Nutanix: Time To Bank On Growth Again

The reason for Nutanix's declines in FY19 is due to the company's removal of pass-through hardware. Prior-year comps are about to get a lot easier for Nutanix.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. This article was highlighted under our Tech vertical. Find out how you can get access to the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

There's a lot to like about Nutanix (NTNX), the infrastructure software company best known for its "hyperconverged" technology that combines separate server silos into a single system to make backend IT more efficient and cost-friendly. As the company continues to execute into fiscal 2020, and continues its focus on delivering its solutions as a subscription - turning into a true SaaS company and away from its prior history as a partial hardware vendor - investors should keep an eye on this stock to reclaim its prior heights.

Data by YCharts

Though shares of Nutanix have risen ~10% in the first few weeks of 2020 alone, the stock still remains well below its 2019 peaks above $50. Amid the noise from new IPOs, investors have largely forgotten about Nutanix and the incredible turnaround it has fostered in its core business. The bullish thesis for Nutanix, in my view, rests on several key pieces:

A return to growth in 2020. After a negative year in FY19 thanks to a difficult FY18 compare (FY18 included hardware revenues; FY19 did not), Wall Street expects Nutanix to return to growth in FY20. Consensus pins Nutanix's FY20 revenue at $1.40 billion (the high end of the company's guidance range), representing 13% y/y growth over FY19 revenues of $1.24 billion. We've already seen revenue growth begin to accelerate in Q1 - versus a -1% y/y revenue decline in Q4, Nutanix notched +1% y/y growth in Q2, foreshadowing the easier comps ahead.

After a negative year in FY19 thanks to a difficult FY18 compare (FY18 included hardware revenues; FY19 did not), Wall Street expects Nutanix to return to growth in FY20. Consensus pins Nutanix's FY20 revenue at $1.40 billion (the high end of the company's guidance range), representing 13% y/y growth over FY19 revenues of $1.24 billion. We've already seen revenue growth begin to accelerate in Q1 - versus a -1% y/y revenue decline in Q4, Nutanix notched +1% y/y growth in Q2, foreshadowing the easier comps ahead. Significant technology leadership. Nutanix is still the gold standard when it comes to hyperconverged infrastructure, and though VMware's competing HCI product has now been in the market for several years, Nutanix still remains the best-in-class vendor. There was also a point that many market observers thought container companies like Docker might overtake Nutanix as the next biggest thing in IT infrastructure, but recall that Docker struggled and eventually got sold toward the end of last year.

Nutanix is still the gold standard when it comes to hyperconverged infrastructure, and though VMware's competing HCI product has now been in the market for several years, Nutanix still remains the best-in-class vendor. There was also a point that many market observers thought container companies like Docker might overtake Nutanix as the next biggest thing in IT infrastructure, but recall that Docker struggled and eventually got sold toward the end of last year. Secular shift toward the hybrid cloud. Not every company will be comfortable using public cloud services like AWS. Some, like large banks, may never make a full shift to public cloud. Nutanix's products give companies the ability to create a "hybrid cloud" environment that offers many of the same agility benefits as the public cloud, while giving clients full control over data ownership. As IT departments continue to modernize their back end, innovative solutions like Nutanix will see secular tailwinds.

Despite these strengths, Nutanix's stock price has a lot of catching up to do - giving investors a broad opportunity to buy into the stock at modest values. Nutanix stands to gain tremendously as investors shift their view of the company as a software company, which is where the stock's biggest opportunity lies.

The first quarter of FY20 provides plenty of healthy indicators for Nutanix's subscription transition

For investors who are relatively unfamiliar with Nutanix, the chart below gives a good overview of how the company's business model has evolved since its IPO in 2016. At the outset, Nutanix was sold as a packaged appliance. Clients wishing to apply hyperconverged infrastructures in their data centers typically bought Nutanix essentially pre-loaded onto a standard server, typically a commodity Intel (INTC) product. Over time, however, Nutanix wished to give its clients more freedom with how to deploy the company's solutions - today, Nutanix is delivered as a free-standing subscription service, and is compatible across hardware platforms.

Figure 1. Nutanix subscription shift Source: Nutanix Q1 earnings deck

There are many pieces of "evidence" that Nutanix is now a full software company. Key here is the company's gross margin. As a hybrid hardware/software company, Nutanix had gross margins in the ~60s, but ever since the company stopped including hardware revenues in its results and shifted to selling subscriptions, the company has seen massive lifts in gross margin. In the company's most recent quarter (1Q20), Nutanix notched an 80% pro forma gross margin, one point higher than the year-ago quarter:

Figure 2. Nutanix gross margin trends Source: Nutanix Q1 earnings deck

Even among high-growth software peers, >80% gross margins are enviable - and certainly not commonly achieved by any hardware company. Nutanix's billings mix also continues to weigh gradually more toward pure subscriptions: in Q1, the company increased its subscription billings mix by two additional points to 73%, and expects to end the year above 75%:

Figure 3. Nutanix subscription billings mix trends

Return to growth

Also important to note: Nutanix has reached the point where its subscription transition is no longer a headwind to revenues. Recall that virtually every software company that has made the decision to shift toward subscription-based revenues has typically hit a period of declining revenue due to tough prior-year compares. Nutanix's prior-year compares are especially tough because they include lumpy, one-time hardware revenue.

After several sequential quarters of decline in FY19, Nutanix returned to +1% y/y growth in 1Q20 - though its original guidance, as well as Wall Street's guidance, called for roughly -2% decay.

Figure 4. Nutanix 1Q20 revenue growth Source: Nutanix 1Q20 earnings release

Essentially, the worst is over for Nutanix. Other software companies like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) that have been able to execute successful subscription transitions have seen large post-transition bumps in share price; we'd expect Nutanix to be able to enjoy the same.

Key takeaways: putting Nutanix's valuation in the context of its subscription shift

Despite Nutanix's strengths and continued transition toward becoming a pure SaaS play, its stock still doesn't trade like a software company. Nutanix currently has a market cap of $6.76 billion. After netting off the $908.8 million of cash on its balance sheet against $458.9 million in convertible debt, the company is left with an enterprise value of $6.31 billion.

Versus Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion for the current year, Nutanix currently trades at just 4.5x EV/FY20 revenues - a bargain when considering most other SaaS companies have broached double-digit revenue multiples. Note as well that consensus calls for Nutanix to achieve 26% y/y revenue growth in FY21 to $1.77 billion in revenues - against Nutanix's FY21 revenue estimate, the company trades at just 3.6x EV/FY21 revenues.

These bargain-basement multiples suggest that a good portion of the market still views Nutanix as a hardware company - despite the fact that it has achieved >80% pro forma gross margins and is nearing a ~75% subscription billings mix. The key opportunity for investors lies in realizing Nutanix's software attributes before the rest of the market catches up and re-rates Nutanix shares up in-line with software peers.

With the company's most recent Q1 data suggesting no slowdown in the software transition (Q2 results will be released sometime in February), investors should heavily consider adding Nutanix to their portfolios while the stock is still trading at ~40% below its all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.