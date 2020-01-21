Getting Your Financial Affairs In Order For The New Year

I organize my portfolio into lovely wonderful little tax baskets, which makes it easier for me to hog my investment income and not share it with anyone.

I was sitting in front a Christmas tree one evening this Winter, listening to logs crackling peacefully in the fireplace, thinking how blessed and fortunate I am and wondering about what my New Year's resolutions should be this year.

Answer: become much greedier, far cheaper, and way less inclined to share my stuff with other people. Here's how I'm doing it.

Step one: Skip mutual funds and directly own the exact same underlying assets. Sure, I'll save on advisory fees, but what will I give up by owning stocks directly as opposed to indirectly through a fund? ETFs and mutual funds confer a managerial buffer between you and the howling madness of the stock market. A metaphorical blindfold, if you will, that makes it less likely you'll panic and do something stupid when the market goes haywire. Owning mutual funds and ETFs reassures some people precisely because there is a lack of transparency in terms of what the fund is doing with the underlying assets.

But surely now, at some level you must realize that whether you can see it or not, the stock market routinely pillages the price of your fund's investments (which are, of course, your investments) like a hooting pack of starving baboons rummaging through your lunchbox. No team of fund managers can possibly neutralize that fundamental fact of owning any investment directly or otherwise. In fact, owning stocks indirectly through an ETF or mutual fund introduces an additional layer of investment risk. In addition to your inescapable exposure to the frenetic lunacy of the stock market, you have the added worry of having an anonymous team of people you don't know selling stocks you didn't even know you owned in the first place for reasons you don't understand and at times and prices you are not aware of and have no control over.

Pay extra money for taking on an additional layer of risk? That's an interesting idea, but I have an even better idea. Don't.

I have been asked before, isn't it more work to own 500 individual stocks than to own 1 index fund? Why would it be? If I own an S&P 500 index fund, I probably don't read every last bit of information about each company I (indirectly) own. Why would I do any different if I simply owned those 500 companies directly?

Okay, I have a confession to make. I actually do own a couple of dividend growth index ETFs - the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY). I shell out .39% and .35%, respectively, in management fees and I am asking you right now: what am I actually paying for? Are the teams that build and rebalance those portfolios smarter than I am? It sure looks that way given the fact that I'm paying them .39% and .35% a year. Can they do anything I can't, or know anything I can't learn on my own? Oh, the industry would love for you to believe that. So last week, I sold some shares of SDY and put the proceeds into individual shares that comprise my own personal, DIY index fund.

Step two: Eliminate capital gains taxes by the simplest and most reliable means possible - avoid selling stocks. Next!

And finally, step three: Own stocks in "tax baskets." Here is what I mean. You got three basic tax freebies as an American. You got your standard deduction (rising to $24,800 per year for married couples, which you can read about here.) If you have no other income, that equates to $24,800 of ordinary income you can receive income-tax free in the form of bond interest, rental income, or distributions from businesses such as REITs and BDCs that pay no income taxes at the corporate level and (to compensate for that fact) pay non-qualified dividends that are treated as ordinary income. I have a spreadsheet that lists all my "ordinary income" producing investments in my taxable accounts, and I strive to keep that income under the $24,800 per year mark (I'll show you a picture in just a moment).

And then you got your ROTH IRAs, in which you may earn an arbitrary amount of income entirely tax-exempt. Remember all those REITs and BDCs I just mentioned which spew out vast yields of cash upon which the company has paid no corporate level income? Well, nobody at any level is paying anything to anyone ever besides me, me and more me. Why? Because this shareholder keeps most of his REITs in his tax-exempt ROTH IRA. Free money, baby!

Ah, waiter! Yoo hoo! I'll take more of that, please.

Finally, if they have no other income, married couples can earn up to $80,000 a year in qualified dividends (which are taxed like long-term capital gains - go ahead and look here if you want to read up on tax rates). Accordingly, I pool all of my qualified dividend producing assets into what I label as the "even more free money" basket.

Actually, there is one more little tax basket that I wear around my arm as I go skipping through the streets of Lisbon on a brisk, sunny morning. Some companies have a lot of hard assets and claim a lot of depreciation deductions which lower their earnings without lowering their free cash flow. When a company distributes cash flow in excess of earnings, the distributions can be treated as a tax-free return of capital to the shareholder (or as long-term capital gains if the shareholder receives distributions that exceed their initial investment). For me, companies like MLPs go into this final tax basket. I get the money in my hands, and cling onto it like a starfish when April 15th comes around.

And that, in a nutshell, is how I resolve to earn more and pay less in taxes, fees, and anything else besides the occasional bottle of Portuguese white wine that I enjoy guzzling whenever I feel the need to pat myself on the back and celebrate how cheap and greedy I am.

It's easier to visualize all this on a spreadsheet, isn't it? Take a look. Here are some shares I own (I do not own the number of shares shown here - this is just to illustrate how to maximize the benefit of the 0% marginal rate on qualified dividends up to $80k per year per married couple).

And here is the rest....

Just look at that beauty, will you? It is embarrassing, but do you know that I am literally starting to cry a little bit as I gaze at this spreadsheet? It calculates a total tax bill on income of over $140,000 a year that comes to less than a cup of coffee from Starbucks. Sniff... sniff.

Obviously, this is just a hypothetical portfolio to illustrate what earning more and paying less looks like on paper, but maybe you like the idea and are thinking about wanting to maybe try something like it? If so, go ahead and make a copy of this free spreadsheet if you want to, plug in your own ticker symbols and number of shares, modify the calculations to account for your own tax situation (maybe you have salary income? Maybe you are single? Business expense deductions? Other things besides that?) Use the spreadsheet as a starting point at most, because all this tool is designed to do is to provide a rough illustration of how a make believe hypothetical investor could go about earning more and paying less.

Am I cheap and greedy? Damn skippy I am, and determined to become even more so! What's your resolution for the New Year?

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long every share shown in the attached spreadsheet - and have other investments besides. I do not own anything in the proportions shown in the spreadsheet. I am not a tax advisor, and nothing in this article or spreadsheet can be relied upon for accuracy or anything else. It is all for illustration's sake, and illustration's sake alone. You should know by now that you should always speak to a tax advisor, and never rely on something just because you read it on the internet. And I am absolutely not an investment advisor. Oh, no no no. Far from it. "Hey, I think I will invest in all these stocks because Investment Pancake said I should." Uhhhhh, WRONG!!!!!