IYW: Favorable Long-Term Growth Outlook But Not Cheap Right Now

ETF Overview

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) owns a portfolio of large-cap technology stocks in the United States. The fund seeks to track the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Capped Index. Most of the stocks in IYT’s portfolio have competitive positions with moats. In addition, most of these stocks have strong financial health as well. Stocks in IYW’s portfolio should benefit from several technological growth trends in the next few years. Therefore, we think this is a good core holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon. A pullback will create a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

IYW’s portfolio of stocks are moaty stocks

Majority of IYW’s stocks are large-cap stocks. In fact, nearly 86% of its portfolio consists of large-cap stocks. These are well-established companies that have sustainable business models and have the balance sheet to continue to support their growth strategies. Most of these stocks have products or services that are very sticky to their customers. It is very difficult for its customers to switch to their competitors. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Similarly, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) also offers multiple cloud services (e.g. Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar, etc.).

Name Moat Status Financial Health Weight (%) APPLE INC. Narrow Strong 17.69 MICROSOFT CORP. Wide Strong 17.06 ALPHABET INC. CLASS A Wide Strong 5.18 ALPHABET INC. CLASS C Wide Strong 5.16 FACEBOOK CLASS A INC. Wide Strong 4.47 INTEL CORPORATION Wide Moderate 3.98 CISCO SYSTEMS INC. Narrow Strong 3.13 ADOBE INC. Wide Strong 2.51 SALESFORCE.COM INC. Wide Strong 2.42 NVIDIA CORP. Narrow Moderate 2.28 TOTAL 63.88

Source: Created by author

IYW should benefit from several technology trends

According to IDC, global information communication and technology spending is expected to reach over $6 trillion by 2022 (see chart below). IDC expects that these platforms such as cloud, mobile, social and big data will help drive growth in the next few years. Looking forward to longer term, stocks in IYW’s portfolio should also benefit from several technology trends such as artificial intelligence, 5G, block chain, virtual reality, etc.

Source: IDC Website

As can be seen from the table below, the software and services subsector consists about 38.4% of IYW’s total portfolio. This subsector has a long runway of growth in the next few decades.

Source: iShares Website

As can be seen from the chart below, the global software market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. This will be much higher than the current $550 billion in 2019. In fact, it is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of about 5% through 2050.

Source: Sand Hill

IYW is not cheap

IYW has outperformed the S&P 500 Index in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, it has delivered a total return of 350% in the past decade. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index’s 245.9%.

Data by YCharts

IYE is not cheap. In fact, IYE’s P/E ratio of 22.53x is significantly higher than the ratio of 18.73x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, IYW’s price to cash flow ratio of 14.8x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 10.31x. This is likely due to the fact that stocks in IYW’s portfolio have much better sales and cash flow growth potential than the broader market. In fact, IYW’s weighted average sales and cash flow growth rates of 10.31% and 19.30% are much superior than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.06% and 13.12%.

as of 1/6/2020 IYW S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 22.53x 18.73x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 14.80x 10.31x Sales Growth (%) 10.31% 7.06% Cash Flow Growth (%) 19.30% 13.12%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

The weighted-average forward P/E ratio of IYE’s top 10 holdings is 26.17x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 22x. Therefore, we think IYW is already trading at a premium.

Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weight (%) APPLE INC. 22.88 14.31 17.69 MICROSOFT CORP. 29.41 21.72 17.06 ALPHABET INC. CLASS A 25.58 22.46 5.18 ALPHABET INC. CLASS C 25.58 22.13 5.16 FACEBOOK CLASS A INC. 23.31 27.20 4.47 INTEL CORPORATION 12.30 12.50 3.98 CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 14.60 13.88 3.13 ADOBE INC. 34.60 30.79 2.51 SALESFORCE.COM INC. 57.14 78.85 2.42 NVIDIA CORP. 33.56 29.88 2.28 WEIGHTED AVERAGE/TOTAL 26.17 22.00 63.88

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

IYW tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Capped Index. This index contains about 156 stocks and is market-cap-weighted. The fund uses a capping methodology to limit the weight of any single stock to a maximum 22.5% of the total index. Although having this capping methodology is better than no capping methodology at all, this approach will still result in considerable concentration risk. In fact, its top two holdings, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple, represent nearly 35% of the total portfolio.

Economic recession

Stocks in IYW's portfolio may experience declining revenues in an economic recession. In addition, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

Investor Takeaway

IYW has a strong growth portfolio of moaty stocks that should continue to grow in the next decade. Therefore, we think this fund is adequate for a long-term hold. However, its shares are not cheap right now. A pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

