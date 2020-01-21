Newtek: An Investment Bank Rather Than A BDC

NEWT's operations are also influenced by both the short term and long-term interest rates in unique ways.

Because it quickly sells most of the loans that it originates, NEWT is mostly insulated from the fluctuations in the value of the loans it originates.

The net realized gain comes from NEWT's activity on the secondary loan market and ABS market - NEWT acts like an investment bank!

NEWT has a disproportionately large "net realized gain on non-affiliate investments." This line in the income statement accounts for the profit that NEWT generates.

The typical BDC originates and holds loans to maturity, and reports the interest income as investment income. From this investment income, all costs and dividends are paid.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) – A Puzzling Income Statement

Let’s start with how BDCs work. BDCs are like banks – they take equity capital and deposits and invest them in loans, and the equity earns the difference between the interest income from the loans and the interest paid on the deposits.

To translate this analogy to a BDC, simply replace “deposits” with “bonds,” and the analogy becomes complete. NEWT, however, bucks this trend – instead of working like a merchant bank, NEWT instead works like an investment bank! Let’s take apart NEWT’s financial statements to understand just exactly how NEWT works:

Source: Adapted from 2018 10-K

Boxed in red are the main income sources for a BDC – in particular, interest income, which forms the majority of the investment income. NEWT also has controlled portfolio companies – boxed in green – such as Newtek Merchant Solutions, Newtek Technology Solutions, Newtek Insurance Agency, etc. These controlled companies pay their profits as dividends to Newtek Business Services Corp. And as expected, Newtek has expenses – salaries, interest, professional fees, etc. But there’s a catch: the expenses exceed total investment income by quite a wide margin! So, how does NEWT actually turn a profit?

Source: Adapted from 2018 10-K

It turns out that NEWT has a massively positive “net realized gain in non-affiliate investments” – boxed in red. If we tried to understand NEWT as a regular BDC, we would fail here – the best BDCs barely break even on net realized gains/losses, and most report a loss here. This is because BDCs generally hold their loans to maturity, and suffer some credit losses along the way.

What sets NEWT apart? Operations on the secondary loan market and ABS markets! Let’s take the deep dive into the 2018 10-K:

Newtek’s Securitization Business Makes Up The Difference

Translating page 7 of the 2018 10-K:

Newtek Small Business Finance (NSBF) is a nationally licensed Small Business Administration (SBA) lender under the federal Section 7(A) loan program. The SBA is an agency that facilitates small & medium-sized business (SMB) financing by providing credit guarantees for its loan programs. A typical SBA guarantee covers 75-90% of the principal and interest due. This means that the covered portion is essentially a nearly risk-free investment – this will become very important.

When NSBF originates a loan, it sells the SBA guaranteed portion but at a premium – the sale price is usually 106-120% of par value. This sale is very quick - it takes on average around two weeks after loan origination. This is justified as the SBA guaranteed portion is almost as secure as a Treasury bond! Any portion of the premium above 110% is shared equally between SBA and NSBF. The unguaranteed portion is then kept by NSBF. Once NSBF accumulates enough unguaranteed pieces, these pieces are placed in a trust, and notes are issued against the trust’s assets in a private placement. Securitization notes are in effect how NSBF sells the unguaranteed portions of its loans.

These notes are more commonly known as asset-backed securities – ABS. The trust uses the cash flows from the unguaranteed portions of the loans to repay the securitization notes, and the principal on the securitization notes is paid by cash flow in excess of that needed to pay operating fees and interest on the debt. Securitization notes have a maturity of around 5 years, and the trust is dissolved when the securitization notes are paid in full. The securitization notes have typically been rated A or AA by Standard & Poor’s, and have advance rates of up to 83.5% of par value.

Let’s illustrate this example with $1,000 loans. Suppose that these loans are 80% guaranteed by the SBA. This means that $800 is guaranteed, and $200 is left unguaranteed.

Suppose that the guaranteed $800 portions are large enough to sell, but the $200 pieces are too small to sell. This means that we can sell the guaranteed portions on the secondary market directly, but we must pool the smaller unguaranteed portions before we sell the pool.

