day SMA around $85. Yet I like the odds, and -did I not mention?- the fantastic dividend.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 99 & a stock strength of 95, Valero Energy is a great pick for dividend investors, and as difficult as it has become to find "conviction picks" in 2020, VLO is one of them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.