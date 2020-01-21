PetMed Express, Inc (PETS) CEO Mendo Akdag on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PetMed Express, Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 21, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Bruce Rosenbloom - Chief Financial Officer

Mendo Akdag - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ellich - Ace Research LLC

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Founded in 1996, 1-800-PetMeds America's largest pet pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. 1-800-PetMeds markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which direct consumers to order by phone or in the Internet and aim to increase the recognition of the PetMeds family of brand names. 1-800-PetMeds provides an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, ease of ordering and rapid home delivery.

Also certain information that will be included in this press conference may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or the Securities and Exchange Commission that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions we've used based upon information currently available to us. Because these statements reflect our current views concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual future results may vary significantly based on a number of factors that may cause the actual results or events to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. We have identified various risk factors associated with our operations in our most recent Annual Report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thank you, Bruce. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. Today we will review the highlights of our financial results. We will compare our third fiscal quarter ended on December 31, 2019 to last year's quarter ended on December 31, 2018.

For the third fiscal quarter ended on December 31, 2019, our sales were relatively flat at $59.9 million compared to $60.1 million for the same period the prior year. The average order value for the quarter was approximately $85 compared to $84 for the same quarter the prior year.

For the third fiscal quarter, net income was $6.8 million or $0.34 diluted per share compared to $7.8 million or $0.38 diluted per share for the same quarter of the prior year, a decrease to diluted earnings per share of 10%. The decrease to net income for the quarter was mainly due to lower gross profit margins.

Net income margins for the quarter sequentially improved by 180 basis points compared to the September quarter and 470 basis points compared to the June quarter. Reorder sales increased by 1% to $53.8 million for the quarter compared to reorder sales of $53.3 million for the same quarter of the prior year.

New order sales decreased by 9.9% to $6.1 million for the quarter compared to $6.8 million for the same period the prior year. Increased online competition negatively impacted our new order sales.

We acquired approximately 76,000 new customers in our third fiscal quarter compared to 81,000 for the same period the prior year. The seasonality in our business is due to the proportion of flee, tick, and heartworm medications in our product mix. Spring and summer are considered peak season with fall and winter being the off season.

For the third fiscal quarter, our gross profit as a percent of sales was 29.5% compared to 32.3% for the same period a year-ago. Manufacturers minimum advertised price policies are bringing a general pricing discipline into the market, and as a result our gross profit margins for the quarter improved sequentially by 90 basis points compared to the September quarter and 220 basis points compared to the June quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter increased by $247,000 mainly due to increased payroll. For the quarter, our advertising expenses were $3.2 million compared to $3.6 million for the same quarter the prior year, a decrease of about 12%. Advertising cost of acquiring a customer for the quarter was $42 compared to $45 for the same quarter the prior year.

We had $92.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $24.2 million in inventory with no debt as of December 31, 2019. Net cash from operations for the 9 months was $21.6 million compared to $32 million for the 9 months last year. The decrease was mainly due to decreases in net income.

This ends the financial review.

Our first question is from Kevin Ellich from Ace Research.

Good morning. Hey, Mendo.

Good morning.

So, I guess starting off with MAP pricing, obviously we are having a slightly positive impact on margins. Can you remind us do you have all of the major manufacturers under MAP now or is there still one left?

They are all under MAP, yes, all major manufacturers.

Okay, great. And then can you give us an update, I think you guys have talked about switching over adding on a new e-commerce platform by year-end. Did that get done? And if so peruse -- can you remind us what the cost outlay was?

It did not get done yet. We are anticipating it's going to happen in February and the cost is about $5 million.

Okay, great. Great. And then, with the presidential election coming up this year, can you give us some color on your thoughts for advertising? Are you going to stay with online advertising this year, Mendo, or are you going to add on a little bit of TV, just thoughts on kind of the ad spend this year?

Majority of our advertising is going to be online. If we do any TV, it's going to be minimal and it's likely going to be in this spring and summer.

Got you. Got you. And then last question for me, clearly there's still competition but like you said its little bit more rationalized with MAP pricing. Just wondering if you have any thoughts in terms of how fast the online or e-commerce channels growing and kind of how we should gauge your share of that growth?

It will be a guess, so I’m not going to guess. I can tell you that veterinarians still have the majority of the market share on the prescription meds and we anticipate a continuing market share shift to direct-to-consumer online channel.

Great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question is from Anthony Lebiedzinski from Sidoti & Company.

Thank you and good morning, and thank you for taking the questions. So I guess first just wanted to confirm this. So as far as the increase in AOV and in gross margin sequentially, is that entirely you think due to MAP pricing, or is there anything else that perhaps drove those increases?

Yes. MAP prices help with that, yes.

Got it. Okay. And can you remind us as far as the e-commerce platform, I mean what are the main things that you’re looking to achieve through the improvements that you’re looking to do with the e-commerce platform?

The objective is to improve user experience. It has AI capabilities. So we want to do more personalization, ease of use, speed.

Got it. Okay. Perfect. Okay. And as far as your comment about optimizing your marketing, I know, Mendo, you just mentioned about doing pretty much all online advertising. Anything else that we should think about as far as advertising spending, marketing efficiencies?

We are working on optimizing our marketing, so it was our off peak season will be more aggressive advertising during peak season.

All right. So starting in the June quarter?

It starts in March and yes.

Okay. Okay. And lastly, cash position continues to be pretty healthy on the balance sheet, kind of how are you guys thinking about longer term view -- your view of dividends versus buybacks?

Currently we are paying as dividends $0.20, $0.27 per quarter. And we do look at acquisition opportunities during normal course of business.

Okay. All right. Thank you very much and best of luck.

Thank you.

No questions at this time.

In 2020, we will focus on optimizing our marketing in this more competitive environment and being more efficient with our advertising spending. In addition, we will continue investing in our e-commerce platform to better service our customers.