Typically, NEWT structures the pool in two tranches, typically rated A and BBB. The A tranche typically sells near par, while the BBB sells at a slight discount. As an example, let's suppose that the SBA guaranteed portion of the loan sells for 110% of par, the A tranche sells for 99% of par, and the BBB tranche sells for 90% of par:

Overall, this has transformed a $5,000 invested in a loan origination into $5,372 of market value. In NEWT’s financial statements, this extra $372 would contribute to the positive “Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)” account on the income statement.

How To Understand NEWT

We must use the investment bank model rather than the merchant bank model to understand NEWT – the fundamental business of NEWT is to originate loans, sell the guaranteed portions on the secondary market, and pool together the unguaranteed portions to sell as ABS securities.

The investments that NEWT holds on its balance sheet serve two purposes: to fulfill the obligations from the notes issued from the securitization trusts, and to provide the funds necessary to pay salaries, fees, servicing costs, etc.

The mystery of NEWT is solved – it’s an investment bank in a BDC wrapper.

NEWT's Assets Are Highly Diversified

Since NEWT sells the guaranteed portions of its loans very quickly, the vast majority of its balance sheet consists of the unguaranteed portions that are not sellable. Additionally, since NEWT focuses on making small loans - typically less than $1,000,000, the assets on its balance sheet awaiting securitization are highly diversified. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,960 loans totalling $355,589,000, and with an average balance of $181,000.

NEWT Has A Unique Risk

I will highlight one of the risks that I believe is unique to NEWT. This was quoted directly from the 2018 10-K:

We are dependent upon our Senior Lending Team and our Executive Committee for our future success, and if we are unable to hire and retain qualified personnel or if we lose any member of our Senior Lending Team or our Executive Committee our ability to achieve our investment objective could be significantly harmed.

This simply states that NEWT's origination & securitization team is small and the team members are highly interdependent. If any one member is lost, then NEWT could lose the only person capable of their function on the team.

Balance Sheet Situation

As we can see, despite NEWT effectively being an investment bank, its balance sheet looks like that of a more typical BDC:

It's important to know what's inside these assets and liabilities. Its assets are almost entirely the unguaranteed portions of SBA 7(A) loans, which typically yield from Prime Rate + 2.25% to Prime Rate + 2.75%. As of the writing of the article, Prime Rate was 4.75%. This means that almost all of the investments that NEWT holds are floating rate.

These details were extracted from Note 7 in the Q3 2019 10-Q:

Amounts in thousands Borrowings Outstanding Average Interest Rate Capital One line of credit - guaranteed (Prime - 0.75%) $18,400 4.25% Capital One line of credit - unguaranteed (Prime + 0.25% $66,542 5.25% Notes due 2023 (fixed rate) $55,917 6.25% Notes due 2024 (fixed rate) $61,249 5.75% Notes payable - related parties $20,663 4.71% Notes payable - securitization trusts $169,526 4.41% Total $392,296 4.92%

A substantial portion of NEWT's liabilities are fixed rate. This means that a fall in the Prime Rate (influenced by the Fed's target rate) could reduce its net investment income.

Is Investing In NEWT Justifiable?

To summarize, NEWT is not your typical BDC. I see several risks in investing in NEWT. NEWT has operations with both short-term yields and long-term yields. Therefore, changes in the yield curve could affect NEWT's operations in very unique and mixed ways:

In particular, SBA loans can have maturities of up to 25 years, making their prices highly influenced by the long end of the yield curve. If long-term yields go up, this could dramatically reduce the premium that NEWT receives on the sale of the SBA-guaranteed portions of its loans.

Conversely, since most of NEWT's assets are floating rate and only some of NEWT's liabilities are fixed rate, if short-term interest rates rise, NEWT could benefit from increased investment earnings.

An idiosyncratic risk is NEWT's small size - as stated before, if a single person on the origination or securitization team is lost and cannot be replaced, it could seriously harm NEWT's ability to function. Fortunately, NEWT's operations have been growing - and over time as the teams must grow in size, hopefully this risk will diminish.

As part of a diversified portfolio, NEWT can certainly have a role in juicing up the portfolio's income yield!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEWT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.