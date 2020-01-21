Wells Fargo: Sifting Through The Noise

Wells Fargo's (WFC) disappointing Q4 numbers reinforced my near-term view that the bank will find it difficult to improve its returns solely through further expense reductions. While there is clearly a longer-term cost out story at play, I would also point to continued top-line weakness as well as near-term earnings headwinds from elevated investments in risk and compliance as management grapples with the asset cap. A key catalyst will be the disclosure of the new CEO's strategic objectives, likely toward the back end of this year, which should provide clarity for investors around the longer-term strategy.

Dissecting the Headline 4Q Numbers

Bank earnings results in 4Q were disappointing across the board, with WFC, JPM, and C reflecting a continuation of 3Q19, as net interest margin (NIM) compression and declining net interest income (NII), along with lackluster loan growth, weighed on the bottom-line.

Wells Fargo's reported EPS of $0.60 (vs. consensus $1.12) was a massive disappointment at face value. The expenses run rate, in particular, disappointed as core expenses remained elevated, resetting the base run-rate for 2020 higher. Furthermore, there is a fair bit of strategic uncertainty as the new CEO is still reviewing the company, and feels it is too early to offer financial targets or timelines. On the bright side, WFC does not seem to have been held back by the asset cap, thus far - average assets rose to only ~$10bn below the cap in 4Q.

Source: WFC 4Q19 Earnings Supplement

Sifting Through the EPS Noise

When analyzing WFC though, I'd caution against taking the EPS numbers at face value. While 4Q19 headline earnings came in at $0.60, there was a lot of noise to sift through. Excluding the legal charge, the 4Q number included ~$236m in comp and equity gains related to equity compensation, a $362m gain on the sale of Eastdil, $134m of home equity gains, and $125m of loan loss reserve release, among others. See the full reconciliation between core and reported EPS in the table below:

4Q19 Reported EPS $0.60 (+) Accruals for remediation and litigation 0.40 (-) Gain on sale of CRE brokerage business 0.07 (-) Core tax rate adjustments 0.04 (-) Net gains on loan and security sales 0.02 (-) Estimated securitization servicer call gains 0.02 (-) Reserve release 0.02 Core EPS $0.83

Source: Company Filings

Even adjusting for one-offs, the core EPS of $0.83 is still on the low side. Disappointingly, the key EPS driver was largely on the expense side, rather than the revenue side. While the 4Q numbers may not reflect the longer-term run-rate for the franchise, the key takeaway here is that the cost out timeline has likely been pushed out, weighing on FY20 numbers as well.

Progress on Efficiency

Though the headline efficiency ratio came in at a reported 78.6%, WFC's core tangible efficiency ratio comes to ~70% in 4Q19, up ~380bps sequentially, as core non-interest expenses (excluding core operating losses, and the reassessment of tech costs in Wealth & Investment Management) of ~$13.7bn weighed on the ratio.

Figure 1: Core Efficiency Trend

Source: Company Filings

On the call, management did allude to "best in class" efficiency, implying that much of the efficiency improvement will come from costs (though there will be some lift from revenue as well). It is (as expected) too early for further details, though no specific timeline was provided either. The lack of management guidance and commentary around taking expenses "period by period" likely means investors need to wait until later in the year before receiving more clarity.

Per CEO Charlie Scharf: "Our cost structure is too high, and I believe there are many areas where we will be able to increase our rate of growth. While it is too early to put time frames around these goals, we will be diligent in pursuing them, and I am confident the opportunities are meaningful."

My impression from the 4Q call was that new CEO Charlie Scharf is committed to resolving legacy issues, which should be positive for longer-term investors. However, to get there, elevated risk, compliance, and remediation costs will be key medium-term hurdles.

Examining Revenue Trends

Alongside the disappointing progress on costs, revenue has not been tracking positively, either. 4Q net interest income (NII) of $11.2bn was down 11% YoY, although it was slightly above consensus expectations, with better asset growth trends (EOP loans grew to $962bn) partially offset by a weaker margin (2.53%; 13bps lower sequentially).

Source: WFC 4Q19 Earnings Supplement

WFC's loan yields were down 24bps sequentially, driven by 1) securities yield falling 22bps sequentially, and 2) loan yields down 23bps. The asset side pressure was partially offset by IB liabilities down 16bps, as deposit costs fell 12bps.

Source: WFC 4Q19 Earnings Supplement

Credit Quality Trending in the Right Direction

Balance sheet trends were in line, with average loans up 1% YoY, interest-bearing deposits up 6%, and non-interest bearing down just 1%. In sum, credit trends were strong - despite an increase in charge-offs, non-performing assets declined 6% sequentially while consumer 90 days past due were stable YoY.

Source: WFC 4Q19 Earnings Supplement

Meanwhile, net charge offs of $769mn were on the high side, although this was offset by a $125mn reserve release, resulting in a lower provision of $644mn. The company attributed the release to improved credit performance in consumer loans and a higher probability of a more favorable macroeconomy.

Source: WFC 4Q19 Earnings Supplement

Longer-term Earnings Power Trending Closer to $5

Looking toward FY22, I now see earnings power moving closer toward the lower end of the $5 range (vs. the $6 bull case). Though the 4Q results and commentary were short on longer-term color, WFC looks increasingly set for an elevated expense run-rate both in the near and medium-term. Though WFC stock has de-rated following 4Q, I remain firmly on the sidelines on elevated regulatory and strategic uncertainty, an elevated expense run rate, and continued top-line weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.